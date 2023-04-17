Miami Food Events This Week: No Phone Day, Wine Dinner, and 4/20

This week, Miami food and drink events include a "No Phone Day" partnership with Vinya, a wine dinner at Mi'talia, and 4/20 munchies and CBD-infused specials.
Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
April 18 is "No Phone Day."
Vinya Wine photo
Vinya Wine Hosts No Phone Day
Vinya has partnered with other Miami restaurants like Casa Mariano, Harry’s Pizzeria Coconut Grove, Michael’s Genuine, Macchialina, Café La Trova, and HuaHua’s Taqueria for a phone-free day. Guests can visit the restaurants and enjoy a complimentary glass of Provence rosé by saying, “Leave your phone at home” to the manager or host upon arrival. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at various locations; nationaldayarchives.com.
click to enlarge
Pancakes with caramelized foie gras at Eating House
Eating House photo
Eating House 4/20 Dinner
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's famed 4/20 dinner returns on April 20. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. for the seven-course, stoner-inspired sharing menu that includes yellowfin tuna "pepperoni"; papas fritas with housemade chorizo; mac and cheese with black truffle; buttermilk-fried Amish chicken with buttery Parker House rolls; Niman Ranch short-rib carne asada; and banana pancakes with caramelized foie gras. Dinner costs $95 per person (not including tax and gratuities) and reservations are encouraged. 4:20 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 786-580-3745; eatinghousemiami.com.
click to enlarge
M'Italia hosts a wine dinner.
Photo by Gio Gutierrez
Wine Dinner at M'Italia
Mi'talia will host a wine dinner curated by Chef Jeff McInnis and Blake Wood. The night starts with a cocktail reception and moves to a sit-down, four-course menu including uni scampi, razor clams, and porcini mushroom cappelletti. 7 p.m.Thursday, April 20, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. South Miami; $280 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Pilo's "Burrito Blunt"
Pilo’s Street Tacos photo
Pilo's Munchies Menu
To celebrate 4/20, Pilo's will offer a munchies menu & CBD-infused cocktails. The menu includes a "Burrito Blunt," a "Fly Birria Fly," a "Mary J Fry," and a CBD-infused "Margarita Haze" (in assorted flavors). Thursday, April 20, at the Brickell and Wynwood locations; pilostacos.com.
click to enlarge
Appropriately, Shots offers a special shot to commemorate 4/20.
Shots Miami photo
4/20 Specials at Shots Miami
Shots Miami is offering a special shot in celebration of 4/20. The CBD-infused shot is made with Bacardi coconut rum and costs — wait for it — $4.20. Additionally, any other shot or cocktail on the menu can be upgraded to be CBD-infused. Thursday, April 20, at 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsbar.com.