Miami Food Events This Week: Free Pancakes, Secret Dumpling Menu, and Pinktober Kickoff

Food and drink events across Miami this week include free pancakes from Panda Pancakes, a DIY dumpling masterclass, Komodo's secret dumpling menu, the kickoff for "Pinktober" with Hard Rock, and a special tequila dinner.
Free pancakes all day!
Photo courtesy of Andrea Magno Productions
Free Panda Pancakes
To give guests the sweetest holiday, Panda Pancakes will offer free pancakes in honor of national pancake day. Customers can mix and match toppings for an additional price and create their own pancake combination. Toppings include marshmallows, M&Ms, Nutella, Oreos, and much more. All day, Monday, September 26, at 1455 NW 107th Ave., Doral; and 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; pandapancakes.com.
YIP celebrates national dumpling day.
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
DIY Dumpling Class at Yip at 1-800-Lucky
Yip's chef Filbert Ip invites guests to join him in the kitchen to prepare dumplings. A variety of flavors will be available, including chicken and shrimp that can be fried or steamed. Guests are also welcome to try Yip's signature boba teas. Attendees will receive a dumpling kit to remake the dish at home. 7 p.m. Monday, September 26, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
Money bag dumplings from Komodo
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
National Dumpling Day at Komodo
In honor of dumpling day, guests will be presented with exclusive off-the-menu dumplings at Komodo. If you want to find out what the exclusive menu includes, make a reservation because Komodo is keeping the menu a secret until guests make it to the restaurant. Monday, September 26, at 801 Brickell Ave, Miami; komodomiami.com.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to kick off Pinktober
Photo by Laine Doss
Hard Rock's Pinktober
Hard Rock International kicks off its annual campaign to support breast cancer awareness and research. Abiaka Wood Fire Grill will host a five-course dinner featuring chef Dominique Crenn, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Hard Rock is also launching a "pink menu" at its restaurants, and part of the sales will also support the cause. 6:30 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner, Tuesday, September 27, at 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
Tequila dinner at Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar
Photo by Alejandro Fertitta
Tequila Dinner Series at Ecléctico
Sandra Fernandez, education specialist at Casa Dragones tequila
will host a dinner at Ecléctico. Guests will receive a welcome cocktail followed by a three-course dinner of elevated Mexican staple dishes. The restaurant will also offer a three-course vegan option. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, at 320 San Lorenzo Ave., Ste. 1315, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $150; reservations via opentable.com.