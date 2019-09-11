Juicy, a Beer Fest Dedicated to IPAs and Sours, Returns to Miami

If you're a fan of big, bold India Pale Ales (IPAs) and brightly-hued, fruit-infused sour beers you'll want to check out the Miami's beer festival that pays homage to both styles.

Juicy, which takes place in January, is a Florida event dedicated to all things hoppy and fruity. The festival first hit the scene in 2016 when event founder Kris Marino decided to share two of his favorite style of beer, IPAs and fruited sours, at Wynwood craft beer bar Boxelder.

Like most of Marino's growing list of South Florida-based beer-focused events, Juicy began with just a few breweries before slowly morphing into a full-fledged affair. Not unlike his annual Free the Whales, which puts a focus on rare brews, Marino says Juicy began as an ode to the wide variety of beers that encompass various IPAs and fruit-treated sour beers like gose and Berliner.

"At the time we were seeing a lot of different styles of IPA—milkshake, West Coast, New England, and even sour IPAs. I thought it would be cool to showcase them alongside my favorite sour beers," said Marino. "At the time, exclusive sour events had been done before. But it can be too much on your stomach. The sour gets to you. So I thought a mix of the two styles would be cool and make the whole thing more enjoyable.”

Even if you're not familiar with either category, you can get a better idea of what beer lovers across the country are currently hyping over at Juicy. For IPAs, get a taste of a wide variety from opaque New England-style DIPAs to piney, dank West Coast takes.

Likewise, you'll get a proper rundown of the ever-growing lineup of American-style sour beers flavored with an impossible amount of fruit that ranges from viscous, smoothie-like brews to lightly-flavored, super-carbonated ones that offer a refreshing tart, tangy body.

Confirmed breweries include Florida-based Calusa Brewing, Civil Society Brewing Co., Hidden Springs Brewing, and Ology Brewing Co. Out-of-state brewers will feature Country Club Brewing, Equilibrium Brewing, Finback Brewery, Mikerphone Brewing, Ocelot Brewing, Ardent Craft Ales, Vitamin Sea, and Mast Landing.

Juicy Beer Fest. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, January 11, at Boxelder Craft Beer Market, 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.