Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Drink Miami Hostel, In-Cider Fest, and Lure Fishbar

This weekend, drink around the world at the fourth-annual Drink Miami Hostel, complete with samplings of more than 50 different spirits brands. Plus, Lure Fishbar launches the “From SoHo to SoBe” pop-up menu experience, featuring a slate of popular dishes from Lure's flagship location in New York City.

In addition, Byblos will host an exclusive brunch with television host Kiko Saurez, the Spillover's In-Cider Fest returns to Coconut Grove, and Beat Culture Brewery will raise money for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital with beer and food by chef Giorgio Rapicavoli.

Tacos and more at Caja Caliente. Caja Caliente

Getty in the Gables at Caja Caliente. Friday night, Caja Caliente in Coral Gables will host the pop-up collaboration series, "Getty in the Gables," featuring chef Louie Estrada, who owns My Cuban Spot, a traditional Cuban restaurant in Brooklyn. Together with Caja Caliente's owner/chef Monica Leon, the two will prepare various dishes, including Cuban sandwiches and arroz con pollo. The event is open to the public and will feature live music. Plus, expect happy hour specials, including Biscayne Bay Brewery Pale Ale beer for $5 and Leon's mother's sangria for $5. Beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Caja Caliente, 808 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-431-1947; caja-caliente.com.

EXPAND Seafood dishes at Lure Fishbar Lure Fishbar

From SoHo to SoBe Pop-Up Launch at Lure Fishbar. Since opening its doors five years ago, Lure Fishbar has become a staple on South Beach. To celebrate its anniversary, the restaurant has launched the “From SoHo to SoBe” pop-up menu experience, featuring a slate of popular dishes from Lure's flagship location in New York City. Available from June 1 through July 31, highlights include the bay scallop crudo with jicama, green apple, jalapeño, and lime vinaigrette; lobster croutons served on toasted sourdough with golden garlic and chilies; a 10-ounce filet mignon; and a two-pound whole stuffed lobster with Dungeness crab filling, garlic-chili butter, and grilled lemon. Through July 31, at Lure Fishbar, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

EXPAND Slinging drinks Alex Markow

Drink Around the World at Drink Miami Hostel. There is a way to experience the world's best libations without leaving Miami Beach: Drink Miami Hostel. For the fourth year running, guests will be provided with a passport, good for one virtual first-class voyage around the world. Credentials in hand, you'll be able to sample over 50 different spirits brands, each taking up residence at the Freehand Miami for one glorious afternoon of cocktails and exploration on Saturday, June 1. Each brand — including favorites like Grey Goose, Monkey Shoulder, Veza Sur, and Coconut Cartel — are tasked with not only creating a cocktail, but turning their particular space into a fully formed experience. Other experiences to watch out for include a "cafecito at Abuela's house" by Veza Sur Brewing and "upstairs at 27" featuring Absolut Elyx, Smooth Ambler, Avion, Lillet, and Jameson. 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at Freehand Miami; 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $60 to $100 at drinkmiami.com.

EXPAND Oysters at the Spillover Courtesy of the Spillover

Third-Annual In-Cider Fest at the Spillover. Saturday, join the Spillover for Miami's third-annual cider festival. The event will offer specialty cider and mead selections from Accomplice Cidery, Broski Ciderworks, Barcode Brewing, Original Sin, and Keys Meads. Enjoy raffles, live music, fresh seafood, and limited-release ciders and meads. Food will include fresh shucked oysters, oyster shooters, conch salad, and fish dip. 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the Spillover, 2911 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-456-5723; thespillovermiami.com. Admission is free.

Beer at Beat Culture Brewery Photo by Nicole Danna

Super Cars for Super Kids at Beat Culture Brewery. Saturday, take part in Beat Culture Brewery's fundraiser for Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. There will be high end cars on display, silent auction items up for grabs, local music throughout the day, craft beer flowing, and food by chef Giorgio Rapicavoli –– all in an effort to raise money to purchase remote control mini cars to wheel children into the operating room at the hospital. Super Cars for Super Kids was founded by Kyle Behar, a South Florida high school student, with a passion for cars and giving back to the local community. 11 a.m. to 3 .m. Saturday, June 1, at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11th St,, Miami; 786-431-5413; beatculture.com.

EXPAND Byblos Miami Byblos Miami

Sunday Like a Sultan #ÑooQueRiko Edition at Byblos. South Beach’s Mediterranean restaurant, Byblos, will bring brunch back with television host Kiko Saurez. Sunday, join him for a three-course prix-fixe menu complete with welcome cocktails and live entertainment ($45 per person). Highlights include the Byblos big breakfast, served with za’atar fried eggs, halloumi, harissa potatoes, and pita; red shakshouka with smoky tomato, Turkish peppers, poached eggs, garlic labneh, and barbari bread; and orange blossom and medjool date sticky toffee pudding, with pomegranate caramel, candied orange, and labneh ice cream. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at Byblos, 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-864-2990; byblosmiami.com.