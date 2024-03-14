 Tigre Miami to Close After Serving Upper Eastside for Three Years | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Openings & Closings

Tigre Miami to Close After Serving Upper Eastside for Three Years

"Until we meet again, all of our love and gratitude," ends a farewell note from the owners of Tigre, an Argentinian restaurant on the Little River in Miami.
March 14, 2024
The owners of Tigre Miami in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood.
The owners of Tigre Miami in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. Photo by Ivan Belaustegui
Share this:
After three years of serving Argentinian cuisine in an incongruous setting on the Little River just off Biscayne Boulevard, Tigre Miami has announced it is closing.

The restaurant made the official announcement on Wednesday, March 13, with an Instagram post that's nearing 1,000 likes and scores of bittersweet farewells.

"After three amazing years of serving our beloved community it’s time to say goodbye," the post reads in part. "But it’s not a sad goodbye! It’s been an incredible ride and we’ve loved every minute of it, but all things come to an end and it’s time for us to close this beautiful chapter and embark towards other horizons."
The post goes on to express gratitude to the community that has supported the restaurant since its opening. "We are beyond grateful to all our patrons, friends & family, team members, and everyone who made Tigre such a magical place."

When Tigre opened in 2021, the restaurant was met with critical acclaim, to the point where New Times tapped it as "Best Waterfront Restaurant" in 2021 and '22.

Located mere steps off Biscayne Boulevard — nestled just east of the bustling BP gas station at NE 78th Street — the restaurant offered a modern take on Argentine cuisine that set it apart from the influx of Italian and Japanese-fusion restaurants that were popping up across Miami during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Those who want to toast Tigre with one last round of poached red prawn tiradito or crisp-skinned local red snapper with carrot-ginger bisque will have to do so by closing time on Saturday, March 16, Tigre's last day of service.

That said, the restaurant's announcement closed with a glimmer of new developments on the horizon, writing, "Keep your eyes peeled for future announcements and new projects."
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. Your membership allows us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls. You can support us by joining as a member for as little as $1.
Nicole Lopez-Alvar is food editor of Miami New Times where she’s worked since December 2023. Prior to that, she was a digital journalist covering breaking news, restaurants, arts, and culture at WPLG Local 10 News and WSVN 7 News. When she’s not writing about food for her day job, Nicole can be found blogging about food on her personal Instagram account. Nicole holds a bachelor’s of science in communication from the University of Miami where she also studied broadcast journalism. Readers might have also seen her on the 23rd season of ABC's The Bachelor and the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Contact: Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Traditional Peruvian Flavors Take Center Stage at Jarana in Aventura

Openings & Closings

Traditional Peruvian Flavors Take Center Stage at Jarana in Aventura

By Michelle Muslera
Kendall Hidden Gem Makes List of Top Seafood Restaurants in the U.S.

Food & Drink News

Kendall Hidden Gem Makes List of Top Seafood Restaurants in the U.S.

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Owners of Purple People Eatery Food Truck Open Cuento Sandwiches in Doral

Openings & Closings

Owners of Purple People Eatery Food Truck Open Cuento Sandwiches in Doral

By Cindy Ferreiro
Popular Amalfi Coast Beach Club Comes to Joia Beach

Food & Drink News

Popular Amalfi Coast Beach Club Comes to Joia Beach

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation