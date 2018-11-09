Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: North Miami BrewFest, Seed 2018, and Deck the Walls

This weekend, Seed Food & Wine Week 2018 continues across Miami, Concrete Beach Brewery celebrates its third-annual Deck the Walls, North Miami BrewFest and Doral Food & Wine Festival return, and Novecento Brickell hosts an anniversary party.

Seed Food & Wine Week 2018. The fifth-annual Seed Food & Wine Week continues through Sunday with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events. Highlights include multiple dinners with celebrity chefs; a massive daylong tasting village; a yoga, meditation, and brunch event; and the Seed Summit, presented by VegNews. The summit offers a lineup of workshops and panels for content creators and influencers. Through Sunday, November 11, at various locations; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets cost $30 to $559 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Photo Courtesy of Novecento

Anniversary Party at Novecento Brickell. The restaurant is celebrating its 14th anniversary with brunch, all-you-can-eat asado , and bottomless drink specials. The menu includes a choice of asado clasico ($29) or asado Novecento ($49), which both include various types and cuts of meat, such as chicken, chorizo, and skirt steak. Drinks will follow Beat the Clock pricing, such as $10 at 10 a.m., $11 at 11 a.m., $12 at noon, and $15 from 1 to 4 p.m. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Novecento Brickell, 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami; 305-403-0900; novecento.com.

North Miami Brewfest returns. Courtesy of North Miami Brewfest

North Miami BrewFest at MOCA Plaza. With the rise of craft beers, brewing has become an industry set on innovation. North Miami BrewFest aims to keep pushing forward through education. It was started as a project by students at Florida International University's Chaplin School of Hospitality, which is still supported by the proceeds. The one-day fest offers more than 75 kinds of suds, tons of local food, and live tunes and is aimed at teaching folks how to make the best beer possible. The event also offers seminars by faculty and industry folk. Noon Saturday, November 10, MOCA Plaza, at 700 NE 124th St., North Miami; northmiamibrewfest.com. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach Brewery. Courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach Brewery. Saturday, Concrete Beach Brewery celebrates its third-annual Deck the Walls party. It's named in honor of the brewery's spiced imperial porter, whose bottle features label art by local street artists. Concrete Beach will reveal the packaging by Courtney Einhorn, who won the contest last year to snag this honor. Expect live music and mural-painting, as well as other curated performances and a meet-and-greet with the artist. A buck from each Deck the Walls brew supports Life Is Art, which promotes prosperity through creativity and advocacy, education, and collaboration in Miami. 3 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Doral Food & Wine Festival returns for its third year. Courtesy of Doral Food & Wine Festival

Doral Food & Wine Festival at Doral Central Park. This weekend, the third-annual festival returns to Doral Central Park, offering chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings. Participating restaurants include Pubbelly Sushi, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, Bocas House, and Agave Taco Bar. New to the event is a beer garden sponsored by Wynwood's Veza Sur Brewing Co. The brewery will offer a lineup of about ten Latin American-inspired beers. Portions of DFWF's proceeds will help fund research and educational programming for St. Jude's Hospital. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 10, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via doralfoodandwinefestival.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Anderson

Sunday Barbecue at the Anderson. In honor of Veterans Day, the Upper Eastside bar is hosting another backyard barbecue on Sunday. Proper Sausages will be onsite, and 27 Restaurant & Bar's chef Jimmy Lebron will offer a special menu. In addition, expect live music by Brett Sylvia and lots of cocktails. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.