Game of Thrones Food and Drink Survival Guide

This Sunday, April 14, the long-anticipated start of the eighth and final season of the HBO series Game of Thrones begins. And once more, viewers will be thrust into a land filled with war, betrayal, honor, and dragons.

The start of the season also renews the heated debate over who will get to sit on the Iron Throne. Whether you're for House Lannister or House Stark, you're probably going to be glued to your seat on Sunday.

To help you prep, here's your guide to everything GOT in Miami — from watch parties to Westeros-inspired drinks to a White Walker cocktail you can make at home. Dragonglass not included.

Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake Shake Shack

Dracarys Burger and Dragonglass Shake Shake Shack

EXPAND Game of Thrones nerds, unite. Photo by Carina Mask

The Best Game of Thrones Parties and Events in Miami. Who will sit on the Iron Throne when HBO's medieval fantasy drama comes to an end? Which character will get killed off — or should we say characters, considering the show's violent history? Like Jon Snow, we know nothing. But if you're an eager fan in need of a Thrones fix to hold you until the premiere (and beyond), we've got you covered. Here's a list of GOT-related events and activities taking place in Miami.

Johnnie Walker

Gabe Orta's Game of Thrones Cocktails Reveal Whom He Wants to Win the Iron Throne. Bar Lab's Gabe Orta has a stunning pick for who will come out victorious: the Night King. "I hope the White Walkers win," says one of Miami's most beloved bartenders. The co-owner of Broken Shaker and the Anderson then doubled down on his prediction. "I hope all the dragons turn into zombies." Imagining a fleet of ice dragons in the sky, Orta simply notes, "I like the dark side." That could be why Orta partnered with Johnnie Walker to create a series of cocktails based on the show.