 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Shuji Hiyakawa at his 79th Street home.
Shuji Hiyakawa at his 79th Street home.
Photo courtesy of Food for Thought Miami

Wynwood Japanese Spot Hiyakawa to Open in March

Zachary Fagenson | February 18, 2020 | 10:30am
AA

Shuji Hiyakawa will open his namesake restaurant next month in the Cynergi Building on North Miami Avenue and 27th Street adding a variety of cooked dishes to an established omakase and poke bowl operations at Wabi Sabi by Shuji.

The restaurant is a partnership between Shuji and restaurateur and art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda, with executive sushi chef Masayuki Komatsu, formerly of Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

At Hiyakawa, Shuji and Komatsu will focus on a broader range of Japanese cuisine including agemono (deep-fried dishes), yakimono (grilled or pan-fried), shirumono (soups), zensai (appetizers), and sushi along with sake, beer, and wine. Hiyakawa will also offer a $100-per-person omakase menu, with chef selections from each menu category creating an ever-changing progression.

Related Stories

Guests will have the option of including cooked dishes in the tasting menu, and an early draft shows options like pork katsu with shredded cabbage, roasted duck breast with miso mustard, and the savory egg custard called chawanmushi served with uni. Dishes will range between $19 and $40, with the upper end covering luxe items like wagyu and seasonal fish flown in from Japan.

Rendering of Hiyakawa dining room
Rendering of Hiyakawa dining room
Photo courtesy of Hiyakawa

The restaurant will focus on Kappo cuisine, which is said to have originated in Osaka in the early 20th century and arose as people began to eschew formal dining in favor of a more convivial setting without compromising on the quality or seasonality of a traditional kaiseki meal.

"It’s a face-to-face style of dining with the chef enabling you to enjoy the moment and the ingredients," Shuji says. "The menu will always be changing and we'll be focusing on applying those — agemono, yakimono, mushimono, or steaming — to anything I can find that is seasonal or from Japan."

The restaurant was designed by Bea Pernia, who worked with Miranda to create a space that's minimalistic and whimsical. The space features a small entry lounge furnished with blue-cushioned banquettes, natural oak paneling, and industrial, concrete floors. The main dining room featured overhead wooden slats and backlit lighting to create a setting reminiscent of a seashell. The dining room's main feature is the sushi bar, which is designed as a stage for diners to view the chef's creativity.

Hiyakawa. 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-890-7228; wabisabibyshuji.com/hiyakawa. Opening spring 2020.

 
Zachary Fagenson became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He also works as a correspondent for Reuters.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >