Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Italian Cookout, Antilia's Demo Kitchen, and Café Boulud

This week, RWSB's summer barbecue series continues with guest chefs Michael Beltran of Ariete, Justin Flit of Proof, and Niven Patel and Tim Piazza of Ghee. Plus, Michelin-trained chef Miguel Massens hosts Antilia's Demo Kitchen at Time Out Market, and Blackbird Ordinary continues Christmas in July specials.

Taste Invaders at Arson. Monday, enjoy an evening of Iberian dishes and natural wines with chef/owner Deme Lomas. The menu will be announced the evening of the event, with Lomas expected to create a handful of items on the spot. All wines will be priced at $10 per glass. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Arson, 104 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-717-6711; arsonmiami.com.

EXPAND Edukos Courtesy of Edukos

Mesa Chefs Table & Homebrew Dinner at Edukos Beer House. Ready for an exclusive dinner opportunity? This Monday, Edukos Beer House will host four people — yes, only four — for its Mesa Chefs Table & Homebrew dinner. Manuel Cabeza, chef/consultant for Edukos and sous-chef at Palmar, will present a five-course spread paired with Edukos sips. Adding to the mystery, the menu will be emailed to guests only three hours before dinner. 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Edukos Beer House, 1701 W. Flagler St., #101, Miami; 786-452-0488; edukosmiami.com. Tickets cost $50.

EXPAND Christmas cocktails in July. Courtesy of Blackbird Ordinary

Christmas in July at Blackbird Ordinary. Blackbird Ordinary's annual week-long promotion, Christmas in July, continues all week long. Running through Thursday, July 25, the Brickell bar will host various Christmas-themed events ranging from free food and drink to photo ops, karaoke, trivia, ugly sweater night, and a snowball fight. Through Thursday, July 25, at Blackbird Ordinary, 729 SW First Ave., Brickell; 305-671-3307; blackbirdordinary.com. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Boulud Sud Photo by CandaceWest.com

Cafe Boulud Summer Pop-Up Series: Culinary Muses at Boulud Sud. Tuesday, Boulud Sud's summer dinner series continues, celebrating four chefs, four cities, and four culinary muses representative of Daniel Boulud’s culinary philosophy: la tradition, la saison, le potager, and le voyage. Each muse has a ticketed dinner event hosted by a guest chef. The menus are then featured à la carte at Boulud Sud for the following two weeks. This week, chef Mathias Gervais will delight guests with a special menu offered the night of and for two weeks after until August 3. Highlights include chilled corn soup, rilette Thai, miso cod, and chocolate banana and hazelnuts gateau for dessert. 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Boulud Sud, 255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; 305-421-8800; bouludsud.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

RWSB's summer barbecue series continues Wednesday. Photo by Noah Fecks

Summer Barbecue Series at RWSB. Wednesday, RWSB's summer barbecue series continues with an Italian cookout hosted by RWSB's executive sous chef Mario Alegre and guest chefs Michael Beltran of Ariete, Justin Flit of Proof, and Niven Patel and Tim Piazza of Ghee. The Italian-themed event will be a sneak peek of their soon-to-open concepts, Beltran and Flit's Navé (coming late-summer 2019) and Patel and Piazza's Erba (coming fall 2019). 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at RWSB, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; rwsbmiami.com. Tickets cost $40. Advance purchase via phone is recommended because seating is limited. Walk-in guests are welcome if space permits.

EXPAND Antilia's Demo Kitchen Tasting Experience at Time Out Market: See Wednesday. Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Antilia's Demo Kitchen Tasting Experience at Time Out Market. If Mexican, Spanish, and Cuban food are your thing, it's time to pull up a chair at Antilia's demo kitchen tasting experience at Time Out Market. The experience happens Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with seatings at 7 and 9 p.m., and offers a five-course meal curated by Michelin-trained chef Miguel Massens. Only six seats are available per experience'. 7 and 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $55 via eventbrite.com.

A lineup of drinks at Cocktails, the bar inside the Lincoln Eatery. The Lincoln Eatery

When It Rains We Pour at the Bar at Lincoln Eatery. Cocktails, the bar inside the Lincoln Eatery, offers a host of cocktails, wines, beers, and booze-free mocktails. On a sunny day, cocktails cost around $11 and mocktails cost $7, but when cats and dogs fall from the sky, look for prices to drop. The bar's program When It Rains We Pour is basically a flash happy hour that takes place whenever it's raining. When those summer showers roll around, guests can enjoy $3 beers and $2 off cocktails. You don't have to wait for the heavens to open to get a deal on a drink, though. Cocktails also hosts a daily happy hour. From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 p.m. to closing Saturday and Sunday, guests receive $3 beers and $2 off cocktails. 723 Lincoln Ln., Miami Beach; thelincolneatery.com. Daily 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.