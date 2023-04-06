Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Blowfish Extravaganza, and Easter Brunch Guide

April 6, 2023 8:00AM

New kosher-style weekend brunch at Branja
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Laughs on Lincoln, Cocowalk's adult Easter egg hunt, Blowfish at the Wharf Miami, the New Times' Easter guide, and Branja's new brunch.

Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected].
click to enlarge
Laughs on Lincoln returns this weekend.
Photo by Deepsleep Studio

Laughs on Lincoln at Time Out Market

Time Out Market will be the stage for one more "Laughs on Lincoln" comedy night before its summer hiatus. The audience can enjoy the show featuring Brittany Brave, Wynton Francis, Alex Morizio, Chris Kinback, and JJ with a complimentary Spritz Society cocktail included in the ticket price. 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; tickets must be purchased in advance for $15 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Blowfish at the Wharf Miami
The Wharf Miami photo

Blowfish Inflatable Extravaganza at the Wharf Miami

Blowfish returns to the Wharf Miami for its fifth anniversary. The event features more than 1,000 inflatables, CO2 cannons, $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé from noon to 4 p.m., and an all-day-special of $12 blowfish punch. Noon to 3 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Cocowalk is ready for Easter.
Photo by Danielle Margherite

Spring Hunt and Market at Cocowalk

Cocowalk will host an adults-only Easter egg hunt this Saturday at its spring market. The participants include B﻿otanico Gin & Cookhouse, C﻿oco Cigars, F﻿P Movement, Planta Queen, the Key Club, and more. The market features brunch and cocktail bar pop-ups. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Egg-salad bruschetta made with beet skordalia base, labneh & curry egg salad, and topped with bursting Ikura
Branja photo

New Weekend Brunch at Branja

This weekend, guests can enjoy a kosher-style brunch at Branja, MasterChef Israel winner Tom Aviv's first U.S. restaurant. The menu includes egg salad bruschetta, hash brown Benedict, shakshuka, and polenta-challah pudding. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, at 5010 NE Second Ave., Unit 201, Miami; branjamiami.com.
click to enlarge
Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill's festive waffles
Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill photo

Easter 2023 Miami Restaurant Brunch Guide

If your perfect Easter involves brunch with loved ones, New Times has put together a guide with the ten best options. 
