Miami Food Events This Week: Mister Paradise Pop-Up, Shots for Toys, and Starward Whiskey Dinner

December 12, 2022 8:00AM

Milo and buñuelos, the new seasonal flavors from Amazonica
Milo and buñuelos, the new seasonal flavors from Amazonica Amazonica photo
Miami's food and drink events this week include a Mister Paradise pop-up, a wine dinner at the Biltmore Miami, Shots for Tots, Bay 13's whiskey dinner special, and Amazonica's new menu items.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
The New York cocktail destination comes to Miami.
Mister Paradise photo

New York's Mister Paradise Pop-Up

Mister Paradise comes to Miami for one night only at the Sylvester. The New York cocktail bar will highlight its new menu in collaboration with the Bacardi portfolio, featuring the "Scuba Steve," "Two-Way Petting Zoo," "Malibu Stacy," and "Sex Panther." 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, at 3456 N. Miami Ave, Miami; thesylvesterbar.com.
The Biltmore's Wine Dinner
Photo by Danny Roth

"Expect Excellence" Wine Dinner With Paul Hobbs Winery

The Fontana at the Biltmore will be the set for Paul Hobbs Winery's wine dinner. For the "Expect Excellence" dinner, chef Vladimir Blanes creates culinary pairings from the curated wine list to accentuate its taste and scent. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, at Biltmore's Fontana Restaurant, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; $215 per person via eventbrite.com; 21 and over event.
Donate a gift and get a shot.
Batch Hospitality photo

Shots for Tots Holiday Party & Toy Drive

Batch Hospitality hosts its annual shots-for-tots party. People can donate an unwrapped toy in exchange for a free shot. The drive will benefit Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Patches PPEC. 4 p.m., Thursday, December 15, at Batch Gastropub Miami (30 SW 12th St., Miami) and Delray Beach (14813 Lyons Rd., Delray Beach); batchgastropub.com.
Whiskey from Sarward and Yalumba wine
Bay 13 photo

Starward Whisky Dinner at Bay 13 Brewery & Kitchen

Bay 13 will host a four-course dinner paired with Starward Whisky and Yalumba wine. Starting with salmon to pair with the Starward Two Fold, shrimp for the Starward Nova, beef for the Starward Octave and Yalumba Octavius, and for dessert a dark chocolate tart with Yalumba tawny port. 6:30 p.m. Thursday, December 15, at 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables; $165 per person via eventbrite.com.
New Seasonal items from Amazonica
Amazonica photo

Milo and Buñuelos for the Holidays

Amazonica has launched its seasonal flavors. Milo ($6.99) is a festive drink served hot or cold with condensed milk syrup; it can be paired with the buñuelos topped with dulce de leche ($10.99), a popular holiday treat in Colombia. December to January 2023 at all Miami locations; amazonicamiami.com.
