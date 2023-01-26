Miami Food Events This Weekend: Seed Festival Tasting Village, Hot Guy Brunch, and Sunday Roast

This weekend's food and drink events across Miami include the Seed tasting village, Magic Mike Live's hot-guy brunch and show package, a Sunday roast, and a free mimosa for Miami Marathon runners.
Plant-based heaven with Tasting Village
Seed Food and Wine Festival's Tasting Village
The Seed Food and Wine Festival's tasting village is this Saturday and includes dozens of vendors and restaurants, plant-based food and drink, a wellness stage, a kids' zone, and cruelty-free fashion highlights. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 28, at Regatta Park 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; Tickets cost $60 to $75 via eventbrite.com.
Assorted pastries are included in the brunch menu.
Hot Guy Brunch and Show Package
Magic Mike Live has launched its new "Hot Guy" brunch and live show package ($129 per person). The three-course brunch includes shrimp ceviche, French toast, assorted pastries, and a choice of bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. 1 p.m. brunch, followed by a 4 p.m. show, starting Sunday, January 29, at 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; mmltour.com.
New dinner party
Sunday Roast
Papi Steak has launched a new Sunday roast dinner party. The menu feeds three people for $350 and features a prime rib on the bone, served with au jus, roasted potato, creamed spinach, and candied carrots. 6 p.m. to close on Sundays, at 736 First St., Miami Beach; papisteak.com
Bring your medal to Batch Gastropub.
Free Mimosas for Miami Marathon Participants
This Sunday, thousands of runners will participate in the Miami Marathon. Batch Gastropub will open at 9 a.m. for brunch, and runners who present their medals will get a free mimosa with the purchase of a meal. 9 a.m. Sunday, January 29, at 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com.