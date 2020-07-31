Krispy Krunchy Chicken Collab, Tam Tam, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, get your hands on Michael Schwartz and Krispy Krunchy's chicken sandwich collab, which is available for one day only. Plus, try 1-800-Lucky's new concept, Tam Tam; and order beer to-go from Concrete Beach Brewery.

Behold the Michael's Genuine Krispy Krunchy Chicken sandwich! Photo by Lauren Gnazzo/Gnazzo Group

Michael Schwartz + Krispy Krunchy Chicken Collab

Two Miami favorites — Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and Krispy Krunchy Chicken — are getting together for a collaborative chicken sandwich, for one day only. On Saturday, August 1, two versions of the MGFD x KKC fried chicken sandwich will be available: one for pickup and a meal-size version for dine-in at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in Miami's Design District. The sandwich consists of a Krispy Krunchy Chicken breast topped with Michael's Genuine kimchi, melted American cheese, and kimchi ranch dressing on a Martin's potato roll. The takeout version is paired with a small side of fries and priced at $10. The dine-in version is the same sandwich paired with either greens or a full-size order of fries, for $15. The to-go version must be preordered via ToastTab and will be available for pickup on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Upon placing an order, customers will be able to choose a pickup time, which will reduce wait times and enable social distancing. Saturday, August 1, from noon to 3 p.m. for pickup; dine-in while supplies last, at 130 NE 40th St., Miami. Order in advance via toasttab.com.

EXPAND Concrete Beach is now offering beer for pick-up. Photo courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Beer To-Go at Concrete Beach Brewery

The Wynwood-based brewery has launched beer pickup every Thursday through Sunday. Customers can pre-order by visiting the brewery’s e-store, where you can choose to pick up immediately or set a specific time. The website schedules in 15-minute pick-up increments to avoid multiple pickups at once. All beer orders must go through the online system (merchandise is also available for sale through the e-store). Beers available to-go this week include the Havana Lager, Sola IPA, Coastal Clara, and Rosé Ale ($11 and up). Pickup available Thursday through Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; concretebeachbrewery.com.

EXPAND Chef Michelle Bernstein, along with mixologist Julio Cabrera, runs Cafe La Trova. Photo by World Red Eye

The At-Home Café La Trova Experience

Enjoy the best of Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein's Cafe La Trova at home with the weekly La Trova Experience, available every Saturday. The La Trova family meal includes a rotating menu of restaurant favorites (cocktails included), which is available for pickup on Saturdays only. Highlights include empanadas, lechón asado, and flan. Also available for pickup is Bernstein's beloved fried chicken, served with tangy coleslaw and chocolate pudding. The weekly special includes online access to an interactive live feed on which customers can watch Bernstein and Cabrera cook and prepare drinks. Preorder at mbcmiami.menu/delivery.

EXPAND Try Tam Tam's Viet chicken sandwiches. Courtesy of 1-800-Lucky/Carma Connected

Chef Pop-Up Series at 1-800-Lucky

A new pop-up series brought to market by 1-800-Lucky launches Saturday and features some of South Florida’s favorite chefs. This weekend, expect a concept by chef Tam Pham and his partner, Harrison Ramhofer. Tam Tam offers an elevated take on Vietnamese street food inspired by the cuisine from Pham's hometown of Saigon. Among the menu items: spring rolls, grilled eggplant, mama’s chicken curry, Saigon barbecue beef banh mi, and Viet chicken sandwich. Every month, 1-800-Lucky will announce a new chef to take over the pop-up with a new concept. Available through August 31 for dine-in or take-out at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com.

EXPAND Ariete Photo courtesy of Ariete

Alfresco Brunch at Ariete

Chef/owner Michael Beltran’s Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete is open for outdoor brunch. Enjoy the short rib omelette with caramelized onions, Swiss cheese, and horseradish crème fraîche; frita Benedict with chorizo and hollandaise papitas; or the banana bread pudding with Havana Club rum toffee, whipped crème fraîche, and hazelnut praline. Plus, Ariete offers a cast-iron skillet pancake with coffee crumble and guava. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, at Ariete, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.