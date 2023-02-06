Where to Watch Super Bowl 2024 in Miami and Fort Lauderdale

click to enlarge American Social is serving a $25 bucket deal, $6 cans of Nutrl, $20 buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Coors Light, and $30 buckets of High Noon or Truly. American Social photo

American Social - Miami & Fort Lauderdale 690 NW First Ct., Miami

721 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

americansocialbar.com

click to enlarge Both the Miami and Delray locations will host watch parties with food and drink specials. Batch photo

Batch Gastropub 30 SW 12th St., Miami

305-808-5555

batchgastropub.com

click to enlarge There will be barbecue, beers, and music to celebrate the Super Bowl at Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen in Coral Gables. Photo by Ren Scott

Bay 13 Brewery and Kitchen 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables

786-452-0935

bay13brewery.com

click to enlarge Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has great specials for the big game. Bodega Taqueria y Tequila photo

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila - Miami & Fort Lauderdale 3419 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove

21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

1220 16th St., Miami Beach

bodegataqueria.com

click to enlarge Stop by the Clevelander for the Super Bowl. Clevelander photo

Clevelander 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

305-352-4006

clevelander.com

click to enlarge The market-style eatery is home to some of Miami's favorite eats downtown. Julia & Henry's photo

Julia & Henry's 200 E. Flagler St., Miami

juliaandhenrys.com

click to enlarge Enjoy the game with Mexican Cuisine on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Lona Cocina photo

Lona Cocina & Tequileria 321 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-245-3069

lonarestaurant.com

click to enlarge The neighborhood bar will have TVs and draft beer on tap for the game. Photo by Cynthia Lagos

Lost Boy Dry Goods 157 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com

click to enlarge Pilo's bottle service specials will be available until 6:30 p.m. Pilo's photo

Pilo’s Tequila Garden 158 NW 24th St., Miami

pilostequilagarden.com

click to enlarge Shuckers will offer a specialty game day menu. Shuckers Waterfront Grill photo

Shuckers Waterfront Grill 1819 79th St. Cswy., Miami Beach

305-866-1570

bestwesternonthebay.com

click to enlarge During the game, guests can enjoy entry and $8 specialty cocktails and discounted bites. Grove Bay Group photo

The Pool Hall at Red Rooster Overtown 920 NW Second Ave., Miami, FL 33136

305-640-9880

redroosterovertown.com

Super Bowl LVIII, where the Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers, will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Sunday, February 11.(To some, it's also known as the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce game. We're sorry.)For those of us in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, the second best thing to watching the Big Game over in Sin City is right at home in South Florida.Below are our top picks of bars and restaurants that offer the perfect place to cheer on the NFL, watch Usher during the halftime show, and enjoy delicious food and drink specials.American Social will be screening the game around the bar while serving a $25 bucket deal, $6 cans of Nutrl, $20 buckets of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Coors Light, and $30 buckets of High Noon or Truly. The regular menu is available, as well, with highlights including sharable and small plates of soft-baked pretzels, spinach and artichoke dip, Buffalo cauliflower pizza, and loaded guacamole.Both the Miami and Delray locations will host watch parties with food and drink specials. The game will be streamed on 15 TVs and three projectors all over the bar while football fans enjoy $5 Bud Light drafts, $5 Barn Burner shots, and 5 for $30 mix & match 16 oz buckets. The regular food menu will be served, including the Buffalo chicken nachos, pulled pork egg rolls, and the Batch wings.While the brewery will offer a first come, first serve seating, guarantee the best spot with the unlimited beer and wine package for $50 (plus tax and service) per seat from 6 to 10 p.m. Guests are advised to book together but if your friends have already purchased their tickets, the brewery asks to include their names all together in the booking form for a better experience.All lounge locations will host football lovers with game specials for the day. Drink specials include Monopolio lager and Producer mezcal shots for $12, mix-and-match buckets of Monopolio bottles for $30, and $10 off margarita pitchers. Food specials include nachos rancheros, smoked brisket queso, elote wings, and gringas tacos.The Clevelander in South Beach is going big for the big game. This year, watch the game on their 20-foot LED screen, which compliments the inside bar screens, while sipping on $15 Palomas and $25 beer buckets. Guests who purchase a bucket of beers or seltzers will receive it in the exclusive souvenir "Clevelander Cooler." Reservations are limited, and general admission is $25 per person.The market-style eatery is home to some of Miami's favorite eats downtown. On Sunday the food hall will pull out the big screens for guests to enjoy the game while taking advantage of various specials including $5 beers all day; 20 percent off at Palmar; any coffee with any dessert for $10 at Baklava Bakery; $10 Tokyo Shoyu Ramen at Shimuja; the fried chicken platter, featuring one side of chicken skins, two chicken tenders, four wings, one drumstick, one thigh, one side of fries, and any two signature sauces for Michy'sMichy’s Chicken Shack; and the Super Bowl platter of ten assorted tacos with a side of guacamole, salsa, and homemade corn tortilla chips at Tacotomia. Seating is first come first serve, so getting there early is key to scoring a good view.Enjoy the game with Mexican Cuisine on Fort Lauderdale Beach with indoor and outdoor TVs. Lona will serve sharable platters that serve four people for $50, including the Super Bowl Platter featuring Mexican ribs, guacamole, and French fries and the quesadilla platter with brisket, chicken, and carnitas quesadillas. Drink offerings include $5 Modelo drafts, $25 Mexican beer buckets, and a $60 Hiatus margarita pitcher. From 5 p.m. to close, reservations are highly encouraged.The neighborhood bar will have TVs and draft beer on tap for the game. Guests can enjoy $5 IPAs and Estrella Damm, $7 Jack Daniels shots, $10 Gentleman Jack, and Daniel's Daniel’s Single Barrel old-fashioned cocktails. Food specials include $8 soft pretzel bites, $12 chili nachos, $16 for half a dozen wings served wDaniel's Daniel’s BBQ sauce, and $14 Smashburger slidPilo'sers.Pilo's bottle service specials will be available until 6:30 p.m., varying from $250 to $350. If you want to skip the bottle service, try the $6 happy hour from 5 to 8 p.m. with house margarita and draft beers, $30 beer buckets plus eight chicken wings, and $12 beer at Pilo's. Pilo's will also hold a beer pong tournament, and the winner gets a $100 bar credit.Looking for a waterfront watch party? Shuckers will offer a specialty game day menu featuring a $55 "Touch Down Platter," $18 meat lover's flatbread, $18 blackened chicken nachos, and a $75 Shuckers wing platter. Enjoy the food with ice-cold beer specials, including $20 domestic buckets, $25 import buckets, and $40 Chido buckets. The watch party starts at 5 p.m.You can find the Pool Hall atop Red Rooster Overtown. During the game, guests can enjoy entry and $8 specialty cocktails, discounted bites, including the Pool Hall wings, lamb sausage empanadas, and cornbread dumplings. After the game, the speakeasy-style venue transforms into a lively Island Crush party with VIP tables, bottle service, and a late-night food menu.