Miami World Cup 2022 Watch Guide

After a hiatus from the biggest soccer stage in 2018, Team USA returns, hoping for a deep tournament run. But 31 other nations and their fervent supporters are gearing up for the pursuit of the FIFA World Cup trophy.
This year, the high-profile event is expected to draw record-breaking global viewership, and a growing interest in the U.S. means more venues will be streaming matches. According to data consultancy firm Altman Solon, nearly half of U.S. sports fans plan to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup this month — a quarter of them say they'll be doing so at their local watering holes.
Because Miami is an international city — and one that loves a good party — most bars in town will host watch parties with beer specials.
But true fans of the sport seek out locales that cater to their particular clubs. It is for them, and for those who want to be in their midst, that we have compiled this annotated alphabetical list.
Here, fans of Brazil can find where the vuvuzelas are music to their ears, while Germany's backers can discern where best to hoist a pint with an unreserved prost!
Note: Arabia Standard Time is eight hours ahead of Miami time. Some games, especially in the opening rounds, are scheduled to start when it's very early in the morning here. Best to check your chosen venue's social media before heading out to a dawn game. FIFA.com offers a full schedule, but stateside users might find MLSsoccer.com easier to navigate.
If you know of or own an establishment where there's a colorful scene that caters to the soccer crowd, send the details to [email protected] and we'll verify and add them.
305 Sports Bar (Spain)919 Brickell Ave., Miami
786-382-0577
305sportsbar.com You can watch almost any game at 305 Sports Bar in Brickell, but fútbol (AKA soccer) is what dominates the screens here. On game days, expect to hear plenty of "hinchas on fire" — a term often used to describe passionate enthusiasts and 305 Sports Bar's unofficial motto. Celebrate winning goals with the bar's robust bottle and draft beer selection, while a food menu offers all the usual sports bar suspects from wings to burgers, not to mention a wide array of dishes that represent the flavors of South America and Mexico.
American Social (USA)690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com Fans of the stars and stripes can probably guess a place named American Social might go pretty hard when the USA takes the pitch during the World Cup. Between watch parties and regular crowds trickling in, American Social can get crowded. But thanks to 3,000-plus square feet of patio, soccer fans taking in the big games will have no problem stretching out their legs. Just be prepared to get slapped in the face with a U.S. flag or two.
The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub & Kitchen (England)91 NW First St., Miami
786-353-2339
theaulddubliner.com The Auld Dubliner Irish Pub will host England fans during this year's World Cup. Auld Dubliner will be serving up your classic Irish menu offerings, including a massive Irish breakfast, along with plenty of Guinness to host its neighbor, England.
Batch Gastropub (USA)30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com Batch is the official "Brickell Budweiser Home for World Cup," with most people rooting for team USA, but Batch's Kevin Danilo says that all fans are welcome. Batch will show all games that start at 10 a.m. or later (with sound) on its 16 screens and three 150-inch projectors.
Boteco (Brazil)916 NE 79th St., Miami
786-353-2555
botecomiami.com Do you love legendary Brazilian footballer Neymar, or enjoy eating a plate of kibe frito while Brazilians dance to samba in the background after the many goals their team typically puts on the scoreboard? Then Boteco is the place to watch Brazil add to its illustrious World Cup lore. While some bars might be transforming themselves into a hot World Cup sports viewing destination, Boteco is accustomed to hosting soccer fans year-round. For the World Cup action specifically, Boteco will show the games on large flat screens, plus two projectors. Boteco also will serve beer buckets and have drink specials during each game.
Española Way (Mexico, Brazil, USA)Between 14th and 15th streets, Miami Beach
visitespanolaway.com Want to get a taste of the atmosphere from multiple countries' perspectives without being glued to a barstool waiting on your food? Española Way is the place, where you'll find a street party happening just about every night the World Cup is underway. Española Way is home to nearly twenty restaurants that represent multiple countries competing in the World Cup, including Mexico (Oh, Mexico!) and Brazil (Boteco).
The Fontainebleau (Argentina, France, Germany)4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
800-548-8886
fontainebleau.com The Fontainebleau's onsite bars Bleau Bar (showing the 8 a.m. games) and Arkadia (showing the 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. games) will be broadcasting all the World Cup matches live. The best part? They'll do so while serving up specialty-themed food and beverage specials, each representing the countries playing that day. That means you can sup on chimichurri skirt steak while you cheer on Argentina, dig into bratwurst when Germany plays, and sip French 75 cocktails whenever France takes the field.
Fritz and Franz Bierhaus (Germany, Switzerland)60 Merrick Way, Coral Gables
305-774-1883
bierhaus.cc Any place you can find authentic German beer and food is bound to be a solid place to take in the soccer powerhouse that is team Germany's opening games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Spain, Japan, and Costa Rica. That being said, if the epicenter of Germany's support in South Florida is what you're in search of, Fritz & Franz Bierhaus' location in Coral Gables is your desired destination. Fritz & Frans also will host the Miami Swiss Club during all Switzerland matches and will host watch parties and specials for other countries, beginning with the broadcast of England vs. USA on its massive screens on November 25 in Bierhaus Plaza.
Gramps (England)76 NW 24th St., Miami
855-732-8992
gramps.com Gramps long has been a haven for Liverpool fans, and the beloved Wynwood bar will host fans of England during the World Cup. Watch the game indoors, hang out in the lunch outdoor area, and be sure to get some sustenance from Tropical Pizza.
Kababi Cafe (Iran)3828 N. University Dr., Sunrise
954- 909-4133
kababicafe.com Kababi has been an Iranian mainstay on University Drive for decades, and its "Kuluck" weekend buffet is legendary. It's not often that Iran faces the United States in the grandest soccer stage of them all, and Kababi's huge projector screen that blasts across the wall in its main dining room makes it the perfect spot for Iranians to cheer on the green, white, and red. Kababi won't be exactly the sports-bar setting some are in search of, but it will definitely be the place to find Iranian soccer supporters of all ages. And if the game doesn't go well for Iran, it never hurts to have some steak kebab and rice nearby.
La Santa Taqueria (Mexico)201 NE 82nd St., Miami
305-906-1149
lasantataqueria.com Chef Omar Montero’s Mexican taqueria in Little River is the place to watch the World Cup, as the restaurant goes all-out in support of its home country for all the Mexico games, as well as other high-profile matches. Festivities for the watch parties will feature big screens, food and drink specials, and — of course —plenty of tequila and mezcal to celebrate the goals. Food and drink promotions will include $12 guacamole with chicharron, $30 beer buckets, as well as additional special offerings for specific matches.
Lost Boy Dry Goods (England, USA)157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com This downtown Miami bar has long been the hangout for Premiere League fans (you can tell by the team banners proudly displayed throughout the bar). During the World Cup, fans of both England and the USA will head to Lost Boy to cheer on their teams. The bar will open early for every morning game — including the 5 a.m. ones — and will serve breakfast for those diehard fans who show up before dawn.
Mickey Burkes (Japan, England, EU)1265 Washington Ave., Miami Beach
305-747-7505
mickeyburkes.com Mickey Burkes is one of the few Miami pubs that will open early for most games, including the 5 a.m. Japan vs. Costa Rica match on November 27. This Irish pub gathers a strong contingent of fans who watch the games on 15 flatscreen TVs. For weekend games, Mickey Burkes offers a bottomless brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mickey Byrne's Irish Pub & Restaurant (USA)1921 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood
954-921-2317
mickeybyrnes.com This Hollywood tavern is the official bar for the American Outlaws' Fort Lauderdale chapter. "People from all over the states come out to Mickey Byrne's," owner Mark Rowe says. During USA games, Mickey Byrne's sets up additional TVs and bars outside, so the action spills out onto Hollywood Boulevard. "We're going to be absolutely rocking for USA games," Rowe promises.
Negroni Midtown (Japan)3201 Buena Vista Blvd., Miami
786-510-0075
negronius.com Negroni Bar and Bistro is a Midtown Miami favorite for its Nikkei sushi bar and internationally themed comfort fare that ranges from nigiri to tiradito and ceviche. During the World Cup, the bar turns into a spot for fans rooting for Japan. Guests are also welcome to bring their furry friends to enjoy the restaurant's exclusive doggie menu — just in case you're in need of emotional support during a match.
Novecento Miami (Argentina)1414 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-403-0900
novecento.com Supporters of Argentina and their light blue kits will pack the Novencento Miami house throughout November to take in what is likely Lionel Messi's World Cup play swansong, beginning with the squad's Group C play against Saudi Arabia, Mexico, and Poland in Group C play. Novecento Miami is taking reservations for special World Cup viewing parties on its website. It also released a special World Cup menu that groups can view and place orders prior to arrival. If you're a diehard La Albiceleste fan or just love traditional Argentinian cuisine, Novecento is the spot.
Oasis Wynwood (France, Belgium)2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami
oasiswynwood.com This year, Oasis Wynwood will broadcast matches on a massive LED screen in the courtyard, making it easy to sample food and drink from nearby restaurants and outdoor dining options — as well as a full bar featuring cocktails and beer buckets — while catching the action. Although the space will be showing all the games, head here at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 25, for the official viewing party of France vs. Belgium.
Pilo's Tequila Garden (Mexico)158 NW 24th St., Miami
305-706-8226
pilostacos.com The love of soccer runs strong at this Wynwood restaurant and bar. Owner Derek Gonzalez spent his summers playing soccer in Mexico growing up. Now, he invites all fans of Mexico to cheer the country on during the World Cup. Watch Mexico's matches on two 43-inch screens while sipping on a soccer ball frozarita ($18), a frozen margarita topped with a mini Corona and a mini soccer ball.
Prison Pals Tap Room (Argentina)3555 N. Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
786-843-5027
prisionpals.com Prison Pals was founded by Argentinians Juan Pipkin, Diego Setti, Bruno Laperchuck, and Matias Moroni, so if you're a fan of Argentina (and good beer), this is the place for you. Join the four friends to cheer on Messi and the team for the win.
The Pub Pembroke Pines (England)237 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines
954-430-4230
experiencethepub.com What more could a supporter of the England squad looking for a place to watch the World Cup ask for than a pub that once won an award for Best Fish and Chips in the US? Beer. Also, beer. Luckily, the Pub in Pembroke Pines has plenty of pints flowing for every big UK soccer match. Besides the menu, the Pub is a spacious sports bar where England fans pack the house to watch all the Manchester United F.C. games and Premier League action, so you know there will be a rowdy crowd on hand, singing all the classic songs one hears in the crowd at a Man U game.
Stone Sports Bar (USA)701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-639-8486
cmxcinemas.com Soccer fans looking for the ultimate World Cup viewing experience without the smell of beer-covered concrete would be wise to consider Stone Sports Bar located inside the CMX Studios at the Brickell City Centre. While likely not the first location one might consider for a World Cup party, Stone's qualifies as a lifehack for fans looking to watch their team hit the pitch. Stone's claim to fame is every seat in the house has a view of a giant television screen, including a massive LED wall screen that claims the title of one of the largest in the state.
Veza Sur (Argentina, Brazil, Ecuador)55 NW 25th St., Miami
786-362-6300
vezasur.com Veza Sur welcomes supporters from all countries, but fans of Argentina, Brazil, and Ecuador are especially boisterous at this Wynwood brewery. Cofounder Marshall Hendrickson says that in the past, fan clubs have brought in samba dancers and blew vuvuzelas during halftime to ramp up the party atmosphere. Watch the games on the brewery's two new 90-inch TVs and a projector.
Waxy's Pub (Australia)954-525-9299
1095 SE 17th St., Fort Lauderdale
waxyspub.com When it opened in 1997, Waxy's gifted Fort Lauderdale with a tiny slice of Ireland with plenty of food and drink to spirit you to the Emerald Isle. Hungry? A full menu of authentic Irish fare includes weekly specials like the $10 fish and chips served on Mondays to the $10 burger and a pint on Wednesdays. Thirsty? The bartenders will tell you they pour the best Guinness in Florida. Love football? During the World Cup, the establishment goes all out, setting up tented viewing areas — complete with giant projector screens and an outdoor bar in the nearby parking lot to allow for the overflow of fans. Known for attracting the nearby yachting community, this will be the spot where plenty of Australia's fans will be gathering this year.
World Cup Miami Watch Event (Ecuador, England, Netherlands, USA)Miami-Dade fairgrounds
10901 Coral Way, Miami On Friday, November 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Miami-Dade fairgrounds turn into the ultimate World Cup watch party. The entire fairgrounds will be transformed into a World Cup fan fest that includes interactive activities, food and drink for sale, and two massive jumbotrons where Netherlands vs. Ecuador (11 a.m.) and USA vs. England (2 p.m.) will be shown. DJ Laz and DJ III-Set will provide music between matches. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via Eventbrite.