Navigation
Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

Miami Food Events This Week: No Phone Day, Wine Dinner, and 4/20

April 17, 2023 8:00AM

Pilo's "Munchies Menu" for 4/20
Pilo's "Munchies Menu" for 4/20 Pilo’s Street Tacos photo
This week, Miami food and drink events include a "No Phone Day" partnership with Vinya, a wine dinner at Mi'talia, and 4/20 munchies and CBD-infused specials.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
April 18 is "No Phone Day."
Vinya Wine photo

Vinya Wine Hosts No Phone Day

Vinya has partnered with other Miami restaurants like Casa Mariano, Harry’s Pizzeria Coconut Grove, Michael’s Genuine, Macchialina, Café La Trova, and HuaHua’s Taqueria for a phone-free day. Guests can visit the restaurants and enjoy a complimentary glass of Provence rosé by saying, “Leave your phone at home” to the manager or host upon arrival. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at various locations; nationaldayarchives.com.
click to enlarge
Pancakes with caramelized foie gras at Eating House
Eating House photo

Eating House 4/20 Dinner

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's famed 4/20 dinner returns on April 20. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. for the seven-course, stoner-inspired sharing menu that includes yellowfin tuna "pepperoni"; papas fritas with housemade chorizo; mac and cheese with black truffle; buttermilk-fried Amish chicken with buttery Parker House rolls; Niman Ranch short-rib carne asada; and banana pancakes with caramelized foie gras. Dinner costs $95 per person (not including tax and gratuities) and reservations are encouraged. 4:20 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at 128 Giralda Ave, Coral Gables; 786-580-3745; eatinghousemiami.com.
click to enlarge
M'Italia hosts a wine dinner.
Photo by Gio Gutierrez

Wine Dinner at M'Italia

Mi'talia will host a wine dinner curated by Chef Jeff McInnis and Blake Wood. The night starts with a cocktail reception and moves to a sit-down, four-course menu including uni scampi, razor clams, and porcini mushroom cappelletti. 7 p.m.Thursday, April 20, at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy. South Miami; $280 per person via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Pilo's "Burrito Blunt"
Pilo’s Street Tacos photo

Pilo's Munchies Menu

To celebrate 4/20, Pilo's will offer a munchies menu & CBD-infused cocktails. The menu includes a "Burrito Blunt," a "Fly Birria Fly," a "Mary J Fry," and a CBD-infused "Margarita Haze" (in assorted flavors). Thursday, April 20, at the Brickell and Wynwood locations; pilostacos.com.
click to enlarge
Appropriately, Shots offers a special shot to commemorate 4/20.
Shots Miami photo

4/20 Specials at Shots Miami

Shots Miami is offering a special shot in celebration of 4/20. The CBD-infused shot is made with Bacardi coconut rum and costs — wait for it — $4.20. Additionally, any other shot or cocktail on the menu can be upgraded to be CBD-infused. Thursday, April 20, at 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; shotsbar.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Everyone's a Queen

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation