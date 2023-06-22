Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Vivo! Grand Opening, Italia Con Mexico, Sunday Supper

June 22, 2023 8:00AM

A Pan-Asian menu pop-up with the Gramercy's Joan Solis
A Pan-Asian menu pop-up with the Gramercy's Joan Solis Photo by Cristian Gonzalez
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include the Vivo! grand opening with weekend-long events, a special pop-up menu from the Gramercy, Italia con Mexico special dinner at Osteria Morini, and a new Sunday supper.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
There's a PBR Cowboy Bar at the new Vivo! complex at Dolphin Mall.
Live! Hospitality & Entertainment photo

Vivo! Grand Opening Event at Dolphin Mall

Vivo! at Dolphin Mall celebrates its grand opening with events throughout the weekend. Starting Friday, Vivo! opens with bites from Sergio’s Cuban American Kitchen and drinks from Crush Bar. The weekend's festivities include a free concert from Grammy Award-winning Daya on Friday and Miami's Los Wizzards on Saturday at 9 p.m. On Sunday, Vivo! hosts a mimosa bar crawl ($20), featuring five drink tickets. Opens 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 23, at 11401 NW 12th St., R101, Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via axs.com.
click to enlarge
Osteria Morini
Photo by Michael Pisarri

Italia con Mexico at Osteria Morini

Osteria Morini launches a second collaboration dinner as part of its "A Casa MIA" series, this time with chef Scott Linquist (Coyo Taco). The menu combines Italian and Mexican flavors with dishes like pollo rostizado and butterflied branzino. Guests can choose the best way to enjoy the pop-up with either an a la carte menu or a tasting menu ($150) for the full experience. The event features Morini's "After Dark" live music series starting at 7:30 p.m. on both days. 5 to 11 p.m., Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at 1750 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; resy.com.
click to enlarge
A dish from the Gramercy
Photo by Cristian Gonzalez

Tokyo Nights and Pop-Up Menu From the Gramercy

The Gramercy and chef Joan Solis debut a special pop-up menu for the restaurant's new "Tokyo Nights." Guests can enjoy dishes such as hamachi butterfly tiradito, the "Gram Sensation" roll, and truffle-kissed salmon. Signature cocktails include the "Tokyo Blaze" margarita and the "Lychee Love Potion" made with Absolut vanilla. Tokyo Nights dinner seatings start at 5 p.m. Saturdays, at 65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables;  thegramercymiami.com.
click to enlarge
Red Rooster's dining room
Red Rooster Overtown photo

Sunday Supper at Red Rooster Overtown

Starting this weekend, Red Rooster Overtown launches its Sunday supper menu. The experience offers four packages recommended to be shared among four to six people, including the "Rustic Rancher's Dinner," the "Crispy Chicken Craze," and the "Pork Perfection Platter." Each package offers different dishes. 5 p.m. Sundays, at 920 NW Second Ave., Miami; redroosterovertown.com.
