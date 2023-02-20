Navigation
Miami Food Events This Week: Always June, Humans Who Feed Us Dinner, National Margarita Day, and SOBEWFF

February 20, 2023 8:00AM

Weeklong events at Always June
Weeklong events at Always June Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include a weeklong list of events at the new rooftop bar Always June, the Humans Who Feed Us Charity Dinner, national margarita day events, and the South Beach Wine & Food Festival.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
Always June is a new rooftop bar.
Kimpton Angler’s Hotel photo

Always June's Weeklong Event List

Always June, a new rooftop bar in Miami Beach, is celebrating its opening week with various events and parties. Enjoy freshly shucked oysters and a ceviche cart pop-up on Tuesday from 5 to 10 p.m. On Thursday, attend the "Pops, Punch and Piñas" party, and start the weekend on Friday with "Cigars + Spirits" (both from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.) Events from February 21 to 24, at 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; anglershotelmiami.com.
click to enlarge
Inside Phuc Yea
Phuc Yea photo

Humans Who Feed Us Charity Dinner

Phuc Yea will host a charity dinner to benefit Humans Who Feed Us. The dinner will be prepared by local chefs representing different cultures and cooking styles, including the host Chef Cesar Zapata. 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; Tickets cost $165 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Special spicy guava margarita
Wynwood Marketplace photo

National Margarita Day at Wynwood Marketplace

Wynwood Marketplace created a special margarita day menu for national margarita day. Guests can buy $3 tacos and $5 margaritas, including a spicy guava margarita, all made by a team of mixologists. The night will feature a live mariachi band, and the first 100 people to RSVP will receive a complimentary margarita. 6 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Complimentary margaritas!
Cantina La Veinte photo

Ladies Night on National Margarita Day

Cantina La Veinte is celebrating margarita day and ladies night. All ladies at the bar will get complimentary classic margaritas. 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, at 495 Brickell Ave., Miami; cantinala20.com.
click to enlarge
The Grand Tasting Village is a SOBEWFF signature event.
Photo by World Red Eye

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival Returns for its 22nd Year

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for its 22nd year with more than 90 events to dabble in starting this Thursday. The festival also offers several new events this year, including a Tea Dance, a Jazz brunch, and more. Discover the latest SOBEWFF events here. Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26, at various locations. For tickets and further information, visit sobewff.org.
Hard Time

This Week's Issue

