Navigation
Support Us
Search

Things To Do

Food and Drink Events This Week: Nigiri Experience, $11 Menu Special, and International Beer Day

Indulge in a nigiri experience, salute 11 years of Shokudo, and dig into Tacombi's happy hour.
July 31, 2023
Celebrate national IPA day and international beer day at Wynwood Brewing Co.
Celebrate national IPA day and international beer day at Wynwood Brewing Co. Wynwood Brewing Co. photo
Share this:
This week's Miami food and drink events include a 44th anniversary special from Perry's Steakhouse, Nossa Omakase's dry-aged Japanese nigiri experience, Shokudo's anniversary celebration, Tacombi's new happy hour, and beer specials from Wynwood Brewing Co. for national IPA day and international beer day.

Know of any events that aren't on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Today is the last chance to indulge in Perry's 44th birthday special.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille photo

Perry's Steakhouse & Grill Four-Course Birthday Special

Today is the last day to celebrate a special deal at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Coral Gables in celebration of the restaurant's 44th birthday. The four-course meal for $44 includes a starter, soup or salad, entrée, and a dessert. Featured choices include Perry's famous pork chop, chargrilled salmon, and (for non-meat eaters) the vegan skillet chopped steak. 4 p.m. to close, Monday, July 31, at 4251 Salzedo St., Coral Gables; perryssteakhouse.com.
click to enlarge
Nossa Omakase's nigiri experience is available Tuesday through Thursday.
Nossa Omakase photo

Japanese Nigiri Experience

Nossa Omakase has extended its weekly nigiri experience. The special dining options continue Tuesday through Thursday when guests enjoy a 16-course omakase that features dry-aged Japanese bluefin tuna, dry-aged Japanese salmon, king salmon belly, and dry-aged blue nose medai (Japanese butterfish). The experience offers an intimate setting for up to 14 people per seating, with only one seating per day. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, at 1600 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Dinner cost $185 per person via exploretok.com.
click to enlarge
The Shokudo roll at Shokudo
Photo by Ruben Cabrera

Shokudo's $11 Anniversary Menu

Shokudo in Miami is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a special $11 menu. Throughout August, selected dishes will be available for $11 apiece, including the Shokudo roll (shrimp tempura, imitation crab, spicy tuna, avocado, kewpie mayo, and truffle eel sauce), the New York spicy tuna roll made with a spicy sesame oil, pork belly buns, and orange chicken. Four drinks are featured on the menu, allowing guests to opt for the "Otoko Highball" made with Truman vodka, ghee black pepper, blackberry, and Topo Chico sparkling water. 5 to 10 p. m. every day through August, at 4740 NE Second Ave, Miami; shokudomiami.com.
click to enlarge
A Tacombi taco plate
Tacombi photo

Happy Hour Two-for-One Tacos at Tacombi

Tacombi has launched an all-new happy hour, and while you could always find deals like the $9 margaritas and $5 micheladas, now you can pair them with tacos. The offer includes two-for-one tacos like the Baja crispy fish taco, al pastor, vegetarian-friendly black bean and sweet potato, and the "Pollo Yucateco" marinated chicken tacos, all under $7 each. 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the Miami Beach and Design District locations; tacombi.com.
click to enlarge
Wynwood Brewing offers a to-go beer special for international beer day.
Wynwood Brewing Co. photo

National IPA and International Beer Day

For all the craft beer fans, this week is time to celebrate  — especially at Wynwood Brewing Co. The brewery offers two days of beer specials this week only, beginning Thursday, August 3, with national IPA day. Guests are invited to compete in a "Fool's Flight" game — if you guess the names of the IPAs correctly, you win a free beer flight. On Friday, in celebration of international beer day, to-go beer purchases are 20 percent off. Thursday, August 3, and Friday, August 4, at 565 NW 24th St., Miami; wynwoodbrewing.com.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Vinny Agostinelli, "Irreplaceable" Maitre D' at Anthony's Runway 84, Dead at 77

Obituaries

Vinny Agostinelli, "Irreplaceable" Maitre D' at Anthony's Runway 84, Dead at 77

By Nicole Danna
Let Them Eat Baguettes! Marie Blachère Promises Budget-Friendly French Bread and Pastries for All

Openings & Closings

Let Them Eat Baguettes! Marie Blachère Promises Budget-Friendly French Bread and Pastries for All

By Michelle Muslera
How Miami Spice Went From 9/11 Recovery Ploy to Iconic Restaurant Promotion

Business

How Miami Spice Went From 9/11 Recovery Ploy to Iconic Restaurant Promotion

By Nicole Danna
Ten Best New Miami Restaurants to Open in 2023 (So Far)

Openings

Ten Best New Miami Restaurants to Open in 2023 (So Far)

By Nicole Danna
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation