Miami's Best Valentine's Day Cocktails to Get You in the Mood

This Friday, February 14, marks another Valentine's Day, and whether you're wading through the five stages of a breakup or love-struck by Cupid's arrow, Miami bars and restaurants are here to cater to your every emotion.

Scrap the overpriced dinner and cozy up to the bar with your lover or your bestie. From romantic champagne coupes festooned with petals to over-the-top goblets of Vanderpump Rosé, these heartfelt tipples are guaranteed to get you in the mood. Here are the Magic City's top Valentine's Day-themed libations.

1-800-Lucky 143 NW 23rd St., Miami

305-768-9826

For those searching for love at first sight, head to Wynwood's 1-800-Lucky this Friday. The vodka-based Love Potion combines strawberry purée, Aperol, simple syrup, and a dash of lemon juice. Served in a champagne coupe with a garnish of delicate flowers, it's almost too pretty to drink ($12).

EXPAND The Flower Patch Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social Brickell 690 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

Bouquets are nice, but petals served atop a cocktail are even better. Indulge in American Social's romantic Flower Patch. This gem-toned cocktail contains Sipsmith gin, rose syrup, raspberries, and sparkling wine. It costs $8 with the purchase of an entrée this Friday.

His and hers cocktails Photo courtesy of Bakan

Bakan 2801 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-396-7080

Nestled on the north side of Wynwood, Bakan is all about amor with his and hers cocktails: Catrin and Catrina. The raven-hued Catrin is a shaken mixture of mezcal, pineapple, lime, activated charcoal, thyme, and agave syrup, while the vibrant Catrina marries mezcal, triple sec, lime juice, and watermelon syrup for a sweeter sip. Both cocktails come in Bakan’s iconic skull glasses for $14 each.

EXPAND One in a Melon cocktail Photo courtesy of Sugar

Sugar 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami

786-805-4655

Sweet, sweet love is in the air at Sugar, boasting panoramic views and elevated cocktails. For the occasion, opt for the One in a Melon — a pastel libation with a fiery kick. It's crafted with gin, basil-infused tequila, mezcal, blood orange purée, melon, and hellfire bitters ($14).

Fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills unite for this Lisa Vanderpump-inspired Valentine's Day cocktail Photo courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

917-327-8096

If cupid had a signature drink, this one would be it. The colossal Diamond Rose, filled to the rim with Vanderpump Rosé ($85), arrives festooned with pink gummy bears and a crown of ring pops. Grab your best gal pals and pair this sipper with fondue or classic dark chocolate-covered strawberries for the ultimate Galentine's Day outing.

EXPAND Flowers cocktail Photo courtesy of Swan

Swan 90 NE 39th St., Miami

305-704-0994

It's all about understated loveliness at Swan this Valentine's Day. David Grutman and Pharrell Williams' haute Design District beauty is poised for passion with its Flowers cocktails. Prosecco is mixed with elderflower liqueur and three dashes of lavender essence and served in a Collins glass garnished with a rose petal ($17). Get double the love with two-for-one Flowers cocktails during happy hour from 5 to 8 all week.