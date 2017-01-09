menu

Moonlight Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama

Billy Corben's Rakontur Studios to Release Docuseries Cocaine Cowboys: Los Muchachos


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Moonlight Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama

Monday, January 9, 2017 at 12:01 a.m.
By Ciara LaVelle
Moonlight Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Drama
Courtesy of A24
A A

The made-in-Miami film Moonlight took home one of the Golden Globes' biggest awards last night: the statue for Best Motion Picture - Drama, the grand finale of last night's ceremony. It was a relief to many critics and fans of the film, who'd begun to fear it would be entirely shut out of the awards.

By the time the final award of last night's Golden Globes was introduced, fans of Moonlight were feeling snubbed. The film, directed by Miami native Barry Jenkins and based on a play written by fellow Miamian Tarell Alvin McCraney, has been universally adored by critics; yet as the awards proceeded, none of the film's creators made it to the stage.

Though the film was up for six awards, the Hollywood Foreign Press had passed it over again and again: early in the evening, for original score, supporting actor and actress; and later, for the categories in which it was most favored, best screenplay and best director. La La Land, the Ryan Gosling/Emma Stone musical, took home both awards instead, helping it break a record for most Golden Globe wins.

Critics, fans, and celebrities took to Twitter in response:

So when Sylvester Stallone and Carl Weathers took the stage to announce the winner of Best Motion Picture - Drama, the shut-out rumors had already begun. But when Stallone opened the envelope, then handed it to Weathers, the drought was over.

Upcoming Events

Producer Adele Romanski and Jenkins took the mike to accept the award, as the room offered up a standing ovation. "To be honest, I didn't think this was going to happen," Romanski admitted.

Jenkins thanked studio A24 and Plan B, the Brad Pitt-backed production company, and his mother, before shouting out "everybody on Twitter and Instagram, to everybody back home in Miami and in New Orleans."

The award intensifies the Oscars buzz that's surrounded the film since it first debuted. Academy Awards nominations will be announced January 24.

Ciara LaVelle
Ciara LaVelle is New Times' arts and culture editor. She earned her BS in journalism at Boston University, moved to Florida in 2004, and landed a job as a travel writer. For reasons that seemed sound at the time, she gave up her life of professional island-hopping to join New Times' staff in 2011. She left the paper in 2014 to start a family, but two years and two babies later, she returned in the hopes that someone on staff would agree to babysit. No takers yet.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >