Miami Food Events This Weekend: Adult Easter Egg Hunt, Blowfish Extravaganza, and Easter Brunch Guide

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Laughs on Lincoln, Cocowalk's adult Easter egg hunt, Blowfish at the Wharf Miami, the New Times
' Easter guide, and Branja's new brunch.
Laughs on Lincoln returns this weekend.
Photo by Deepsleep Studio
Laughs on Lincoln at Time Out Market
Time Out Market will be the stage for one more "Laughs on Lincoln" comedy night before its summer hiatus. The audience can enjoy the show featuring Brittany Brave, Wynton Francis, Alex Morizio, Chris Kinback, and JJ with a complimentary Spritz Society cocktail included in the ticket price. 9 to 11 p.m. Friday, April 7, at 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami; tickets must be purchased in advance for $15 via eventbrite.com.
Blowfish at the Wharf Miami
The Wharf Miami photo
Blowfish Inflatable Extravaganza at the Wharf Miami
Blowfish returns to the Wharf Miami for its fifth anniversary. The event features more than 1,000 inflatables, CO2 cannons, $35 bottles of Côtes de Provence rosé from noon to 4 p.m., and an all-day-special of $12 blowfish punch. Noon to 3 a.m., Saturday, April 8 at 114 SW N. River Dr., Miami; eventbrite.com.
Cocowalk is ready for Easter.
Photo by Danielle Margherite
Spring Hunt and Market at Cocowalk
Cocowalk will host an adults-only Easter egg hunt this Saturday at its spring market. The participants include Botanico Gin & Cookhouse, Coco Cigars, FP Movement, Planta Queen, the Key Club, and more. The market features brunch and cocktail bar pop-ups. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at 3015 Grand Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com.
Egg-salad bruschetta made with beet skordalia base, labneh & curry egg salad, and topped with bursting Ikura
Branja photo
New Weekend Brunch at Branja
This weekend, guests can enjoy a kosher-style brunch at Branja, MasterChef Israel
winner Tom Aviv's first U.S. restaurant. The menu includes egg salad bruschetta, hash brown Benedict, shakshuka, and polenta-challah pudding. from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, at 5010 NE Second Ave., Unit 201, Miami; branjamiami.com.
Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill's festive waffles
Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill photo
