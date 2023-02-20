Miami Food Events This Week: Always June, Humans Who Feed Us Dinner, National Margarita Day, and SOBEWFF

This week, Miami food and drink events include a weeklong list of events at the new rooftop bar Always June, the Humans Who Feed Us Charity Dinner, national margarita day events, and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.
Always June is a new rooftop bar.
Always June's Weeklong Event List
Always June, a new rooftop bar in Miami Beach, is celebrating its opening week with various events and parties. Enjoy freshly shucked oysters and a ceviche cart pop-up on Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. On Thursday, attend the "Pops, Punch and Piñas" party, and start the weekend on Friday with "Cigars + Spirits" (both from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.) Events from February 21 to 24, at 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com.
Inside Phuc Yea
Humans Who Feed Us Charity Dinner
Phuc Yea will host a charity dinner to benefit Humans Who Feed Us
. The dinner will be prepared by local chefs representing different cultures and cooking styles, including the host Chef Cesar Zapata. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Tickets cost $165 via eventbrite.com.
Special spicy guava margarita
National Margarita Day at Wynwood Marketplace
Wynwood Marketplace created a special margarita day menu for national margarita day. Guests can buy $3 tacos and $5 margaritas, including a spicy guava margarita, all made by a team of mixologists. The night will feature a live mariachi band, and the first 100 people to RSVP will receive a complimentary margarita. 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Complimentary margaritas!
Ladies Night on National Margarita Day
Cantina La Veinte is celebrating margarita day and ladies night. All ladies at the bar will get complimentary classic margaritas. 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; cantinala20.com.
The Grand Tasting Village is a SOBEWFF signature event.
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for its 22nd Year
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for its 22nd year with more than 90 events to dabble in starting this Thursday. The festival also offers several new events this year, including a Tea Dance, a Jazz brunch, and more. Discover the latest SOBEWFF events here
. Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26, at various locations. For tickets and further information, visit sobewff.org.