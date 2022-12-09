Unbranded Brewing Co. Shares Craft Beer Love With Hialeah

Nearly three years ago, Unbranded Brewing Company opened in Hialeah. To this day, it's still the only taproom in the city. (King Fox sells beers to-go from it's brewing operations in Hialeah, but doesn't have a public tasting room.)
Lance Aschliman, Unbranded partner and head brewer, says that the brewery's main goal is to share the joy of craft beer with its neighbors. "For us, we've been excited to help locals explore craft beer," adding that many people walk in not knowing what to expect. "Customers walk in and think that it's a bar and ask for a Corona."
Aschliman says that his favorite part is when a new person discovers beer made right in their neighborhood. "The idea that you can create beer locally and serve it onsite is kind of a new concept for many." For a majority of customers new to the craft brew scene, a crisp, refreshing lager serves as the perfect introduction. "People in Hialeah are used to lagers," the brewer notes.
The brewer says that lagers are seeing an all-around increase in popularity. "Lately there's a return to the lager, even with experienced craft beer drinkers. You got so many brewers doing the same: Everybody does fruited sours and IPAs. A lager is something that you can have a few of and not overload your palate." For that reason, Aschliman says that Unbranded's Hialeah Light lager is its best seller. "It's something you can take to the beach. You're not going to want to sit in the sun with an imperial stour," he adds.
To celebrate craft beer in Hialeah, Unbranded is hosting its second annual Maverick Town beer festival this Saturday, December 10. The event will spill out past the brewery onto the adjoining street. The combination beer festival and block party will offer beer from dozens of breweries including 26 local Miami and Fort Lauderdale-area brewers, food from local restaurants, live wrestling, and more.
Instead of selling tickets to the festival, admission is free, and guests pay as they go for beer and food. Says Aschliman: "We're trying to do something different this year. We have this huge space and we wanted to do a block party. December in Miami is a great time to enjoy Miami."
The brewer says that, in the end, Maverick Town is a celebration of beer — and the city that has been so welcoming to his team. "Hialeahans roll by the beat of their own drum. We're trying to carve out a unique thing and were excited to find out where it's headed."
Maverick Town Craft Beer Festival. noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, at Unbranded Brewing. 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; unbrandedbrewing.com.