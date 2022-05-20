Preakness Party, Chris Bosh Beer, Dog Dates, and More Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include a Preakness watch party at the Carousel Club, 305 Day at The Oasis, and National Mamey Day at chef Niven Patel's restaurant of the same name.
The Carousel Club is the perfect venue to watch the Preakness.
Photo by Paul Stoppi
Preakness Watch Party at the Carousel Club
On Saturday, the Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park will be hosting a watch party for the 147th Preakness. Situated beside the racetrack, the outdoor venue offers a lounge-like space to enjoy light bites and beverages and recently opened last month. During the event, guests can enjoy half-priced mojito pitchers. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Carousel Club, 901 S. Federal Hwy., Hallandale Beach; 954-228-3378; carouselclub.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Mamey has an official food holiday.
Photo courtesy of Mamey
Celebrate National Mamey Day at Thesis Hotel
What to do when there's no food holiday celebrating your favorite fruit? Create your own! Chef Niven Patel's Coral Gables restaurant, Mamey, has officially registered May 21 as National Mamey Day, a local holiday that celebrates the fruit. The event will take place at the restaurant’s newly-renovated rooftop oasis. Guests are invited to celebrate the island spirit of Mamey with entertainment by the Peter Bernard Calypso Band and their steel drum beats. The first 100 guests will receive complimentary light bites and cocktails, including a free mamey swizzle, a cocktail made with light rum, chai tea, coconut milk, and (of course) mamey. 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, the Thesis Hotel, at 1350 S. Dixie Hwy., Coral Gables; 305-266-2639; mameymiami.com. Admission is free.
Shoma Bazaar has launched its weekend brunch.
Photo courtesy of Shoma Bazaar
Weekend Brunch at Shoma Bazaar
Doral's newest food hall has launched its own rendition of bottomless brunch, available all weekend. For $35, brunch-goers can opt for a choice of bottomless mimosas, bellinis, bloody Mary's, bloody Maria's, or Monopolio Clara draft beer, and pair that with the hall's 15 food vendors. Options include Juice & Java, Tintto by Tributto, and Doce Provisions. The event is accompanied by live entertainment and flows right into Shoma Bazaar's happy hour, offered seven days a week from 4 to 7 p.m. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Shoma Bazaar, 9420 NW 41st St., Doral; shomabazaar.com.
Dogfish Head and Chris Bosh have teamed up to release "Bosh Blonde" this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Head Miami
Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head Beer "Bosh Blonde" Beer Release
In celebration of its first anniversary, Dogfish Head Miami has teamed up with NBA star Chris Bosh to release a limited-edition brew dubbed “Bosh Blonde” this weekend. The special beer is a collaboration between longtime friends Chris Bosh and Dogfish Head founder Sam Calagione, who share a love for the brewing process and wanted to come together to create a one-of-a-kind beer that speaks to Miami locals through infused flavors. Brewed with Florida-grown oranges and fresh-squeezed cane juice, the “Bosh Blonde” ale will be available exclusively at Dogfish Head Miami both on draft, as well as in four-packs of 16-ounce cans ($16), with a portion of proceeds donated to Refresh Miami
, a local nonprofit with a mission to educate, inspire, connect and grow the Miami tech and startup community. Guests can join the celebration to taste the new “Bosh Blonde” and indulge in a special menu of tasty "Bosh Bites" based on Bosh’s favorite foods. Meet-and-greets with Chris Bosh will be available to a limited number of Dogfish Head Miami’s Off-Centered Society members. Nonmembers who want to participate can sign up in person at Dogfish Head Miami. Noon on Sunday, May 22, at Dogfish Head Miami, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; dogfish.com.
Have a date with your dog to explore Fairchild's 83-acre green space.
Photo courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Dog Dates at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Calling all dog lovers and their four-legged friends: It's a dog date! Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has officially reintroduced its "Dog Dates" programming, resuming the event that allows you to bond with your pet in nature. From this Sunday forward, you can switch up your usual walk or dog-park routine. Glasshouse Café, the on-site restaurant that opens at 9 a.m., will serve food and drink for pups and their people so everyone can fuel up and hydrate before exploring the garden's 83 acres of open green space. 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, May 22, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; 305-667-1651; fairchildgarden.org. Tickets cost $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors, $15.95 for students, and $11.95 for kids 6-11 (dogs and kids under six are free). Free admission for Fairchild members.
Oasis Wynwood will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a Miami-themed block party.
Photo courtesy of Oasis Wynwood
305 Day at Oasis Wynwood
This weekend, Oasis Wynwood celebrates its first anniversary with a block party-themed event chock full of food, drink, and entertainment that represents all things Miami. Beginning at 3 p.m., guests of all ages are invited to enjoy complimentary bites from the venue’s eclectic food vendors, live music from local entertainers, pop-up retailers, and a variety of interactive activations. The Biscayne Poet will be on site, creating personalized poetry for guests to take home, and guests who arrive early can receive a free candle from Wynwood’s Aroma360, which will give away a limited number of their unique scents during the event. Attendees looking to get their glam on can check out a pop-up nail salon from Candy Coated Beauty, and then head to a 360 photo booth to show off their fresh set. Throughout the event, watch a painting come to life with a Live Art Activation from a local artist. Adults can enjoy cigars rolled on-site, get a custom Stella Artois chalice engraving, and visit a pop-up bar in a trailer that will offer a daytime speakeasy for guests to order craft libations. The event is free to attend and open to all ages. 3 p.m. to close Sunday, May 22, at Oasis Wynwood; 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via tixr.com.
The new Miami Beach restaurant will launch its Sunday brunch this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Meet Dalia
Beach House Brunch at Meet Dalia
Meet Dahlia, the new Mediterranean concept on Ocean Drive, will launch its brand-new Beach House Brunch this weekend. The lively event will feature $25 bottomless tropical-inspired mimosas, a DJ, live entertainment, and brand-new items from the à la carte brunch menu. Menu highlights include "Crispy French Toast," "Buttermilk Fried Chicken and Waffles," and the "Dalia Breakfast Burger." 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at Meet Dalia, 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 786-206-3881; meetdaliamiami.com.