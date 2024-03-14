Tigre Miami to Close After Serving Upper Eastside for Three Years

The restaurant made the official announcement on Wednesday, March 13, with an Instagram post that's nearing 1,000 likes and scores of bittersweet farewells.
"After three amazing years of serving our beloved community it’s time to say goodbye," the post reads in part. "But it’s not a sad goodbye! It’s been an incredible ride and we’ve loved every minute of it, but all things come to an end and it’s time for us to close this beautiful chapter and embark towards other horizons."
The post goes on to express gratitude to the community that has supported the restaurant since its opening. "We are beyond grateful to all our patrons, friends & family, team members, and everyone who made Tigre such a magical place."
When Tigre opened in 2021, the restaurant was met with critical acclaim, to the point where New Times tapped it as "Best Waterfront Restaurant" in 2021 and '22.
Located mere steps off Biscayne Boulevard — nestled just east of the bustling BP gas station at NE 78th Street — the restaurant offered a modern take on Argentine cuisine that set it apart from the influx of Italian and Japanese-fusion restaurants that were popping up across Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who want to toast Tigre with one last round of poached red prawn tiradito or crisp-skinned local red snapper with carrot-ginger bisque will have to do so by closing time on Saturday, March 16, Tigre's last day of service.
That said, the restaurant's announcement closed with a glimmer of new developments on the horizon, writing, "Keep your eyes peeled for future announcements and new projects."