 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Doral Food & Wine Festival returns for its third year.
Doral Food & Wine Festival returns for its third year.
Courtesy of Doral Food & Wine Festival

Doral Food & Wine Festivals Returns With Unlimited Food and Drink

Clarissa Buch | August 22, 2018 | 8:30am
AA

In November, the Doral Food & Wine Festival (DFWF) will return for a third year, complete with chef showdowns, mixology demonstrations, live music, and bottomless food and drink samplings.

The two-day event, which debuted in 2016, is expected to attract more than a thousand attendees to Doral Central Park on November 10 and 11. Participating restaurants include Pubbelly Sushi, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, Bocas House, and Agave Taco Bar.

"As the City of Doral grows, so does the festival," cofounder and organizer Ico Manzanero says.

New this year, the event will include a beer garden sponsored by Wynwood's Veza Sur Brewing Co. There, the brewery will offer a lineup of approximately ten Latin American-inspired beers.

Otherwise, a ticket guarantees unlimited servings of food and drinks, including alcohol. A complete roster of fare isn't available yet. Portions of DFWF's proceeds will help fund research and educational programming for St. Jude's Hospital.

Similar to last year, the festival will include various stages for cooking demos and competitions, along with jazz and other performances. In addition, there will be an even larger tasting pavilion, a wine-and-spirits area, and an expanded kids' zone.

“We take the educational part of our festival serious," cofounder and organizer Natalia Manzanero says. "We love to see our attendees leave knowing a thing or two more about how to best pair wine or cook up a great dish.”

Doral, which was incorporated in 2003, was recognized by Forbes in 2009 as the second-best city in America to "Live Well In," with a median income of around $70,000. Since then, Doral has seen record growth, especially when it comes to dining options.

Doral Food & Wine Festival. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 10, and 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 11, at Doral Central Park, 3000 NW 87th Ave., Doral. Tickets cost $30 to $100 via doralfoodandwinefestival.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >