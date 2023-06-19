Miami Food Events This Week: Juneteenth Dinner, Sabores de Mexico, and Sake Tasting

[email protected]

click to enlarge Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps photo

Juneteenth Celebration Dinner at Ocean Social

click to enlarge Chef Rishi Kumar’s dinner series intends to continue bi-monthly. Chica photo

Sabores de Mexico With Chef Rishi Kumar at Chica

click to enlarge Nigiri from Uchi Miami Hai Hospitality photo

Summer Dinner Series at Uchi

click to enlarge Sake at Petite Comite Petite Comite photo

Sake Tasting at Petite Comité

This week, Miami food and drink events include Ocean Social's Juneteenth celebration dinner, the Sabores de Mexico dinner series, Uchi's summer dinner series, and a sake tasting.Chef Tristen Epps of Ocean Social partners with chef Akino West of Rosie’s and chef Cleophus Hethington of Zak the Baker for a Juneteenth celebration dinner. The chefs will prepare a ten-course dinner with Uncle Nearest whiskey cocktails featuring grilled lamb collar, roasted whole oxtail, and Wagyu flatiron.Chica launches a new dinner series to explore the variety of flavors from Mexico. For its debut, chef Rishi Kumar will prepare a five-course dinner including duck & mole de Xico. Each course is paired with one of Casa Lumbre's signature spirits.Chef Dina Butterfield of Uchi and chef Juan Garrido of Lost Boy & Co. collaborate for the first dinner of Uchi's summer series. The ten-course menu features canapes, kanpachi crudo, nigiri, sashimi, and caviar. Guests have the option to include drink pairings for an additional $75.Petite Comité hosts a sake tasting. The experience features four sakes while guests walk through the production process for each style. The tasting is paired with the chef's selection of Japanese bites.