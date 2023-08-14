Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Cocktail Masterclass, Rum Day, and Ferragosto Dinner

This week's Miami food and drink events include the Salty's back-to-school special, Esotico's rum week, Fiola's Ferragosto-themed dinner, Monty's rum day happy hour, and the launch of Playa's new lunch menu.
Waffle and maple syrup mini doughnut from the Salty
Salty Donut photo
Back to School Special at the Salty
To help motivate everyone for the early morning commute as students and teachers return to school, this week the Salty launches a limited-edition doughnut. The waffle and syrup mini doughnut ($3.65 each) is made with brioche and maple glaze, topped with maple drizzle and a mini waffle. The special includes a social media contest. Anyone who posts a video or photo of someone enjoying the doughnut and tags @thesaltydonut can win a surprise doughnut delivery at school. The top three most creative posts will win. Monday, August 14 through Sunday, August 20, at all locations; saltydonut.com.
Tiki cocktails from Esotico
Photo by Nicole Danna
Rum Week at Esotico Miami
National rum day takes place this Wednesday, but Miami's tiki-themed bar and restaurant, Esoctico, celebrates the entire week. Every day starting Monday, August 14, the bar will showcase different rum and handcrafted cocktails to highlight the spirit's versatility. On Wednesday, guests are invited to a free tiki cocktail masterclass hosted by the bar's owner, Daniele Dalla Pola. The week also features new rum flights curated by the owner. Monday, August 14 through Saturday, August 19; masterclass from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16; at 1600 NE First Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
The wine bottle-lined dining room at Fiola Miami
Fiola Miami photo
Ferragosto at Fiola
This week, to celebrate the Ferragosto, an Italian holiday marking the height of summer with a feast around family and friends, Fiola hosts a curated regional pasta dinner. The five-course pasta menu ($95 per person) will be complemented by all-day drink specials, including classics like the spritz and sbagliato ($10), as well as wine by the glass from Masi and Cà Maiol ($10). Noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday, August 15, at 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; fiolamiami.com.
Cocktails from Monty's Raw Bar in Miami
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Rum Day at Monty's
Monty's Raw Bar serves some classic rum cocktails ($7-$8) during happy hour to celebrate national rum day. The "Pain Remover" — made to varying degrees of strength with "1", "2," or "3" categories reflective of the number of shots in rum in a single drink — will be highlighted. The blend of dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and coconut cream is featured alongside frozen rum drinks, Bacardi drinks, and specialty mojitos, all available during the happy hour. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, at 2550 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; montysrawbar.com.
A salmon dish from Playa
The Louis Collection photo
Lunch Menu at Playa
Playa has launched a new budget-friendly lunch menu, a prix-fixe offering priced at $28 per person that includes a choice of appetizer, main course like the teriyaki Atlantic salmon, or plant-based options like the spaghetti squash and spinach. A selection of several sides complements the entree. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, at 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; playasobe.com.