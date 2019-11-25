Timon Balloo's Downtown Miami Restaurant Is a Soulful, Personal Experience

For years, Miami diners have known Timon Balloo as the partner of the slick and sexy Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill in Midtown. The concept, offering small plates and refined cocktails, has opened outposts in Brooklyn and Las Vegas and is poised to continue growing.

So why would a chef/restaurateur who is a partner in a successful venture such as Sugarcane choose to open a 31-seat spot where he is only one of two cooks working in a tiny kitchen?

For Balloo, the answer is simple: He wants to share the kind of food he eats at home with the people of Miami. "Yesterday was Sunday and the restaurant was closed, but I found myself wanting to go to my own restaurant to eat my own food," he says.

The chef's eponymous restaurant, Balloo, opened last Wednesday at the Ingraham Building in downtown Miami. The small 800 square foot restaurant is located in the office building's first floor lobby. A blue neon sign lights the way to an open kitchen. Adjacent, diners will find themselves eating in what could be someone's colorful, eclectic cottage in the Caribbean: an orange hutch is filled with mismatched plates and air plants. Walls are filled with family photos, and a shelf is filled with vegetables pickling and sauces fermenting.

The menu, like the surroundings, is eclectic and colorful. At dinner last Wednesday the menu featured a pickled vegetable of the day — straight from one of those jars, along with fried rice dotted with dried pineapple and home made Spam, oxtail, goat, pigeon peas and rice, and chana aloo.

goat, oxtail, roti, pigeon peas, and chana aloo Laine Doss

That food pays tribute to Balloo's Chinese-Indian-Trinidadian heritage and to the dishes he found on his mother's table at family dinners. "These are dishes I've grown up eating at my mom's house but it's taken me so long to find these flavors. They've been there all along, but I never cooked them for the public."

Balloo, along with chef Melissa Sosa, work the kitchen, planning out the day's menu that feature core items like oxtail and roti. "I always want to have a roti, some stewed beans, the oxtail, and goat."

Daily items will change with both the weather and the whims of the chef. Says Balloo, "Today, the weather is cool, so we're going to make a congee (rice porridge). Because it's fall, I want to make more pumpkin and gourds." The chef also introduced a fish this weekend. "The menu is always based on mood. It's the food I want to eat that day." Dishes are priced between $7 and $27.

Balloo is also making several sauces, which he plans to sell under the Wing Wa name. Ask the chef what Wing Wa is and he'll point to a picture of a smiling, chubby toddler on the wall. "That's me. That's my name in Chinese." The sauces come in three different kinds: A Thai-inspired sauce with pickled Thai chilies, vinegar, and sugar; a Trinidad-inspired style of Scotch Bonnet peppers, culantro, onions, and garlic; and a chunky salsa-esque sauce made from roasted peppers and onions. All the sauces are served at the table, along with a dish of crispy puffed tapioca starch called far far.

The restaurant also offers a small but well curated selection of beer and wine, along with a refreshing shrub beverage.

Though tucked inside an office building, the eatery has a sort of magic in that it truly transports diners to a cozy, warm family affair. And it is: the hostess seating you will most likely be Marissa Balloo, the chef's wife, who can be seen chatting up the chef over the counter of the open kitchen. If you feel you're being welcomed into the Baloo's home dining room, you're not wrong. Says Balloo, "Miami represents me. I cut my culinary teeth in Miami and all I wanted to do was come home with this restaurant."

Modern Home Cooking by Balloo. 19 SE Second Ave, Suite 4, Miami; 786-534-2768; balloorestaurant.com. Monday through Thursday 6 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.. Closed Sunday.