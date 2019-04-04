Trader Joe's Is Opening Soon in South Beach

Trader Joe's — the tropical grocer with a loyal fan base — has finally announced its imminent opening in Miami Beach.

News that the vacation-themed market would open in South Beach broke two years ago. Initially, the store was slated to open at the end of 2018. The official word from the Trader Joe's website states the store will open in 2019.



Though a specific date hasn't been announced, progress is being made. The Next Miami reported that the store's coolers have arrived and much of the interior drywall appears to be finished.

The store will occupy approximately 11,500 square feet of the five-story, mixed-use development called 17 West, which will include 28,142 total square feet of retail and restaurant space, with 200 parking spots.

This will be the second Trader Joe's in Miami-Dade. The first opened in Pinecrest in October 2013 with shoppers eagerly scooping up everything from frozen dumplings to affordable wine.

The store has a fiercely loyal following, due in part to its affordable prices, friendly staff, generous samples, free coffee, and a return policy that allows any customer to return any item for any reason — even if opened.

The store also has locations in Pembroke Pines and Davie.

The California-based grocery chain is famously known for its careful control of information. The company still mails out a monthly Fearless Flyer to homes close to a Trader Joe's store as its main form of communication rather than use social media. A Twitter account marked Trader Joe's Official has only posted once since 2014, though several unofficial fan accounts have thousands of followers.

Trader Joe's. 1229 17th St., Suite 100, Miami Beach; traderjoes.com.