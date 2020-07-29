Michael Schwartz + Krispy Krunchy Chicken Collab: One Day Only!

Two Miami favorites — Michael's Genuine Food & Drink and Krispy Krunchy Chicken — are getting together for a collaborative chicken sandwich, for one day only.

On Saturday, August 1, two versions of the MGFD x KKC fried chicken sandwich will be available: one for pickup and a meal-size version for dine-in at Michael's Genuine Food & Drink in Miami's Design District.

Michael's Genuine owner Michael Schwartz says the collaboration came about when he started chatting with a couple who were regulars at Michael's Genuine. "They were super nice. At some point, they said they recently bought the Krispy Krunchy Chicken franchise in South Beach. I started kicking this collaboration around in my head," Schwartz says.

Then he approached the couple, Matt and Alicia Donnolli, with an idea for a collaboration.

"I think they thought I was crazy for a minute," Schwartz says.

But only for a minute — it didn't take much convincing for a collaborative sandwich to be born.

Available for one day only, on Saturday, August 1 the sandwich consists of a Krispy Krunchy Chicken breast topped with Michael's Genuine kimchi, melted American cheese, and kimchi ranch dressing on a Martin's potato roll. The takeout version is paired with a small side of fries and priced at $10. The dine-in version is the same sandwich paired with either greens or a full-size order of fries, for $15.

The to-go version must be preordered via ToastTab and will be available for pickup on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. Upon placing an order, customers will be able to choose a pickup time, which will reduce wait times and enable social distancing. Schwartz says about 30 sandwiches will be dedicated to each time slot, so be sure to order well in advance.

The dine-in version will be available all day on Saturday — or until the supplies run out.

Schwartz said his son, Harry, introduced him to Krispy Krunchy and he loved it immediately. "It's a 'thing' in Miami for good reason," says the restaurateur. "It's juicy and delicious."

Johnny, the Krispy Krunchy mascot, will be on hand for socially distanced photo opps. Schwartz says he might even don the costume for a while. "There might be an extra chicken suit and I might be in it."

The James Beard winner says that the sandwich collab and the chicken suit are, more than anything, an endeavor to bring a ray of sunshine into a difficult time. "We're all looking for things to keep us busy and even have a bit of fun these days," he says. "Who doesn't love a good chicken sandwich?"

If a fried chicken sandwich isn't your jam, Schwartz is launching a line of frozen pizzas next week as part of his Genuine Provisions lineup. And he recently reopened his Edgewater restaurant Amara, which offers waterfront dining.

"Thankfully, we have plenty of outdoor seating. My partners and I are thinking of ways to toe the line between things that are fun and profitable. There's so much uncertainty right now. We're just trying to chug along and do cool stuff."

Michael's Genuine Food and Drink Krispy Krunchy Chicken Collab. Saturday, August 1, from noon to 3 p.m. for pickup; dine-in while supplies last, at 130 NE 40th St., Miami. Order in advance via toasttab.com.