Food and Drink Events This Week: Nigiri Experience, $11 Menu Special, and International Beer Day

This week's Miami food and drink events include a 44th anniversary special from Perry's Steakhouse, Nossa Omakase's dry-aged Japanese nigiri experience, Shokudo's anniversary celebration, Tacombi's new happy hour, and beer specials from Wynwood Brewing Co. for national IPA day and international beer day.Today is the last day to celebrate a special deal at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille in Coral Gables in celebration of the restaurant's 44th birthday. The four-course meal for $44 includes a starter, soup or salad, entrée, and a dessert. Featured choices include Perry's famous pork chop, chargrilled salmon, and (for non-meat eaters) the vegan skillet chopped steak.Nossa Omakase has extended its weekly nigiri experience. The special dining options continue Tuesday through Thursday when guests enjoy a 16-course omakase that features dry-aged Japanese bluefin tuna, dry-aged Japanese salmon, king salmon belly, and dry-aged blue nose medai (Japanese butterfish). The experience offers an intimate setting for up to 14 people per seating, with only one seating per day.Shokudo in Miami is celebrating its 11th anniversary with a special $11 menu. Throughout August, selected dishes will be available for $11 apiece, including the Shokudo roll (shrimp tempura, imitation crab, spicy tuna, avocado, kewpie mayo, and truffle eel sauce), the New York spicy tuna roll made with a spicy sesame oil, pork belly buns, and orange chicken. Four drinks are featured on the menu, allowing guests to opt for the "Otoko Highball" made with Truman vodka, ghee black pepper, blackberry, and Topo Chico sparkling water.Tacombi has launched an all-new happy hour, and while you could always find deals like the $9 margaritas and $5 micheladas, now you can pair them with tacos. The offer includes two-for-one tacos like the Baja crispy fish taco, al pastor, vegetarian-friendly black bean and sweet potato, and the "Pollo Yucateco" marinated chicken tacos, all under $7 each.For all the craft beer fans, this week is time to celebrate — especially at Wynwood Brewing Co. The brewery offers two days of beer specials this week only, beginning Thursday, August 3, with national IPA day. Guests are invited to compete in a "Fool's Flight" game — if you guess the names of the IPAs correctly, you win a free beer flight. On Friday, in celebration of international beer day, to-go beer purchases are 20 percent off.