The Best Restaurants Within Five Minutes of the West Palm Beach Brightline Station

West Palm Beach offers a diverse mix of restaurants that offer every cuisine imaginable, many within walking distance of the city's Clematis Street strip and walkable downtown area.
Hungry for adventure? When you want to get out of Miami, here are six restaurants worth the trip—and all are less than a ten minute walk from the West Palm Beach Brightline station.
The Blind Monk410 Evernia St., West Palm Beach
561-833-3605
theblindmonk.com
Venture a few blocks east of downtown West Palm Beach and you'll find this gem. Since opening in August of 2010, the Blind Monk wine and tapas bar in West Palm Beach has garnered a devoted crowd. The Blind Monk—best known as one of the city's best evening haunts for wine, tapas, and craft beer—offers guests an intimate atmosphere where they can peruse dozens of bottles, many of which are offered by the glass with regular rotation. The menu includes small plates like chicken liver pate and yucca gnocchi as well as a Cuban sandwich and turkey meatballs. Each charcuterie board is a sort of build-your-own deal that allows diners to mix and match dozens of cheeses, cured meats, and pickled vegetables. On weekend mornings, the space transforms into a casual breakfast spot where a short menu of elevated items present as both healthy and filling.
Hullaballoo17 Clematis St., West Palm Beach
561-833-1033
sub-culture.org/hullabaloo
This longstanding West Palm Beach haunt is a quick walk from the Brightline, located off the western stretch of Clematis Street. The humble Italian-inspired restaurant is helmed by executive chef Fritz Cassel, who has been churning out Hullabaloo's sophisticated gastropub-esque menu for years. The dishes marry Italian fare with hand crafted cocktails, boutique wines, and craft beer. Handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas are at the top of the menu list, but the restaurant's daily and weekly specials are always worth the order. Thirsty? You'll get a great cocktail here, too, with a list of specialty offerings named for musicians like Ian Curtis, Biggie Smalls, and Mia Zapata. Nab a seat at the bar and chat up the bartenders or grab a seat in the vintage Airstream camper on the back patio.
Pistache French Bistro101 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach
561-833-5090
pistachewpb.com
A charming brasserie operated by restaurateur Thierry Beaud, Pistache French Bistro is a longtime Clematis Street mainstay. The bistro churns out traditional cuisine morning, noon, and night. No matter what meal you stop to enjoy, be sure to grab a seat on the outdoor patio and dine alfresco with views of the Intracoastal Waterway and nearby Centennial Park before ordering up classics like the moules frites marinières (plump mussels simmered in a broth of white wine, garlic, and shallots and served with a heaping pile of fries). If you get there for raclette night, you're in luck. Roasted on a special grill that melts only the top layer, the pungent cow's milk cheese can be scraped over just about anything you order. Be sure to check the restaurant's Facebook page for dates when the restaurant will offer its take on traditional raclette savoyarde (a plate of roasted fingerling potatoes, pickled pearl onions, and cornichons smothered in the melty goodness).
The Regional651 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-557-6460
eatregional.com
When chef Lindsay Autry and restaurateur Thierry Beaud opened the doors to the Regional Kitchen & Public House, their mission was to channel Autry's Southern roots in Florida-infused offerings. Today, that ethos continues with an array of dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Go for the ones that remain as popular as they were on opening day, such as the savory tomato-and-cheese-stuffed pie, which combines fresh stewed tomatoes with sharp cheddar and fontina cheeses, caramelized onion, and a touch of Duke's brand mayonnaise. For a real taste of what the Regional is all about, don't miss Autry's favorite: the deviled Florida blue crab. Like a twice-baked potato, tender crab meat is removed from the shell, mixed with pickled celery remoulade, then stuffed back in to bake before serving. Think of it as a deconstructed crab cake finished off with a torched béarnaise sauce and a crispy chopped herb gremolata.
RH Rooftop Restaurant560 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach
561-804-6826
rh.com/westpalm/restaurant
Shopping for high-end furniture can work up an appetite. And while it may be a furniture store at its core, this Restoration Hardware location is also one of the city's go-to spots for upscale dining that just so happens to have views for days from its year-round skylit garden dining room. Above three floors of beautiful home decor, this lavish dining destination offers a luxurious retreat beneath shimmering chandeliers and soaring glass ceilings where diners sup on high-end eats atop comfy cream-white sofas and a space dotted with trickling fountains and faux heritage olive trees. The seasonal, ingredient-driven menu offers favorites like shrimp cocktail, caesar salad, and burrata before moving on to broiled salmon, lobster rolls, and shaved rib eye atop toasted garlic bread.
Sassafras105 S. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach
561-323-7007
sassafraswpb.com
At chef John Thomas' Sassafras, you'll find more than just a nod to Southern soul food. The menu is dedicated to reviving the spirit of the South—and its global counterparts—and offers foodies a taste of something truly unique. Sure, there's classics like chicken and dumplings, gumbo, and hush puppies. But you'll notice touches of Asian, Mediterranean, Italian, and French cuisine when you read between the lines, a nod to Thomas' global approach to Southern cuisine. Take the fried green tomatoes, served with an Italian twist thanks to creamy buttermilk ricotta and Calabrian chili-spiked honey. Or the house favorite snack, crispy chicken skins, fried and flavored with a new twist every few months. Once it was cacio e pepe, but these days it might be Flamin' Hot Cheetos paired with a house-made herb ranch dressing for dipping. Some classics remain straightforward, like the fried chicken: legs, drums, and thighs that are sweet-tea-brined for eight hours, soaked in buttermilk, and seasoned in flour, cornmeal, and a proprietary blend of spices before it's fried to order in the kitchen's own pressure fryer and served with local honey, house-made pickles, and a cheddar biscuit.