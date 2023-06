Miami Food Events This Weekend: Vivo! Grand Opening, Italia Con Mexico, Sunday Supper

[email protected]

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Vivo! grand opening with weekend-long events, a special pop-up menu from the Gramercy, Italia con Mexico special dinner at Osteria Morini, and a new Sunday supper.Vivo! at Dolphin Mall celebrates its grand opening with events throughout the weekend. Starting Friday, Vivo! opens with bites from Sergio’s Cuban American Kitchen and drinks from Crush Bar. The weekend's festivities include a free concert from Grammy Award-winning Daya on Friday and Miami's Los Wizzards on Saturday at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Vivo! hosts a mimosa bar crawl ($20), featuring five drink tickets.Osteria Morini launches a second collaboration dinner as part of its "A Casa MIA" series, this time with chef Scott Linquist (Coyo Taco). The menu combines Italian and Mexican flavors with dishes like pollo rostizado and butterflied branzino. Guests can choose the best way to enjoy the pop-up with either an a la carte menu or a tasting menu ($150) for the full experience. The event features Morini's "After Dark" live music series starting at 7:30 p.m. on both days.The Gramercy and chef Joan Solis debut a special pop-up menu for the restaurant's new "Tokyo Nights." Guests can enjoy dishes such as hamachi butterfly tiradito, the "Gram Sensation" roll, and truffle-kissed salmon. Signature cocktails include the "Tokyo Blaze" margarita and the "Lychee Love Potion" made with Absolut vanilla.Starting this weekend, Red Rooster Overtown launches its Sunday supper menu. The experience offers four packages recommended to be shared among four to six people, including the "Rustic Rancher's Dinner," the "Crispy Chicken Craze," and the "Pork Perfection Platter." Each package offers different dishes.