The Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

What do Prince, Frank Sinatra, a unicorn, and the Sphinx have in common? They're all on display — in candy form — at Candytopia, the candy-centric pop-up that opens at Aventura Mall today. The "experiential adventure" runs through the holiday season and features sculptures and framed art — all made from real candy. The mini theme park also has an interactive app that, once downloaded, will send pictures from various displays right to your email. And, of course, like every theme park, your Candytopia journey ends at a gift shop where you can buy branded t-shirts, pens, and more candy. Through January 26, 2020, at Treats Food Hall at Aventura Mall; 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; candytopia.com. Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20 to $28 via candytopia.com.

Christmas is coming to the Magic City, and instead of giving socks, Santa is delivering delicious cocktails. New for this year is Sippin' Santa — think of it as Rudolph the Reindeer goes tiki — which will pop up at the Minnow Bar in South Beach. Enjoy eight signature cocktails, including standouts such as the Jingle Bowl served in a shareable rum punch bowl resembling a hot tub, complete with Santa and a reindeer taking a boozy soak; and the Kris Kringle Colada, served in coconut topped with a vivid orchid. Additionally, guests have the opportunity to purchase select holiday glassware as a takeaway souvenir or a seasonal gift for their loved ones. Check out other holiday bars popping up across South Florida through December. 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily, at Minnow Bar, 660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com.

Bar Alter in Wynwood will transport guests back in time with Minnie's Disco, a pop-up café and club. Dreamt up by Miami nightlife veterans, the Baum brothers (Sam and Max), Minnie's is inspired by their nights out in Paris, Spain, Japan, and many cities around the U.S., as well as the infamous Mancuso loft parties. Chef Brad Kilgore will serve up light bites and classic cocktails as funky dance tunes play into the night. 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Monday through Friday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Minnie's Disco, 223 NW 23rd St, Miami; instagram.com.

Kick off Miami Art Week with brunch and contemporary art in a curated setting. The public event was conceived by Mindy Solomon and the folks at Progressive Art Brunch, who bring participating galleries together for several Sundays throughout the year. The event highlights the programming at each participating venue and gives visitors a more intimate look at the exhibitions on display. The galleries are located in the Performing Arts, Little Haiti, and Little River Arts Districts, and a shuttle bus provides transportation to each. Visit each gallery for a selection of light brunch fare paired with wine selections from Rioja, Spain. 11 a.m. Sunday, December 1, various locations; progressiveartbrunch.com. Admission is free.