Doral Food & Wine Festivals Returns With Unlimited Food and Drink

In November, the Doral Food & Wine Festival (DFWF) will return for a third year, complete with chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings.
The two-day event, which debuted in 2016, is expected to attract more than a thousand attendees to Doral Central Park on November 10 and 11. Participating restaurants include Pubbelly Sushi, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, Bocas House, and Agave Taco Bar.
"As the City of Doral grows, so does the festival,"
New this year, the event will include a beer garden sponsored by Wynwood's Veza Sur Brewing Co. There, the brewery will offer a lineup of approximately ten Latin American-inspired beers.
Otherwise, a ticket guarantees unlimited servings of food and drinks, including alcohol. A complete roster of fare isn't available yet. Portions of DFWF's proceeds will help fund research and educational programming for St. Jude's Hospital.
Similar to last year, the festival will include various stages for cooking demos and competitions, along with jazz and other performances. In addition, there will be an even larger tasting pavilion, a wine-and-spirits area, and an expanded kids' zone.
“We take the educational part of our festival serious,"
Doral, which was incorporated in 2003, was recognized by Forbes in 2009 as the second-best city in America to "Live Well In," with a median income of around $70,000. Since then, Doral has seen record growth, especially when it comes to dining options.
Doral Food & Wine Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 10, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via doralfoodandwinefestival.com.
