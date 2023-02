Miami Food Events This Week: Always June, Humans Who Feed Us Dinner, National Margarita Day, and SOBEWFF

click to enlarge Always June is a new rooftop bar. Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo

Always June's Weeklong Event List

click to enlarge Inside Phuc Yea Phuc Yea photo

Humans Who Feed Us Charity Dinner

click to enlarge Special spicy guava margarita Wynwood Marketplace photo

National Margarita Day at Wynwood Marketplace

click to enlarge Complimentary margaritas! Cantina La Veinte photo

Ladies Night on National Margarita Day

click to enlarge The Grand Tasting Village is a SOBEWFF signature event. Photo by World Red Eye

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for its 22nd Year