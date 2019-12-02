The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Week

This week, get into the swing of the holidays with a peppermint mojito, preview BaseCamp, and celebrate the energy and culture of Art Basel and Miami Art Week.

BaseCamp Art Basel Preview

BaseCamp, an immersive arts and culture park in Little Haiti, will offer food, music, and cultural exhibits, along with a celebration of Little Haiti's history. BaseCamp's grand opening is next week, but this Wednesday through Sunday the public is invited to an arts-focused preview of the space with special art installations, music, and food. Food and beverage offerings include the Commissary food truck, with a menu developed by celebrity chef Todd English. Additionally, La Santa Taqueria will offer a selection of tacos, and Devia Juice Bar will pour fresh cold-pressed juices made from organic fruits and vegetables, as well as açaí bowls and coffees. The Flamingo Bar and Agave Worm will serve cocktails. 298 NE 61st St., Miami; basecamp-miami.com. Admission is free; some events require tickets.

Santa would live this peppermint mojito. Bayfront Holiday Village

North Pole Beach Club at Bayfront Holiday Village

Have a festive holiday cocktail at the North Pole Beach Club in Bayfront Holiday Village, a cocktail-themed oasis with traditional beverages such Irish coffee and spiked eggnog plus new concoctions such as peppermint mojitos, mistletoe martinis, and glacier iced tea! Enjoy daily happy-hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m., DJs, and surprises. 4 to 11 p.m. daily at the North Pole Beach Club in Bayfront Holiday Village, Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; bayfrontholidayvillage.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Havana comes to the Grove. Courtesy of Glass & Vine

Havana Night at Glass & Vine

This Thursday at Glass & Vine, spend one night in Havana, no passport required. Enjoy Cuban-themed dinner items, $8 rum cocktails made with Havana Club Añejo or Havana Club Classic, and $5 Concrete Beach Havana Night lager. There will also be freshly rolled cigars, music, and other diversions. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Glass & Vine, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove; 305-200-5268; glassandvine.com.

HIve Wynwood Swarm

Hive Wynwood Art Week

Hive Wynwood is where mixology, technology, and the culinary arts converge for Miami Art Week. Drink bubbly in the Veuve Clicquot Champagne Garden, a beautifully landscaped area that will offer pop-up activations, sunset DJ sets, and champagne by Veuve Clicquot. Discover works of edible art at the Hive Wynwood Culinary Pavilion and an expansive food hall represented by some of Miami's best-loved chefs and concepts. Dance the night away at Heineken House, where the deck will turn into a four-day megaclub experience, and lounge at Tito's Handmade Vodka Stillhouse Lounge. Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 8, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

EXPAND The bar at Papi Steak. Seth Browarnik / WorldRedEye.com

Papi Steak x Alec Monopoly Dinner

Street artist Alec Monopoly will partner with David Grutman and David “Papi” Einhorn this Thursday for a special plate preview dinner at Papi Steak. Guests will enjoy a four-course meal including Louis XIII by Rémy Martin and dishes such as the Monop-Potato, a double mashed potato topped with crème fraîche and Osetra caviar, served on a limited-edition plate designed by the artist that guests can take home. The full plate set will be available for purchase at a later date. 6 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Papi Steak, 736 First St., Miami Beach; 305-800-7274; papisteak.com. Dinner costs $500 plus tax and tip per guest; $100 from each ticket will go toward Style Saves.

Aim2Melo Culinary Art Exhibit

This Thursday night, Aim2Melo will present a culinary art exhibit filled with exotic tastings, cocktails, signature Aphrodisiac champagne, and art. A collaboration between vegan chef Aims and pescatarian chef Melo, the evening will include food from both chefs, art, and music. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 5, at Film Studios Miami, 4151 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $40 via eventbrite.com and $50 at the door.