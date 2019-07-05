Vegan-Centric Gastropub Opens in Doral

Welcome Laborejo (or laboratory in Esperanto) to Doral. The city's first vegan-centric gastropub is set to open this Sunday, July 7.

The concept was dreamed up by Bocas Group — the team behind Bocas House and Bocas Grill, among others. The eatery is dubbed a "lab" because menu items are geared toward a particular molecular outcome.

In other words, if a guest needs to sleep better, speed up their metabolism, or detoxify, there are offerings claiming to do just that.

"The menu was developed with consciousness in mind," says executive chef Mario Da Silva. "The menu is vegan-centric with vegan options like our shiitake ramen and eggplant tacos, to name a few. There are some pescatarian options like our tiraditos, and vegan options with pescatarian add-ons like our CO2 smoked lentils that you can add snapper or salmon to. The idea is to educate the public on how vegan food is delicious and nutritious, and eventually we can eradicate the fish from the menu altogether."

The fish is wild caught, and the produce is locally sourced and organic.

Currently, the menu is broken down into appetizers, soups, main dishes, signature makis, poke bowls, tiraditos, drinks, and desserts. It will rotate based on seasonal availability.

Pumpkin cream soup by Laborejo. Courtesy of Laborejo

Offerings include the likes of organic "kra" ($12), or okra halves in an almond tempura with Asian blood orange sauce; pumpkin cream soup ($12) with pumpkin cream, fresh corn, shiso leaves, panko, and pumpkin seeds topped with a mushroom confit toast; cauliflower wok rice ($18), featuring wok-smoked Basmati rice with asparagus, scallions, and peppers flavored with seitan and broccoli in a Chinese spice sauce; and the Beyond gastro burger ($18), vegan bread topped with Beyond Meat, garlic cream, grilled romaine lettuce, and roasted tomatoes, along with turmeric and paprika potatoes.

The menu also features beer, wine, coffee, juice blends, and desserts like the chocolate indulgence ($14), a vegan chocolate cake filled with chocolate ganache, hazelnuts, Speculoos cookie crumble, raspberry sorbet, and a touch of Togarashi spice; and the ananas comosus ($15) with fresh pineapple brunoise with cardamom,

coriander, poppy seeds, cinnamon crumbs, pineapple, turmeric, mango, and ginger sorbet, with a light foam of orange liqueur.

"Our juice blends are all named after what they do for your metabolism," explains Da Silva. "For a diuretic, try the squeezer. For a faster metabolism, try the speed up — and so on. The food also lists its molecular name, and under many of the dishes we explain how they help your body."

Laborejo. 7800 NW 25th St. #15, Doral; 786-391-1583; LaborejoRestaurant.com. Monday through Sunday 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.