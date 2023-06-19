Navigation
Miami Food Events This Week: Juneteenth Dinner, Sabores de Mexico, and Sake Tasting

June 19, 2023 8:00AM

Uchi's summer dinner series featuring Lost Boy & Co. happens this week.
This week, Miami food and drink events include Ocean Social's Juneteenth celebration dinner, the Sabores de Mexico dinner series, Uchi's summer dinner series, and a sake tasting.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps
Juneteenth Celebration Dinner at Ocean Social

Chef Tristen Epps of Ocean Social partners with chef Akino West of Rosie’s and chef Cleophus Hethington of Zak the Baker for a Juneteenth celebration dinner. The chefs will prepare a ten-course dinner with Uncle Nearest whiskey cocktails featuring grilled lamb collar, roasted whole oxtail, and Wagyu flatiron. 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, at 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner costs $180 via eventbrite.com.
Chef Rishi Kumar’s dinner series intends to continue bi-monthly.
Sabores de Mexico With Chef Rishi Kumar at Chica

Chica launches a new dinner series to explore the variety of flavors from Mexico. For its debut, chef Rishi Kumar will prepare a five-course dinner including duck & mole de Xico. Each course is paired with one of Casa Lumbre's signature spirits. 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 5556 NE Fourth Ct., Miami. Dinner cost $150 via opentable.com.
Nigiri from Uchi Miami
Summer Dinner Series at Uchi

Chef Dina Butterfield of Uchi and chef Juan Garrido of Lost Boy & Co. collaborate for the first dinner of Uchi's summer series. The ten-course menu features canapes, kanpachi crudo, nigiri, sashimi, and caviar. Guests have the option to include drink pairings for an additional $75. 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, at 252 NW 25th St., Miami. Dinner cost $200 via sevenrooms.com.
Sake at Petite Comite
Sake Tasting at Petite Comité

Petite Comité hosts a sake tasting. The experience features four sakes while guests walk through the production process for each style. The tasting is paired with the chef's selection of Japanese bites. 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at 2929 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via opentable.com.
