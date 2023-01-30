Miami Food Events This Week: Willie T's Opening Ceremony, The Pubbelly Experience, and Mezcal With Dessert

This week, Miami food and drink events include Willie T's grand opening, Neya's happy hour, the new Pubbelly five-course experience, and a mezcal and dessert experience.
Willie T's mixed platter
Willie T's photo
Willie T's Seafood Shack Grand Opening Party
Willie T's will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony with a lot of free treats. Guests can enjoy a live band, free Two Hearted ale samples, giveaways, and free menu samples. A portion of the day's profit will go to the YMCA of South Florida
. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at 1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; willietsseafoodshack.com.
Signature cocktails are included in the happy hour.
Neya photo
New Happy Hour at Neya
Neya is launching a happy hour this Wednesday. The menu features $8 wines by the glass and $11 signature cocktails, along with bar bites that include sigara borek and crispy fish rolls. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, at 9491 Harding Ave., Surfside; neyarestaurant.com.
Sushi spread from Pubbelly
The Louis Collection photo
Pubbelly's Five-Course Menu Experience
Pubbelly Sushi is launching two new menu experiences. The Pubbelly Experience ($65 per person) and the Pubbelly Lover's Experience ($75 per person) each have five courses, including dessert. Guests have the option to add a sake flight to complete the experience. Starting February 1, at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
Key lime tart paired with the Lost Explorer Mezcal Espadín.
Photo by Morgan Photography
A Dessert and Mezcal Tasting at the Four Seasons
The Lost Explorer Mezcal and the Champaign Bar at the Four Seasons Surfside have paired up to launch a mezcal and dessert pairing. The menu has three options, including a key lime tart, crème brûlée, and cheesecake, all complemented by different mezcals. 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; fourseasons.com.