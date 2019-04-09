The Best Game of Thrones Parties and Events in Miami

It's almost time to welcome back our friends from Westeros. After more than a year of waiting, Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season Sunday, April 14. Who will sit on the Iron Throne when HBO's medieval fantasy drama comes to an end? Which character will get killed off — or should we say characters, considering the show's violent history? Like Jon Snow, we know nothing. But if you're an eager fan in need of a Thrones fix to hold you until the premiere (and beyond), we've got you covered. Here's a list of GOT-related events and activities taking place in Miami.

Test Your GOT Knowledge

Are you a Seven Kingdoms savant? A Night’s Watch nerd? Compete against other fans in GOT trivia at Concrete Beach Brewery, whose Game of Thrones trivia night offers prizes such as growlers. Plus, your first beer is included with the price of admission. 7:30 to 9 p.m. Monday, April 15, at Concrete Beach Brewery, 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; conceretebeachbrewery.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Hound's Chicken at Beaker & Gray. Photo by Dan Kocsis

Dine on GOT-Inspired Fare

Much of the food on GOT looks and sounds, well, repulsive. Remember the pigeon pie? The lamprey pie made of eel-like fish? Khaleesi gnawing on a horse's heart? That's why Beaker & Gray opted not to replicate the show's unappetizing cuisine for its limited-time GOT menu. Instead, the Wynwood restaurant/bar is using the series' characters and setting as inspiration. The menu will include the Hound's Chicken dinner, with hog belly mashed potatoes and dragon's blood jus; a Viserion's Snow white chocolate mousse dessert; and two cocktails — Milk of the Poppy and Wildfire at Blackwater Bay — the latter of which is lit on fire. Noon to 2 a.m. Monday, April 8, through Friday, April 12, and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, at Beaker & Gray, 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Watch the Thrones

No need to hit up your friend for their HBO Go login info or risk viruses from shady websites to catch up on GOT. Villain Theater will fire up its projector every Sunday for its weekly watch parties. And, yes, the bar will be open. Another option for the season premiere is Gramps, which is teaming up with the literary arts-focused O, Miami for the party My Watch Has Ended. O, Miami has lined up GOT-themed poetry readings prior to the screening in case you want a little culture with your boobs and blood.

Game of Thrones Watch Parties. 9 p.m. Sundays, April 14 through May 19, at Villain Theater, 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Admission is free.

My Watch Has Ended. 7:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; omiami.org. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Game of Stones escape room. Photo by Daniel Matarrazo

Outsmart the GOT Escape Room

It’s up to you to become the true ruler and unite the kingdoms against the army of the dead. But take too long in Escape Room FL’s GOT-themed challenge and you'll become one of the deadies you were trying to defeat. As Cersei Lannister says: "When you play the game of thrones, you win or you die." Afterward, snap a selfie while sitting in the escape room's Iron Throne replica. Photo ops are open to both the living and the dead. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursdays, 1 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays at Escape Room FL, 4937 Coconut Creek Pkwy., Coconut Creek; 754-303-8890; escaperoomsfl.com. Admission costs $35 per adult and $25 per child aged 10 or younger.

EXPAND Crawl of Thrones in Brickell. Photo by Guillaume Rabérin

Drink and Be Merry at GOT Bar Crawls

Miami is home to two GOT pub crawls: one in House Brickell and another in House Wynwood. The five-bar Brickell version, Crawl of Thrones, will kick off at Blue Martini, which will be decked out with an Iron Throne replica, a Weirwood display, and a Hall of Faces featuring photos of attendees. The seven-bar Wynwood event, Game of Crawls, includes stops at Shots Miami and Booze Garden, both of which will also have Hall of Faces displays and snow machines, because winter is — well, you know. The two crawls include drink tickets and festive crowns.

Crawl of Thrones. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, April 13, at Blue Martini, 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-389-1092; miamibarcrawls.com. Admission costs $15 to $20 via eventbrite.com.

Game of Crawls. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-988-8332; wherelocalsgo.net. Admission costs $15 to $30 via eventbrite.com.