SOBEWFF: Five New Events to Dig Your Teeth Into

Year number 22 of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival
is upon us. For the 2023 edition, there are more than 90 events to dabble in between Thursday, February 23, and Sunday, February 26.
Among them are the staples, including Thursday's Burger Bash hosted by Emeril Lagasse
and the marquee Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village
. There are some one-of-a-kind dinners slated, too.
And then we have some new events going down. At first glance, we're hoping some of these become an annual occasion.
Here are five totally new events landing at SOBEWFF 2023 to check out. Tickets are still available for each event as of press time, so make your plans now.
Smorgasburg After Dark is a go for SOBEWFF 2023.
Smorgasburg After Dark Presented by Stella Artois
Some of SOBEWFF's most memorable moments come from local hotspots being put on the national map. Saturday's Smorgasburg After Dark
promises to be one of those moments. The Wynwood open-air market will host 60 food vendors from South Florida and well beyond, including Malibu's Broad Street Oyster Co.
; Smorgasburg regular and Miami's own Coney Burger
; and Caribbean vegan tacos from Wicked Nice Food
. The elote en vaso from Elote Lovers
and Juan bao fried buns from Mao's Baos
are always a must, too. Adding that much more to this event's alluring edge, rap legend Rev Run will host the evening and give a special performance. So bring an appetite for bites galore and solid jams. 9 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, February 25, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; tickets cost $115 at sobewff.org.
FoodieCon
If you are obsessed with Instagram and love to follow food influencers like Binging with Babish
, Black Forager
, and Everything Delish
, then you have to attend FoodieCon. Meet your favorite influencers, eat and drink with them, and even learn how to up your social media game. David Grutman, Andrew Zimmern, and Guy Fieri will make guest appearances throughout the day. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, February 25, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; Tickets cost $95 at sobewff.org.
Our Sunday Table: Jazz Brunch with the Grey and Friends Hosted by Mashama Bailey
Mashama Bailey
is a very big deal. In addition to taking home the James Beard Foundation's top award for outstanding chef, the Financial Times
has called the Bronx-bred culinary master "the most important chef in America." For SOBEWFF '23, the French-trained and Southern-cuisine wiz has curated a spectrum-spanning lineup of chefs for a jazz brunch at Loews Miami Beach
in a ballroom setting. Participating chefs include Food Network star Kardea Brown
, Pierre Serrao of Ghetto Gastro
, and Plantation, Florida's hometown hero, Suzanne Barr
. Count on a buffet-style affair, cocktails aplenty, and entertainment by jazz songstress LaVie. 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $195 at sobewff.org.
Farmers' Market Brunch Presented by El Tequileño Tequila Hosted by Michael Schwartz
For farm-to-table goodness, few do it like Michael Schwartz
. The Miami-based chef – renowned for his spots Harry's Pizzeria
, Amara at Paraiso
, and Michael's Genuine Food and Drink
– has concocted a unique brunch affair that's bringing together local farmers and some of the chefs thriving in the sustainable space for a walkaround-style brunch. Confirmed big names include the likes of Miami's own Jeremiah Bullfrog
and Jamie Bissonnette
of Faccia a Faccia. On the farm front, Imagine Farms
, Swank Specialty Produce
, and Bee Heaven Farm
will be weaving in their freshest crops. Preliminary menu items provided to New Times
include two unique shakshuka recipes from Schwartz and Samuel Gorenstein
and a fried oyster baguette and beef carpaccio from Clay Conley
. Noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at Miami Design District – Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $125 at sobewff.org.
Absolut Vodka Presents Tea Dance and Drag Show Hosted by Kalen Allen
Hosted by social media personality and actor extraordinaire Kalen Allen
, this fantastic affair will also feature two other big names. First, R House
Wynwood's Athena Dion will serve as the mistress of ceremonies. Grammy-winning icon Thelma Houston
will be in the house performing hits such as "Don't Leave Me This Way" and "Disco Heat." Count on the booze and the good vibes to be free-flowing with complimentary snacks and beverages by Absolut. Get there early to snag a spot up close to the stage. 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, February 26, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $100 at sobewff.org.