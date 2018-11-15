 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Vista Opens Rooftop Bar With Cocktails and Live MusicEXPAND
Courtesy Vista

Vista Opens Rooftop Bar With Cocktails and Live Music

Clarissa Buch | November 15, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, Buena Vista will get its first rooftop bar. Located atop Vista, a two-story Italian restaurant aptly named after the neighborhood, the terrace will debut this Friday, November 16 with more than 10 cocktails, a tapas menu, and live music.

Created by Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, Vista opened this past summer inside the recently-developed Upper Buena Vista, a small mixed-use retail, dining, and entertainment district just north of Wynwood and the Design District. It's one of four restaurants within the 60,000-square-foot enclave, including Café Crème, Kraken Lab, and Amazonica.

Related Stories

Vista Opens Rooftop Bar With Cocktails and Live MusicEXPAND
Courtesy Vista

Open Wednesday through Sunday, highlights from the rooftop's tapas menu include charcuterie and artisan cheese paired with pickled garden vegetables, focaccia, and thin Italian breadsticks; east and west coast oysters with mango, mignonette, and pickled vegetables; and crispy calamari with Thai chili pickles and yuzu sabayon. Plates are priced between $9 and $30.

As for cocktails, standouts range from the gin-based Amalfi Coast spiked with apricot and limoncello, to the Sexy Ficus, made with mescal, lemon, honey, and jalapeño, and the Spring Bubbles, blended with vodka, strawberry, and prosecco. Cocktails are priced between $12 to $24.

The rooftop bar, which will offer a rotating lineup of live music, will serve as a convenient stop for customers looking for a pre-dinner snack or a nightcap. Downstairs, Vista serves an all-day menu with items such as a sweet grilled peach salad with stracciatella and toasted pine nuts ($11); an eight-ounce burger made with a blend of sirloin, brisket, and rib eye, garnished with portobello mushrooms, mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato spread ($17); and a daily rotating risotto ($21).

Vista's Rooftop. 5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-405-7547; vistamiamirestaurant.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sunday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: