Miami Food Events This Week: Willie T's Opening Ceremony, The Pubbelly Experience, and Mezcal With Dessert

This week, Miami food and drink events include Willie T's grand opening, Neya's happy hour, the new Pubbelly five-course experience, and a mezcal and dessert experience.Willie T's will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony with a lot of free treats. Guests can enjoy a live band, free Two Hearted ale samples, giveaways, and free menu samples. A portion of the day's profit will go to the YMCA of South Florida Neya is launching a happy hour this Wednesday. The menu features $8 wines by the glass and $11 signature cocktails, along with bar bites that include sigara borek and crispy fish rolls.Pubbelly Sushi is launching two new menu experiences. The Pubbelly Experience ($65 per person) and the Pubbelly Lover's Experience ($75 per person) each have five courses, including dessert. Guests have the option to add a sake flight to complete the experience.The Lost Explorer Mezcal and the Champaign Bar at the Four Seasons Surfside have paired up to launch a mezcal and dessert pairing. The menu has three options, including a key lime tart, crème brûlée, and cheesecake, all complemented by different mezcals.