Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Fourth of July, 60 Years of Arbetter's, and RWSB Summer Barbecue Series

Happy Fourth of July, Miami. Proclaim your freedom of choice by heading to one of Miami's bars or restaurants to indulge in festive bites, patriotic sweets, and red, white, and blue cocktails. Plus, Arbetter's Hot Dogs celebrates 60 years, and RWSB kicks off its summer barbecue series with guest chefs Jeff

EXPAND Plant's culinary academy Courtesy of Plant Culinary

Plant Based Basics: Cheese at Plant Miami. Wednesday, Plant Miami will host a cheese cooking class inside the restaurant's culinary academy. Learn how to make a variety of nut-based cheeses, including plain, cheddar, and sun-dried tomato and olive. Plant Culinary will provide all necessary equipment, ingredients, and an apron to be worn during class. Plus, receive recipes along with printed educational materials to take home. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Plant Miami, 105 NE 24th St., Miami; 305-814-5365; sacredspacemiami.com. Tickets cost $125 via universe.com.

Adrian Gaut

CLASSy Natural Wine Night at 27 Restaurant & Bar. Maybe your typical wine night is not that classy. But this Tuesday, you can attend CLASSy Natural Wine Night and feel better about yourself. This monthly shindig features natural wine at discounted prices, and before you buy, you can feast on a $12 natural wine flight. For this week's occasion, Fil Inc. will be onsite to show off some high-end offerings from Italy, and there will even be a quick wine class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for $15. 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Biscayne Bay Brewing

Anniversary Block Party at Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden. It's been two years since Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden opened in Oakland Park, and that calls for a celebration. Wednesday, come out for a free block party complete with a live DJ, food trucks, face-painting, raffles and giveaways, and tons of beer samplings. Participating breweries include Holy Mackerel Small Batch Beers, Veza Sur, Barrel Of Monks, and Biscayne Bay Brewery. 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Tatts & Tacos Beer Garden, 3200 Northeast 12th Ave., Oakland Park; 954-533-0907; tattsandtacos.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Summer BBQ Series features bone-dripping goodness. Photo by Noah Fecks

Summer Barbecue Series at RWSB. Wednesday, RWSB's summer barbecue series kicks off with executive chef Josh Gripper and guest chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth of Stiltsville Fish Bar and Root & Bone. Enjoy some great American barbecue featuring a menu inspired by the husband and wife team’s concepts. 6:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at RWSB, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; rwsbmiami.com. Tickets cost $40. Advance purchase via phone is recommended because seating is limited. Walk-in guests are welcome if space permits.

Courtesy of Arbetter's

Celebrate 60 Years at Arbetter Hot Dogs. Arbetter Hot Dogs is ready to celebrate the big 60, which is why they're inviting everyone over for cake. Breadman Miami Westchester will supply a "Hot Dog Cake," coupled with a live band and raffles. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 4, at Arbetter Hot Dogs, 8747 SW 40th St., Miami; 305-207-0555; arbetterhotdogs.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Brimstone will be serving $5 Bud Lights and Stellas on July 4. Brimstone Doral

Fourth of July 2019 Miami Restaurant Guide. Fourth of July is a big deal, especially when it falls on a Thursday like this year, giving you a long, four-day weekend to celebrate America's independence. The holiday tradition involves music, fireworks, and of course, a feast of barbecue items — grilled hot dogs, fresh corn on the cob, potato salad, juicy burgers — and plenty of special drinks. Don't want to be bound to another cookout? You can proclaim your freedom of choice by heading to one of our local bars or restaurants to indulge in festive bites, patriotic sweets, and red, white, and blue cocktails.