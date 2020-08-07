 
Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Buy two, get one free cookies at Fireman Derek's through the month of August.
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's/Brustman Carrino

Glazed Doughnut Cookie, Brunch Cocktails, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

Clarissa Buch | August 7, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

This weekend, attend a virtual mixology class sponsored by the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, enjoy a month-long cookie special at Fireman Derek's, and sample the newly opened British comfort food pop-up, the Chippy. Plus, encourage a student to apply for the Salty's first-ever Project Donut competition.

Students: Dream up your wildest doughnut for the Salty's Project Donut.
Photo courtesy of the Salty

Project Donut at the Salty

The Salty is calling all kids — from toddlers to college students — to enter the first-ever Project Donut by submitting a video of themselves describing their dream doughnut. Ideas can be as wild as possible, so long as the doughnut is guaranteed to be delicious. Once entries close, the Salty will select a winner from all submissions and invite them to join the brand's corporate chef in the kitchen via Zoom to bring their flavor to life. Then the doughnut will appear in all Salty locations from August 19 through August 24. Submissions close Sunday, August 9 via saltydonut.com/projectdonut.

Gio Gutierrez (left) and Ricky Castor (right).EXPAND
Photo courtesy of South Beach Wine and Food Festival

Brunch Cocktails with ChatChow's Gio Gutierrez and Vista's Ricky Castor

Friday, Ricky Castor, mixologist at Vista in Miami’s Upper Buena Vista neighborhood, will dish on tips and tricks to create brunch cocktails. ChatChow's Gio Gutierrez will join him virtually, as well as Areina Thomas, Bacardi’s senior portfolio ambassador. Tune-in as the trio broadcasts live from SGWS Wynwood for this one-night-only brunch cocktail master class. 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7. Class is free. Register via corporate.sobewff.org/vista.

Fish and chips at the Chippy.
Photo by Justin Brown

Britsh Comfort Food at the Chippy at Balans Restaurant at Mary Brickell Village

Now open in Mary Brickell Village, the Chippy serves a takeaway menu of British comfort food including sausages, pickled eggs, mushy peas, a fish burger, battered Proper sausages and chips ($16.95), and fried Bell & Evans chicken strips and chips ($17.95). The highlight, however, is the fish and chips ($18.95). Guests can choose fresh cod or haddock, delivered from Patagonia Seafood. Each piece is battered in a mixture of flour, Wynwood Brewing Company's La Rubia beer, and yeast, then fried to order. The Chippy is offered for takeout and delivery via Uber Eats. Orders for pickup can be placed through the Balans website or at thechippy-restaurant.com. Customers can also walk up and order, though dine-in at Balans is limited to the restaurant's traditional menu. The Chippy at Balans Restaurant at Mary Brickell Village. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-809-8587; thechippy-restaurant.com. Wednesday through Sunday 4 to 10 p.m.; takeout and delivery only.

Cookies at Fireman Derek's.EXPAND
Photo courtesy of Fireman Derek's/Brustman Carrino

Buy Two, Get One Free Cookies at Fireman Derek's

You know Fireman Derek's for pie, but the Miami-born bakeshop offers a varied line-up of indulgent cookies too. Right now, Fireman Derek’s is offering a “Buy Two Cookies, Get One Free” deal throughout the month of August. Priced at $3.50 per cookie, choose a trio of classic flavors, including any combination of chocolate chip, white chocolate guava, and sugar with sprinkles. Available at Fireman Derek’s Wynwood, 2818 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-703-3623; and Fireman Derek’s Coconut Grove, 3435 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-502-2396; firemandereks.com.

Glazed Doughnut Cookie
Photo courtesy of Night Owl Cookies

Glazed Doughnut Cookie at Night Owl Cookies

Beginning this week, Night Owl Cookies launches its Glazed Doughnut Cookie, made with Night Owl dough mixed with white chocolate chips — stuffed with an entire glazed Krispy Kreme doughnut and topped with a homemade white chocolate glaze ($3.75). The special cookie will be available throughout the month of August at Night Owl's FIU (10534 SW Eighth St.) and Design District (164 NE 41st St.) locations. The cookies are also available for delivery via Postmates. 164 NE 41st St., Miami; and 10534 SW Eighth St., Miami; nightowlcookieco.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

