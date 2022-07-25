Miami Food Events This Week: National Burger Day, Karaoke Fridays, and BugFest

[email protected]

click to enlarge Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will be the host of this year's BugFest! Photo courtesy of Town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea

Tenth-Annual BugFest

click to enlarge The Key Club dining booth Photo courtesy of Groot Hospitality

Vine & Dine at the Key Club

click to enlarge Ambience dining at Public Square Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Public Square’s Wine Tasting

click to enlarge Bar Fogo wine tasting Photo courtesy of Fogo de Chão

North vs. South American Wine Tasting

click to enlarge The Vinya Burger Photo courtesy of Vinya Table

National Burger Day at Vinya Table

click to enlarge 2 Korean Girls will host weekly karaoke nights Photo by Kira Anderson

Karaoke at 2 Korean Girls

Food and drink events across Miami this week include the tenth annual BugFest, wine tastings, National Burger Day, and Friday karaoke at 2 Korean Girls.The small seaside town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will host Florida’s lobster mini-season dive party. The whole community is invited to the four-day festivities, including a bug hunting seminar, a lobster chef competition, and a benefit concert supporting the nonprofit, Scuba for Good, which teaches people with disabilities how to dive. There will also be a great Florida bug hunt, but guests must register for $30 online or in-person at the Gold Coast Scuba (259 Commercial Blvd., Suite 2, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea) by 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. All other BugFest events are free.In a partnership with Daou Wines, the Key Club will host a wine dinner named Vine & Dine. Guests can enjoy a five-course dinner including Osetra caviar au vent, braised short rib, sweet corn agnolotti, and more, each paired with Daou Wine to complement the dishes. Tickets are limited and cost $145 per person, and advance ticket purchase is necessary.A live jazz band and wine make a perfect combination for a break during your week. Public Square offers a once-a-month wine tasting with a rotating list of wines paired with complementing eats like filet mignon bites. The night includes a live jazz band to add to the ambiance of the restaurant. This series of wine dinners will continue next month with a new wine menu variety.Fogo de Chão's Bar Fogo offers a wine tasting of a variety of wines, including Alma Negra blend, Catena cabernet, Orin Swift Abstract, and more. Small plates from the Bar Fogo menu will also be served to go with the wine selections, including chicken sliders, spinach crostini, and empanadas. Space is limited so RSVP is highly suggested.Burger day calls for a free burger deal! This Thursday, guests can choose a bottle of Vocoret petit chablis 2019 or a bottle of Liger-Belair Bourgogne rouge 2016, both priced at $25. Then, let Vinya uncork the bottle and you get a free burger. The offer is only valid for in-store dining and the corkage fee is $15.Sing some of your favorite tunes while enjoying Korean cuisine with a twist. 2 Korean Girls (2KG) is a pop-up restaurant operating within the Shelborne Hotel, offering traditional Korean dishes with a contemporary twist. Enjoy Korean short ribs (Galbi), kimchi fried rice, and bibimbap while singing karaoke.