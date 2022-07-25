Miami Food Events This Week: National Burger Day, Karaoke Fridays, and BugFest

Food and drink events across Miami this week include the tenth annual BugFest, wine tastings, National Burger Day, and Friday karaoke at 2 Korean Girls.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will be the host of this year's BugFest!
Photo courtesy of Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea
Tenth-Annual BugFest
The small seaside town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will host Florida’s lobster mini-season dive party. The whole community is invited to the four-day festivities, including a bug hunting seminar, a lobster chef competition, and a benefit concert supporting the nonprofit, Scuba for Good, which teaches people with disabilities how to dive. There will also be a great Florida bug hunt, but guests must register for $30 online or in-person at the Gold Coast Scuba (259 Commercial Blvd., Suite 2, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea) by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. All other BugFest events are free. Starting Tuesday, July 26, through Saturday, July 30, at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea; 800-921-2319; discoverlbts.com/bugfest.
click to enlarge
The Key Club dining booth
Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality
Vine & Dine at the Key Club
In a partnership with Daou Wines, the Key Club will host a wine dinner named Vine & Dine. Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner including Osetra caviar au vent, braised short rib, sweet corn agnolotti, and more, each paired with Daou Wine to complement the dishes. Tickets are limited and cost $145 per person, and advance ticket purchase is necessary. 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 3015 Grand Ave., Coconut Grove; thekeyclub.com. Tickets cost $145 via tixr.com.
click to enlarge
Ambience dining at Public Square
Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group
Public Square’s Wine Tasting
A live jazz band and wine make a perfect combination for a break during your week. Public Square offers a once-a-month wine tasting with a rotating list of wines paired with complementing eats like filet mignon bites. The night includes a live jazz band to add to the ambiance of the restaurant. This series of wine dinners will continue next month with a new wine menu variety. 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com; $50 at door.
click to enlarge
Bar Fogo wine tasting
Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão
North vs. South American Wine Tasting
Fogo de Chão's Bar Fogo offers a wine tasting of a variety of wines, including Alma Negra blend, Catena cabernet, Orin Swift Abstract, and more. Small plates from the Bar Fogo menu will also be served to go with the wine selections, including chicken sliders, spinach crostini, and empanadas. Space is limited so RSVP is highly suggested. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at 836 First St., Miami Beach; 305-672-0011. Tickets cost $39 via opentable.com and include four drink tickets, each valid for a three-ounce pour.
.
click to enlarge
The Vinya Burger
Photo courtesy of Vinya Table
National Burger Day at Vinya Table
Burger day calls for a free burger deal! This Thursday, guests can choose a bottle of Vocoret petit chablis 2019 or a bottle of Liger-Belair Bourgogne rouge 2016, both priced at $25. Then, let Vinya uncork the bottle and you get a free burger. The offer is only valid for in-store dining and the corkage fee is $15. Thursday, July 28, at 266 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-203-4229; vinyawine.com.
click to enlarge
2 Korean Girls will host weekly karaoke nights
Photo by Kira Anderson
Karaoke at 2 Korean Girls
Sing some of your favorite tunes while enjoying Korean cuisine with a twist. 2 Korean Girls (2KG) is a pop-up restaurant operating within the Shelborne Hotel, offering traditional Korean dishes with a contemporary twist. Enjoy Korean short ribs (Galbi), kimchi fried rice, and bibimbap while singing karaoke. 8 p.m. Friday, at 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; shelborne.com.