Drink and Be Merry at These Holiday-Themed Bars in South Florida

'Tis the season — for booze. Nothing says Christmas more than adult beverages. Just ask Clark Griswold and his eggnog, Frank Cross and his vodka, or Buddy the Elf and his "syrup."

In keeping with the generations-old tradition of knocking back a few, holiday pop-up bars are officially a thing, and South Florida has several spots where you can whet your whistle from a Rudolph-adorned cup.

Here's where to go to get your merry on:

Christmas on 10th Street. In its second year, this superfestive pop-up happens at what's usually Fado Irish Pub in Mary Brickell Village. You can still order drinks and food from Fado's regular menu, but the seasonal stuff includes an array of cocktails and sweets, including the Bulleit-proof nog, made with Bulleit bourbon; RumChata spiced egg nog with whipped cream ($12); a peppermint mule, containing peppermint vodka, Crabbie's ginger beer, fresh mint, and cranberries ($12); and the Christmas the Milky Way cake, made with a pound of five-layer chocolate cake, dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate caramel mousse, and chocolate fudge frosting ($10). 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-924–0972; christmason10th.com. 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Thursday, early to 4 a.m. Friday and Saturday, early to 2 a.m. Sunday.

EXPAND Eggnog, anyone? Courtesy of Miracle in Miami

Miracle Delray. Miracle is the OG holiday bar. It opened its first location in New York City in 2014 and now boasts 80-odd seasonal spots across the nation, including at Death or Glory in Delray Beach. The drink menu is extensive and includes the likes of Run Run Rudolph, with prosecco, gin, mulled wine purée, lemon, and cane syrup; the Yippie Ki Yay Motherf****r!, with sweet potato Barbados rum, cachaça, Trinidad overproof rum, dry curaçao, marshmallow orgeat, and lime; and the Bad Santa (served hot), with apple cider, Applejack, Manzanilla sherry, lemon, cinnamon syrup, popcorn-and-bacon butter, and baked-apple bitters. Prices range from $9 to $15. There's also themed food, including the Feast of Zero Fishes — vegan jackfruit crab cakes, Old Bay aioli, and lemon. Also, the über-adorable glassware is for sale, and 10 percent of the sale price will be donated to Action Against Hunger, so you can drink and check off your Christmas list simultaneously. 116 NE Sixth Ave., Delray Beach; 561-808-8814; miraclepopup.com. Open 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily.



Miracle in Miami. Yet another Miracle at another location this year, this holiday explosion of tinsel, lights, and tacky holiday sweaters sits in the back of Wynwood's famous Gramps. It is all kinds of Christmas, with a snow machine, Mariah Carey tunes every hour on the hour, and $14 cocktails such as frozen egg nog and a spiced syrup old-fashioned with handmadesnowballs. 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-752-6693; miraclepopup.com. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. to midnight December 24.

Miracle West Palm. The Miracle brand has yet another pop-up in South Florida, a new one in West Palm Beach. The drink menu is similar to Delray's and includes signature cocktails such as the Naughty (bourbon and cinnamon) and Nice (rum, peppermint, and chocolate) shots and the Jingle Balls Nog, made with cognac, Pedro Ximénez sherry, brown butter, cinnamon, cherry, vanilla, almond milk, cream, sugar, egg, and cherry. Prices range from $9 to $15. 550 S. Rosemary Ave., Suite 158, West Palm Beach; miraclepopup.com. Daily 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.