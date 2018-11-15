Vista Opens Rooftop Bar With Cocktails and Live Music

This weekend, Buena Vista will get its first rooftop bar. Located atop Vista, a two-story Italian restaurant aptly named after the neighborhood, the terrace will debut this Friday, November 16 with more than 10 cocktails, a tapas menu, and live music.

Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, Vista opened this past summer inside the recently-developed Upper Buena Vista, a small mixed-use retail, dining, and entertainment district just north of Wynwood and the Design District. It's one of four restaurants within the 60,000-square-foot enclave, including Café Crème, Kraken Lab, and Amazonica.