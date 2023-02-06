Where to Watch Super Bowl 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

(To some, it's also known as the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce game. We're sorry.)
For those of us in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the second best thing to watching the Big Game over in Sin City is right at home in South Florida.
Below are our top picks of bars and restaurants that offer the perfect place to cheer on the NFL, watch Usher during the halftime show, and enjoy delicious food and drink specials.
American Social - Miami & Fort Lauderdale690 NW First Ct., Miami
721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
americansocialbar.comAmerican Social will be screening the game around the bar while serving a $25 bucket deal, $6 cans of Nutrl, $20 buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Coors Light, and $30 buckets of High Noon or Truly. The regular menu is available, as well, with highlights including sharable and small plates of soft-baked pretzels, spinach and artichoke dip, Buffalo cauliflower pizza, and loaded guacamole.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.comBoth the Miami and Delray locations will host watch parties with food and drink specials. The game will be streamed on 15 TVs and three projectors all over the bar while football fans enjoy $5 Bud Light drafts, $5 Barn Burner shots, and 5 for $30 mix & match 16 oz buckets. The regular food menu will be served, including the Buffalo chicken nachos, pulled pork egg rolls, and the Batch wings.
Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables
786-452-0935
bay13brewery.com While the brewery will offer a first come, first serve seating, guarantee the best spot with the unlimited beer and wine package for $50 (plus tax and service) per seat from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests are advised to book together but if your friends have already purchased their tickets, the brewery asks to include their names all together in the booking form for a better experience.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila - Miami & Fort Lauderdale3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove
21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
1220 16th St., Miami Beach
bodegataqueria.comAll lounge locations will host football lovers with game specials for the day. Drink specials include Monopolio lager and Producer mezcal shots for $12, mix-and-match buckets of Monopolio bottles for $30, and $10 off margarita pitchers. Food specials include nachos rancheros, smoked brisket queso, elote wings, and gringas tacos.
Clevelander1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach
305-352-4006
clevelander.comThe Clevelander in South Beach is going big for the big game. This year, watch the game on their 20-foot LED screen, which compliments the inside bar screens, while sipping on $15 Palomas and $25 beer buckets. Guests who purchase a bucket of beers or seltzers will receive it in the exclusive souvenir "Clevelander Cooler." Reservations are limited, and general admission is $25 per person.
Julia & Henry's200 E. Flagler St., Miami
juliaandhenrys.com The market-style eatery is home to some of Miami's favorite eats downtown. On Sunday the food hall will pull out the big screens for guests to enjoy the game while taking advantage of various specials including $5 beers all day; 20 percent off at Palmar; any coffee with any dessert for $10 at Baklava Bakery; $10 Tokyo Shoyu Ramen at Shimuja; the fried chicken platter, featuring one side of chicken skins, two chicken tenders, four wings, one drumstick, one thigh, one side of fries, and any two signature sauces for Michy'sMichy’s Chicken Shack; and the Super Bowl platter of ten assorted tacos with a side of guacamole, salsa, and homemade corn tortilla chips at Tacotomia. Seating is first come first serve, so getting there early is key to scoring a good view.
Lona Cocina & Tequileria321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-245-3069
lonarestaurant.com Enjoy the game with Mexican Cuisine on Fort Lauderdale Beach with indoor and outdoor TVs. Lona will serve sharable platters that serve four people for $50, including the Super Bowl Platter featuring Mexican ribs, guacamole, and French fries and the quesadilla platter with brisket, chicken, and carnitas quesadillas. Drink offerings include $5 Modelo drafts, $25 Mexican beer buckets, and a $60 Hiatus margarita pitcher. From 5 p.m. to close, reservations are highly encouraged.
Lost Boy Dry Goods157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com The neighborhood bar will have TVs and draft beer on tap for the game. Guests can enjoy $5 IPAs and Estrella Damm, $7 Jack Daniels shots, $10 Gentleman Jack, and Daniel's Daniel’s Single Barrel old-fashioned cocktails. Food specials include $8 soft pretzel bites, $12 chili nachos, $16 for half a dozen wings served wDaniel's Daniel’s BBQ sauce, and $14 Smashburger slidPilo'sers.
Pilo’s Tequila Garden158 NW 24th St., Miami
pilostequilagarden.comPilo's bottle service specials will be available until 6:30 p.m., varying from $250 to $350. If you want to skip the bottle service, try the $6 happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. with house margarita and draft beers, $30 beer buckets plus eight chicken wings, and $12 beer at Pilo's. Pilo's will also hold a beer pong tournament, and the winner gets a $100 bar credit.
Shuckers Waterfront Grill1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach
305-866-1570
bestwesternonthebay.com Looking for a waterfront watch party? Shuckers will offer a specialty game day menu featuring a $55 "Touch Down Platter," $18 meat lover's flatbread, $18 blackened chicken nachos, and a $75 Shuckers wing platter. Enjoy the food with ice-cold beer specials, including $20 domestic buckets, $25 import buckets, and $40 Chido buckets. The watch party starts at 5 p.m.
The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown920 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33136
305-640-9880
redroosterovertown.com You can find the Pool Hall atop Red Rooster Overtown. During the game, guests can enjoy entry and $8 specialty cocktails, discounted bites, including the Pool Hall wings, lamb sausage empanadas, and cornbread dumplings. After the game, the speakeasy-style venue transforms into a lively Island Crush party with VIP tables, bottle service, and a late-night food menu.