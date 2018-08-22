Doral Food & Wine Festivals Returns With Unlimited Food and Drink

In November, the Doral Food & Wine Festival (DFWF) will return for a third year, complete with chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings.

The two-day event, which debuted in 2016, is expected to attract more than a thousand attendees to Doral Central Park on November 10 and 11. Participating restaurants include Pubbelly Sushi, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, Bocas House, and Agave Taco Bar.

"As the City of Doral grows, so does the festival," cofounder and organizer Ico Manzanero says.