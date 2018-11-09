Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: North Miami BrewFest, Seed 2018, and Deck the Walls

This weekend, Seed Food & Wine Week 2018 continues across Miami, Concrete Beach Brewery celebrates its third-annual Deck the Walls, North Miami
Seed Food & Wine Week 2018. The fifth-annual Seed Food & Wine Week continues through Sunday with a host of dinners, a tasting village, and many other events. Highlights include multiple dinners with celebrity chefs; a massive daylong tasting village; a yoga, meditation, and brunch event; and the Seed Summit, presented by VegNews. The summit offers a lineup of workshops and panels for content creators and influencers. Through Sunday, November 11, at various locations; seedfoodandwine.com. Tickets cost $30 to $559 via eventbrite.com.
Anniversary Party at Novecento Brickell. The restaurant is celebrating its 14th anniversary with brunch, all-you-can-eat
Deck the Walls at Concrete Beach Brewery. Saturday, Concrete Beach Brewery celebrates its third-annual Deck the Walls party. It's named in honor of the brewery's spiced imperial porter, whose bottle features label art by local street artists. Concrete Beach will reveal the packaging by Courtney Einhorn, who won the contest last year to snag this honor. Expect live music and mural-painting, as well as other curated performances and a meet-and-greet with the artist. A buck from each Deck the Walls brew supports Life Is Art, which promotes prosperity through creativity and advocacy, education, and collaboration in Miami. 3 p.m. Saturday, November 10, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.
Doral Food & Wine Festival at Doral Central Park. This weekend, the third-annual festival returns to Doral Central Park, offering chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings. Participating restaurants include Pubbelly Sushi, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, Bocas House, and Agave Taco Bar. New to the event is a beer garden sponsored by Wynwood's Veza Sur Brewing Co. The brewery will offer a lineup of about ten Latin American-inspired beers. Portions of DFWF's proceeds will help fund research and educational programming for St. Jude's Hospital. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 10, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via doralfoodandwinefestival.com.
Sunday Barbecue at the Anderson. In honor of Veterans Day, the Upper Eastside bar is hosting another backyard barbecue on Sunday. Proper Sausages will be onsite, and 27 Restaurant & Bar's chef Jimmy Lebron will offer a special menu. In addition, expect live music by Brett Sylvia and lots of cocktails. 5 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com.
