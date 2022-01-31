Wet Dreams Adult Dessert Shop in Miami Beach Offers Sexually Suggestive Treats

Walk into Wet Dreams in Miami Beach and the first thing you'll notice is the selection of chocolate- and candy-dipped desserts shaped liked genitalia.Order one, and the man behind the counter will smile and say, "Do you like my waffles? They're extremely photogenic, but they're better when they're in your mouth."It's all part of the experience at Wet Dreams, what's being called Miami’s only adult dessert shop.Here, customers can choose from the shop's "peacock" or "tulip" waffles (or a regular one if you're not feeling in the mood to nosh on these phallic or yonic eats). Served on popsicle sticks that make it easy to pose for photos, the waffles are pressed to order using custom molds and can be dipped in a variety of toppings (including melted chocolate, shredded coconut, sprinkles, and peanuts) or served with ice cream.Wet Dreams opened off Española Way in early October, designed as a unique dining experience that offers what founder and entrepreneur Marco Torrente Corbett says is a fun way to challenge common sexual taboos.Corbett, who's 28, says his three-month-old establishment is the first of its kind in Miami Beach. Menu options have lured in an inquisitive clientele, including Drake, who ordered a tulip-shaped cake with vanilla ice cream, and a peacock-shaped one dipped in dark chocolate with a drizzle of white chocolate at the top for his female companion.Born and brought up in Spain, Corbett says he never saw himself as the proprietor of a naughty dessert shop. At 18, he came to the U.S. with a golf scholarship at Lindenwood University outside St. Louis, Missouri, where he studied business and computer science.The idea for Wet Dreams was inspired by similar shops Corbett saw while traveling across Europe. After moving to Miami in early 2020, he used COVID-19 downtime to build a business plan."There was no 'aha' moment. It was simply reflecting on how a shop like this would be perceived in the U.S. Would Americans be curious? Captivated?" Corbett elaborates. "For me, it became an exciting opportunity to provide this type of fun experience. You can have something playful and daring in a melting-pot city like this."Corbett adds innuendos where he can, pricing each dessert at $6.90 and offering 69-cent toppings.Moving forward, Corbett says, expect a summertime popsicle version of his waffle desserts (which he calls "cocksicles" and "pussicles")."This is not just a unique product to get people in the door. I also wanted to provide an experience that gets people talking, interacting, and laughing — and that's what people are really passionate about," he says. "That's what makes them come back for more."