Miami Food and Drink Events This Week: Cocktail Masterclass, Rum Day, and Ferragosto Dinner

[email protected]

click to enlarge Waffle and maple syrup mini doughnut from the Salty Salty Donut photo

Back to School Special at the Salty

click to enlarge Tiki cocktails from Esotico Photo by Nicole Danna

Rum Week at Esotico Miami

click to enlarge The wine bottle-lined dining room at Fiola Miami Fiola Miami photo

Ferragosto at Fiola

click to enlarge Cocktails from Monty's Raw Bar in Miami Photo by Deyson Rodriguez

Rum Day at Monty's

click to enlarge A salmon dish from Playa The Louis Collection photo

Lunch Menu at Playa



This week's Miami food and drink events include the Salty's back-to-school special, Esotico's rum week, Fiola's Ferragosto-themed dinner, Monty's rum day happy hour, and the launch of Playa's new lunch menu.To help motivate everyone for the early morning commute as students and teachers return to school, this week the Salty launches a limited-edition doughnut. The waffle and syrup mini doughnut ($3.65 each) is made with brioche and maple glaze, topped with maple drizzle and a mini waffle. The special includes a social media contest. Anyone who posts a video or photo of someone enjoying the doughnut and tags @thesaltydonut can win a surprise doughnut delivery at school. The top three most creative posts will win.National rum day takes place this Wednesday, but Miami's tiki-themed bar and restaurant, Esoctico, celebrates the entire week. Every day starting Monday, August 14, the bar will showcase different rum and handcrafted cocktails to highlight the spirit's versatility. On Wednesday, guests are invited to a free tiki cocktail masterclass hosted by the bar's owner, Daniele Dalla Pola. The week also features new rum flights curated by the owner.This week, to celebrate the Ferragosto, an Italian holiday marking the height of summer with a feast around family and friends, Fiola hosts a curated regional pasta dinner. The five-course pasta menu ($95 per person) will be complemented by all-day drink specials, including classics like the spritz and sbagliato ($10), as well as wine by the glass from Masi and Cà Maiol ($10).Monty's Raw Bar serves some classic rum cocktails ($7-$8) during happy hour to celebrate national rum day. The "Pain Remover" — made to varying degrees of strength with "1", "2," or "3" categories reflective of the number of shots in rum in a single drink — will be highlighted. The blend of dark rum, orange juice, pineapple juice, and coconut cream is featured alongside frozen rum drinks, Bacardi drinks, and specialty mojitos, all available during the happy hour.Playa has launched a new budget-friendly lunch menu, a prix-fixe offering priced at $28 per person that includes a choice of appetizer, main course like the teriyaki Atlantic salmon, or plant-based options like the spaghetti squash and spinach. A selection of several sides complements the entree.