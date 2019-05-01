Kentucky Derby 2019 Watch Parties in Miami

Saturday, May 4, marks the 145th Kentucky Derby.
At exactly 6:50 p.m., a field of 20 will run a mile and a quarter at Churchill Downs in Louisville in what's become the most famous horse race in the world. Right now, American Thoroughbred Omaha Beach is the favorite, but a lot can change in the next few days.
If you can't make it to Louisville, Miami is geared up with mint juleps and Southern festivities for the greatest two minutes in sports. So sport your best hat and race on over to one of the Magic City's top Derby parties.
American Social
690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
Sit waterside at Brickell's American Social with $6 Kentucky brown ale and $8 Maker's Mark mint juleps. Insider tip: The first 50 people who RSVP through Eventbrite receive a complimentary julep.
The Balcony
1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
754-200-6344
thebalconylasolas.com
Enjoy the race at one of the Balcony's inside or outside viewing areas alongside a specialty peach-infused mint julep ($10) crafted with Maker’s Mark, real peach puree, sour mix, and a mint leaf garnish.
Beaker & Gray
2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami
305699-2637
beakerandgray.com
This Wynwood bar and restaurant is shaking up riffs on the classic mint julep. One version, made with fresh berries and a sprig of mint, is served in a keepsake copper mug, in partnership with Woodford Reserve ($12).
The Citadel
8300 NE Second Ave., Miami
305-908-3849
thecitadelmiami.com
Spend the afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Citadel's rooftop with mint julep specials and Derby-themed contests.
Lost Boy Dry Goods
157 E. Flagler St., Miami
305-372-7303
lostboydrygoods.com
Imbibe frosty Woodford Reserve tipples in your best seersucker suit at Lost Boys' Talk to Me Derby soiree. The bar will host Derby-inspired festivities including best outfit and best hat contests. The party starts at noon.
Seek + Find
2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables
305-902-6220
seekandfindmiami.com
Celebrate Southern traditions at Coral Gable's Seek & Find with $7 juleps made with Kentucky bourbon, Domaine De Canton, and mint leaves.
The Wharf
114 SW North River Dr., Miami
305-906-4000
wharfmiami.com
The waterside venue promises a rollicking Derby-viewing party from noon to 7 p.m. Drink Woodford Spires & Rye mojitos and mint juleps ($12), and enjoy bites from resident food stations including Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, and Mojo Donuts.
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach
305-538-5220
runchickenrun.com
Don your best hat and dress because Yardbird is crowning the afternoon's best dressed with a $250 gift certificate. Patrons can also sip on $6.50 mint juleps and chow down Southern fare.
