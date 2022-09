Miami Food Events This Week: Free Pancakes, Secret Dumpling Menu, and Pinktober Kickoff

[email protected]

click to enlarge Free pancakes all day! Photo courtesy of Andrea Magno Productions

Free Panda Pancakes

click to enlarge YIP celebrates national dumpling day. Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

DIY Dumpling Class at Yip at 1-800-Lucky

click to enlarge Money bag dumplings from Komodo Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

National Dumpling Day at Komodo

click to enlarge Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood to kick off Pinktober Photo by Laine Doss

Hard Rock's Pinktober

click to enlarge Tequila dinner at Ecléctico Restaurant & Bar Photo by Alejandro Fertitta

Tequila Dinner Series at Ecléctico

Food and drink events across Miami this week include free pancakes from Panda Pancakes, a DIY dumpling masterclass, Komodo's secret dumpling menu, the kickoff for "Pinktober" with Hard Rock, and a special tequila dinner.To give guests the sweetest holiday, Panda Pancakes will offer free pancakes in honor of national pancake day. Customers can mix and match toppings for an additional price and create their own pancake combination. Toppings include marshmallows, M&Ms, Nutella, Oreos, and much more.Yip's chef Filbert Ip invites guests to join him in the kitchen to prepare dumplings. A variety of flavors will be available, including chicken and shrimp that can be fried or steamed. Guests are also welcome to try Yip's signature boba teas. Attendees will receive a dumpling kit to remake the dish at home.In honor of dumpling day, guests will be presented with exclusive off-the-menu dumplings at Komodo. If you want to find out what the exclusive menu includes, make a reservation because Komodo is keeping the menu a secret until guests make it to the restaurant.Hard Rock International kicks off its annual campaign to support breast cancer awareness and research. Abiaka Wood Fire Grill will host a five-course dinner featuring chef Dominique Crenn, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. Hard Rock is also launching a "pink menu" at its restaurants, and part of the sales will also support the cause.Sandra Fernandez, education specialist at Casa Dragones tequila will host a dinner at Ecléctico. Guests will receive a welcome cocktail followed by a three-course dinner of elevated Mexican staple dishes. The restaurant will also offer a three-course vegan option.