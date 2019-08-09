Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: CBD Ice Cream, Colada Cookie, and Carnival Nights

This weekend, Biscayne Bay Brewing and Night Owl Cookies debut a beer-inspired colada cookie, and Zest brings back its Carnival Nights.



Night Owl Cookies' Colada Cookie at Biscayne Bay Brewing

This Saturday, Biscayne Bay Brewing and Night Owl Cookies will debut the colada cookie, made with the brewery's La Colada beer, an English-style brown porter. Chocolate-based cookie dough is infused with espresso and mixed with milk chocolate chips, baked, and topped with a La Colada glaze. Noon Saturday, August 10, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

CBD Ice Cream at Dasher & Crank

Dasher & Crank and Yoko Matcha released limited-edition CBD-infused desserts and drinks, which will be available until they sell out. The new ice-cream flavors are Mary Jane Brownie, made with a CBD dark chocolate base with a peanut butter molasses swirl, candied hemp seeds, and brownie chunks; the low-dairy Girl Scout Cookie, made with a CBD coconut base with Samoas cookie chunks and a fudge ripple; and the Pineapple Express, a CBD smoked-pineapple sherbet. Each serving costs $7.50, and the flavors will be available while supplies last, which owner Daniel Levine estimates to be a week or two depending upon demand. Other treats available will be CBD-infused brownies as well as CBD-infused matcha drinks made by Yoko Matcha. All CBD used during the promotion will come from the Fort Lauderdale-based Green Point Research. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

Carnival Nights at Zest Miami

Saturday evening, Cindy Hutson's Zest Miami launches the dinner party series Carnival Nights, sponsored by Jim Beam and Cruzan rum. Enjoy a Carnival-inspired buffet with items such as caja china pork roast, brown stew chicken, and West Indian curried vegetables. Plus, expect live entertainment, music, a complimentary welcome drink, and cocktails. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Zest Miami, 200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com. Tickets cost $65 via eventbrite.com.

Pups & Pints at Concrete Beach Brewery

Two of the greatest things are coming together: beer and dogs! Every third Sunday of the month, Concrete Beach Brewery hosts Pups & Pints. A bunch of vendors will serve yummy grub for you and your pooch, and portions of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Paws 4 You. At this month's edition, take a back-to-school pic with your dog, so come photo-ready. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, August 11, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.