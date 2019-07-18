 


    Herban Planet
A lineup of drinks at Cocktails, the bar inside the Lincoln Eatery.
A lineup of drinks at Cocktails, the bar inside the Lincoln Eatery.
The Lincoln Eatery

When It's Raining, the Bar at Lincoln Eatery Doles Out Deals

Laine Doss | July 18, 2019 | 10:08am
AA

Welcome to summer in Miami. The weekend forecast calls for scattered thunderstorms and temperatures in the high 80s. With a few rainy days ahead, it's a great time to catch up on your summer movie list and hoist a few at the local watering hole.

One South Beach spot is sweetening the deal by offering discounts on drinks every time it rains.

Cocktails, the bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, offers a host of cocktails, wines, beers, and booze-free mocktails. On a sunny day, cocktails cost around $11 and mocktails cost $7, but when cats and dogs fall from the sky, look for prices to drop.

The bar's program When It Rains We Pour is basically a flash happy hour that takes place whenever it's raining. When those summer showers roll around, guests can enjoy $3 beers and $2 off cocktails.

The bar, helmed by manager Liliam Ma, serves drinks such as the Morning After, made with cornflakes-infused rum, pineapple, and coconut; and the Mangopolitan, with vodka, Cointreau, mango, and lemon. Mocktails include the Green Punch, with cucumber, basil, ginger, and club soda; and the South Beach Sunset, with fresh pineapple, apple, and strawberries. Ma says the goal is to "wow guests with the sheer creativity of our expertly curated cocktail menu."

You don't have to wait for the heavens to open to get a deal on a drink, though. Cocktails also hosts a daily happy hour. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, guests receive $3 beers and $2 off cocktails.

Fridays through Labor Day, look for additional deals on beer and cocktails during the bar's Summer Fridays, beginning at 3 p.m. Stay for the Lincoln Eatery's family game night to play favorites such as Clue, Twister, Monopoly, and Jenga. The Lincoln Eatery's SoBe Saturdays offer a weekly electro-music series with a special guest DJ and drink specials.

Cocktails at the Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times. She has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

