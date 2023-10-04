PSL Vibes: Celebrate Fall in Miami With These Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Treats

Come fall, pumpkin spice takes center stage, especially this holiday season as Starbucks celebrates the 20th anniversary of serving its infamous PSL latte.
At this point, pumpkin spice is unequivocally famous for being famous. From trendy Instagram photos to your mom's coffee creamer, the PSL has an unmatched marketing team that has infiltrated every product on the market.
For those looking to run towards the light and searching for the best pumpkin spice flavors Miami offers, here are some of the best local offerings available this fall season.
The Market at Edition's Vegan Pumpkin Pie
2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach
786-257-4500
editionhotels.com
Indulge your taste buds in the autumnal flavors of Market at Edition's vegan pumpkin pie created by chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. His signature pumpkin pie blends pumpkin and squash purée spiced with hints of nutmeg, cinnamon, and brown sugar and served with a fluff of whipped cream.
Vale Food Co.'s Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Latte
900 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-946-1421
valefoodco.com
Following the success of its spring opening, Florida-grown healthy restaurant Vale Food Co. launches new seasonal menu items just in time for fall, including a pair of PSL variations of pumpkin spice coffees — latte and cold brew. The pumpkin spice cold brew and pumpkin spice latte are available from October to December.
Eat Me Guilt-Free's Pumpkin Spice AF Blondie
4600 SW 71st Ave., Miami
305-640-5205
eatmeguiltfree.com
Eat Me Guilt Free, a health-focused line of bread, brownies, snacks, and tortilla wraps, celebrates pumpkin spice season with a special boldly named treat — the "Pumpkin Spice AF Blondie," a beautiful brownie monstrosity dusted with edible gold. The classiest brownie you'll ever eat is available online until it sells out.
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila's Pumpkin Spice Churros
19129 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura
305-704-2145
bodegataqueria.com
True to Miami-flair, Bodega Taqueria y Tequila has announced its entry into the ever-popular pumpkin wars: pumpkin spice churros smacked with dulce de leche. This seasonal menu item will be available in store and on the Bodega app at all Bodega locations starting Friday, October 14, coinciding with national dessert day.
Circle House Coffee's Pumpkin Spice Coffee Menu
727 NE Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-870-6456
circlehousecoffee.com
One pumpkin spice offering is nice, but six is just spoiling us. Circle House Coffee invites customers to savor the warmth and comfort of autumn with a curated selection of six new specialty pumpkin-inspired beverages meticulously crafted to deliver an unforgettable flavor experience. The pumpkin beverage fall menu includes pumpkin spice horchata, pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin white mocha, and dirty pumpkin chai, each offering a unique twist on classic fall flavors.
Latin Cafe 2000's "Calabaza Calabaza" Menu
1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami
305-646-1400
latincafe.com
With plenty of pumpkin spice drink options, finding the fall favorite in solid form is always a nice change of pace. Latin Cafe 2000 celebrates fall with its "Calabaza Calabaza" menu, featuring seasonal pumpkin spice items. Menu items include the creamy "calabaza calabaza" arroz con leche, a Miami shake with a seasonal flair called pumpkin spice batido (milkshake), and the classic café con leche available iced or hot with pumpkin spice.
Salt & Straw
246 NW 25th St., Miami
786-633-0157
saltandstraw.com
Salt & Straw, now with three Miami-Dade locations, is offering a special pumpkin-inspired ice cream via its "Scoops and Skulls" series, available from September 29 through the end of October. One of the featured flavors is "Jack o' Lantern Pumpkin Bread," which includes pumpkin-spiced ice cream with pieces of freshly baked pumpkin bread, whipped cream cheese frosting, and warming spices. Children under 16 who come to Salt & Straw in costume on Halloween will receive one free scoop.
9420 NW 41st St., Doral
Shoma Bazaar
786-410-4700
shomabazaar.com
Shoma Bazaar is throwing down the pumpkin spice gauntlet with a pumpkin spice espresso martini, available through November. This delightful martini is made with house vodka, cold brew coffee, a touch of simple syrup for sweetness, and a generous dose of pumpkin purée to capture the cozy flavors of autumn.
Spillmug Coffee
Smorgasburg Miami
spillmug.com
This South Florida-based coffee roasting company from local entrepreneurs Juan and Michelle Mora has been popping up at Smorgasburg Miami. Together, the young couple offers the outdoor market's thirsty, caffeine-craving masses using some of the city's best small-batch, brew-worthy beans. The brew forms the base of their menu, a large variety of meticulously crafted iced coffee concoctions with flavors like a cinnamon-honey espresso and lattes like dulce de leche, salted caramel, Nutella cream, or banana bread. This time of year, don't miss their seasonal pumpkin chai iced tea latte, one of many they'll release for a limited time this fall.