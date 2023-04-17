Miami Food Events This Week: No Phone Day, Wine Dinner, and 4/20

[email protected]

April 18 is "No Phone Day."

Vinya Wine Hosts No Phone Day

Eating House 4/20 Dinner

Eating House 4/20 Dinner

Wine Dinner at M'Italia

Wine Dinner at M'Italia

Pilo's Munchies Menu

Pilo's Munchies Menu

4/20 Specials at Shots Miami

4/20 Specials at Shots Miami

This week, Miami food and drink events include a "No Phone Day" partnership with Vinya, a wine dinner at Mi'talia, and 4/20 munchies and CBD-infused specials.Vinya has partnered with other Miami restaurants like Casa Mariano, Harry’s Pizzeria Coconut Grove, Michael’s Genuine, Macchialina, Café La Trova, and HuaHua’s Taqueria for a phone-free day. Guests can visit the restaurants and enjoy a complimentary glass of Provence rosé by saying, “Leave your phone at home” to the manager or host upon arrival.Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli's famed 4/20 dinner returns on April 20. Doors open at 4:20 p.m. for the seven-course, stoner-inspired sharing menu that includes yellowfin tuna "pepperoni"; papas fritas with housemade chorizo; mac and cheese with black truffle; buttermilk-fried Amish chicken with buttery Parker House rolls; Niman Ranch short-rib carne asada; and banana pancakes with caramelized foie gras.Mi'talia will host a wine dinner curated by Chef Jeff McInnis and Blake Wood. The night starts with a cocktail reception and moves to a sit-down, four-course menu including uni scampi, razor clams, and porcini mushroom cappelletti.To celebrate 4/20, Pilo's will offer a munchies menu & CBD-infused cocktails. The menu includes a "Burrito Blunt," a "Fly Birria Fly," a "Mary J Fry," and a CBD-infused "Margarita Haze" (in assorted flavors).Shots Miami is offering a special shot in celebration of 4/20. The CBD-infused shot is made with Bacardi coconut rum and costs — wait for it — $4.20. Additionally, any other shot or cocktail on the menu can be upgraded to be CBD-infused.