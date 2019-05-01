Kentucky Derby 2019 Watch Parties in Miami

Saturday, May 4, marks the 145th Kentucky Derby.

At exactly 6:50 p.m., a field of 20 will run a mile and a quarter at Churchill Downs in Louisville in what's become the most famous horse race in the world. Right now, American Thoroughbred Omaha Beach is the favorite, but a lot can change in the next few days.

If you can't make it to Louisville, Miami is geared up with mint juleps and Southern festivities for the greatest two minutes in sports. So sport your best hat and race on over to one of the Magic City's top Derby parties.

American Social

690 SW First Ct., Miami

305-223-7004

americansocialbar.com

Sit waterside at Brickell's American Social with $6 Kentucky brown ale and $8 Maker's Mark mint juleps. Insider tip: The first 50 people who RSVP through Eventbrite receive a complimentary julep.

The Balcony

1309 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

754-200-6344

thebalconylasolas.com



Enjoy the race at one of the Balcony's inside or outside viewing areas alongside a specialty peach-infused mint julep ($10) crafted with Maker’s Mark, real peach puree, sour mix, and a mint leaf garnish.

Beaker & Gray

2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami

305699-2637

beakerandgray.com



This Wynwood bar and restaurant is shaking up riffs on the classic mint julep. One version, made with fresh berries and a sprig of mint, is served in a keepsake copper mug, in partnership with Woodford Reserve ($12).

The Citadel

8300 NE Second Ave., Miami

305-908-3849

thecitadelmiami.com



Spend the afternoon from 4 to 7 p.m. on the Citadel's rooftop with mint julep specials and Derby-themed contests.

Lost Boy Dry Goods

157 E. Flagler St., Miami

305-372-7303

lostboydrygoods.com



Imbibe frosty Woodford Reserve tipples in your best seersucker suit at Lost Boys' Talk to Me Derby soiree. The bar will host Derby-inspired festivities including best outfit and best hat contests. The party starts at noon.

EXPAND Mint julep Courtesy of Seek & Find

Seek + Find

2530 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables

305-902-6220

seekandfindmiami.com



Celebrate Southern traditions at Coral Gable's Seek & Find with $7 juleps made with Kentucky bourbon, Domaine De Canton, and mint leaves.

The Wharf

114 SW North River Dr., Miami

305-906-4000

wharfmiami.com



The waterside venue promises a rollicking Derby-viewing party from noon to 7 p.m. Drink Woodford Spires & Rye mojitos and mint juleps ($12), and enjoy bites from resident food stations including Cracked by Chef Adrianne, Spris Artisan Pizza, and Mojo Donuts.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

1600 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach

305-538-5220

runchickenrun.com



Don your best hat and dress because Yardbird is crowning the afternoon's best dressed with a $250 gift certificate. Patrons can also sip on $6.50 mint juleps and chow down Southern fare.