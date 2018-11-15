Vista Opens Rooftop Bar With Cocktails and Live Music

This weekend, Buena Vista will get its first rooftop bar. Located atop Vista, a two-story Italian restaurant aptly named after the neighborhood, the terrace will debut this Friday, November 16 with more than 10 cocktails, a tapas menu, and live music.
Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, Vista opened this past summer inside the recently-developed Upper Buena Vista, a small mixed-use retail, dining, and entertainment district just north of Wynwood and the Design District. It's one of four restaurants within the 60,000-square-foot enclave, including Café Crème, Kraken Lab, and Amazonica.
Open Wednesday through Sunday, highlights from the rooftop's tapas menu include charcuterie and artisan cheese paired with pickled garden vegetables, focaccia, and thin Italian breadsticks; east and west coast oysters with mango, mignonette, and pickled vegetables; and crispy calamari with Thai chili pickles and yuzu sabayon. Plates are priced between $9 and $30.
As for cocktails, standouts range from the gin-based Amalfi Coast spiked with apricot and limoncello, to the Sexy Ficus, made with mescal, lemon, honey, and jalapeño, and the Spring Bubbles, blended with vodka, strawberry, and prosecco. Cocktails are priced between $12 to $24.
The rooftop bar, which will offer a rotating lineup of live music, will serve as a convenient stop for customers looking for a pre-dinner snack or a nightcap. Downstairs, Vista serves an all-day menu with items such as a sweet grilled peach salad with stracciatella and toasted pine nuts ($11); an eight-ounce burger made with a blend of sirloin, brisket, and rib eye, garnished with portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato spread ($17); and a daily rotating risotto ($21).
Vista's Rooftop. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
