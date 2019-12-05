Unseen Creatures Set to Open This Winter

Named one of Hop Culture Magazine's 15 Best Breweries To Watch In 2019, Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending is set to open in the next few weeks. According to husband and wife team and co-founders Marco and Victoria Leyte-Vidal, construction is wrapping up at the taproom, with a projected opening in mid to late December.

Marco says the idea to open a brewery after falling in love with the process of wine making. “When I started drinking, I was almost exclusively a wine drinker,” says Marco. “I loved the story of wine from start to finish. Meaning that before they could even start to produce the wine, they would have to care for the soil, the vines, the grapes, and only after all that had been tended to, would they be able to begin the process of making wine. It was romantic to me and I fell in love with the idea that a beverage could tell a story and bring about purpose.”

Since owning a vineyard would mean moving out of South Florida, Marco started doing research on breweries and hosting live conversations on his YouTube channel, “The Craft Commander” with brewers and brewery owners who had a story to tell about themselves through their beer.

Through his YouTube channel, Marco learned more about beer and cultivated friendships with brewers, many of whom were the inspiration and motivation behind the opening of Unseen Creatures. “All of our friends at other breweries have been so gracious with their time and knowledge; I am extremely appreciative and grateful to be joining such a unique and welcoming community.”

Marco started tweaking beer recipes little by little, changing things based on what he would want in an everyday drinking beer. Soon, his wife Vicky, a CPA by trade, joined the fledgling beer-making business. Her background allowed Marco to think up recipes, while allowing Vicky to crunch numbers. Says Marco, “If it wasn’t for Vicky’s ability to create the parameters that we needed to play within, this project would have never gotten up off the ground.”

The couple set about creating a business plan and pitching it to potential investors.They came up with the name, Unseen Creatures, as a tribute to the tiny yeast and bacteria that play a central part in the beer making process. They also started to look at property and, when they found a space a block from Lincoln's Beard Brewery in 2018, they jumped on it. After dealing with build out delays and inspections, they're finally reaching the end game, with the taproom's opening just a few weeks away.

When it opens, Unseen Creatures will feature a 15 tap system, offering a signature IPA named Pursuance, along with some collaborative beers and guest beers industry friends. Early on, the brewery will be releasing bottles of its collaboration with Black Project Spontaneous & Wild Ales,Disambiguation, and will feature other bottled collaborations sold exclusively out of the tasting room.

The taproom will also feature a rotating lineup of food trucks. Guests will also be allowed to bring food to the taproom, or have it delivered.

Unseen Creatures Brewing & Blending. 4178 SW 74 Ct., Miami; unseencreatures.com. Opening mid-December 2019.