Miami Food Events This Week: Willie T's Opening Ceremony, The Pubbelly Experience, and Mezcal With Dessert

January 30, 2023 8:00AM

Neya launches a new happy hour.
This week, Miami food and drink events include Willie T's grand opening, Neya's happy hour, the new Pubbelly five-course experience, and a mezcal and dessert experience.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Willie T's mixed platter
Willie T's Seafood Shack Grand Opening Party

Willie T's will host a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony with a lot of free treats. Guests can enjoy a live band, free Two Hearted ale samples, giveaways, and free menu samples. A portion of the day's profit will go to the YMCA of South Florida. 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, at 1824 Cordova Rd., Fort Lauderdale; willietsseafoodshack.com.
Signature cocktails are included in the happy hour.
New Happy Hour at Neya

Neya is launching a happy hour this Wednesday. The menu features $8 wines by the glass and $11 signature cocktails, along with bar bites that include sigara borek and crispy fish rolls. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, at 9491 Harding Ave., Surfside; neyarestaurant.com.
Sushi spread from Pubbelly
Pubbelly's Five-Course Menu Experience

Pubbelly Sushi is launching two new menu experiences. The Pubbelly Experience ($65 per person) and the Pubbelly Lover's Experience ($75 per person) each have five courses, including dessert. Guests have the option to add a sake flight to complete the experience. Starting February 1, at various locations; pubbellyglobal.com.
Key lime tart paired with the Lost Explorer Mezcal Espadín.
A Dessert and Mezcal Tasting at the Four Seasons

The Lost Explorer Mezcal and the Champaign Bar at the Four Seasons Surfside have paired up to launch a mezcal and dessert pairing. The menu has three options, including a key lime tart, crème brûlée, and cheesecake, all complemented by different mezcals. 3 to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 9011 Collins Ave., Surfside; fourseasons.com.
