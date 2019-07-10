Miracle Bar and Sippin' Santa Pop-Up Bars Coming to Miami

Christmas is coming to the Magic City, and instead of giving socks, Santa is delivering delicious cocktails.

Miracle, a holiday-themed pop-up bar series, has announced its 2019 schedule. Miami will host three locations, perhaps to satisfy last year's high demand at the city's lone pop-up.

Drink Miami returns to operate two Miracle bars this year, one at Shirley's at Gramps (176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com) and another at a location yet to be divulged.

New for this year is Sippin' Santa — think of it as Rudolph the Reindeer goes tiki — which will pop up at the Kimpton Angler's Hotel in South Beach (660 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-9600; anglershotelmiami.com).

Farther north, Death or Glory (116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; deathorglorybar.com) will return to host its Miracle pop-up. Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach locations will be announced at a future date.

All of the pop-ups are scheduled to open November 25 through December 31, and hours will vary by location.

This is the sixth year for the series, which debuted in 2014 in New York City. Created by Cocktail Kingdom's Greg Boehm, Miracle has grown exponentially. This year, 95 bars — from Milwaukee to Bucharest, Romania — will spread holiday cheer, and an additional 23 bars around the world will host Sippin' Santa pop-ups.

All locations will host an ugly-sweater party December 2. The goal is to achieve the distinction of holding the largest combined ugly-sweater gathering in the world. Also, the series' holiday-themed drinkware will get a new look; Santa-themed glasses and mugs will be available for purchase at most locations.

Cocktails at Miracle this year include the following:



Bad Santa: Rum, Batavia arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oat milk, and vanilla syrup, served hot.

Rum, Batavia arrack, black chai tea, date-infused oat milk, and vanilla syrup, served hot. Christmapolitan: Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and an absinthe mist.



Vodka, elderflower, dry vermouth, spiced cranberry sauce, lime, rosemary, and an absinthe mist. Christmas Carol Barrel: Blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, cocoa-nib-infused orange and cognac liqueur, iced hot chocolate, and Mexican spices.



Blanco tequila, coffee liqueur, cocoa-nib-infused orange and cognac liqueur, iced hot chocolate, and Mexican spices. Gingerbread Flip: Rye whiskey, gingerbread syrup, tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs.



Rye whiskey, gingerbread syrup, tiki bitters, whole egg, and gingersnap cookie crumbs. Jingle Balls Nog: Brown butter and cinnamon fat-washed cognac, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, vanilla, and nutmeg.



Brown butter and cinnamon fat-washed cognac, Amontillado sherry, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, vanilla, and nutmeg. Koala-La La La, La La La La: Gin, pine tea cordial, grapefruit oleo, and eucalyptus bitters.



Gin, pine tea cordial, grapefruit oleo, and eucalyptus bitters. Run Run Rudolph: Prosecco, gin, mulled wine purée, lemon, and cane syrup.



Prosecco, gin, mulled wine purée, lemon, and cane syrup. Snowball Old-Fashioned: Caramelized pecan bourbon, spiced molasses syrup, and wormwood bitters.



Caramelized pecan bourbon, spiced molasses syrup, and wormwood bitters. Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!: Barbados rum, cachaça, Trinidad overproof rum, purple yam and coconut orgeat, and pineapple.

Plus, two shots will be served: the Nice Shot, containing rum, peppermint tea, and chocolate, and the Naughty Shot, with bourbon and cinnamon.

Jeff "Beachbum" Berry, along with award-winning bartender Brad Smith, has created the holiday-themed tiki cocktails that will be served at Sippin' Santa. They are as follows:

