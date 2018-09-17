Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan Croughnut

This week, Michael Schwartz's Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust will return to all Genuine Pizza and Harry's Pizzeria locations, BurgerFi will offer $1 cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales Wednesday to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Salty Donut will launch a flan croughnut.
New York's Katz's Deli Pastrami Comes to Genuine Pizza. If you've never had a chance to try the world-famous pastrami at Katz's Deli, there's good news: Find it at Genuine Pizza. The Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust, which chef/owner Michael Schwartz created last summer through a partnership with the deli, is now available at all Genuine Pizza locations through September 30. Think of it as Schwartz's take on a pastrami sandwich-inspired pizza. Staying true to the classic, the pie will top a rye crust with sauerkraut, Gruyère cheese, and a mustard-based sauce. Available through September 30, at various locations; genuinepizza.com.
$1 Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day at BurgerFi. Tuesday, all BurgerFi locations in South Florida will offer $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a regular-priced cheeseburger. Burgers feature two beef patties with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi sauce. Tuesday, September 18, at various locations; burgerfi.com.
Limited-Edition Flan Croughnut at the Salty Donut. Tuesday, September 18, two of the Salty Donut's most popular flavors will become one. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the shop will unveil the flan croughnut, a doughnut-croissant hybrid not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut. With a croissant-like consistency, each one is rolled in light sugar and filled with a Cuban flan custard and a splash of Havana Club rum reduction. The doughnut is then topped with crunchy hard caramel and dusted with edible gold dust ($5.50). Plus, each croughnut includes a complimentary mini bottle of Havana Club rum and a cocktail recipe card by Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez. Get a sneak peek of the doughnut through a one-day-only preview box on UberEats, which will be available at 11 a.m. Monday, September 17. Inside, enjoy two flan croughnuts and two cafe con leche doughnuts ($20). Otherwise, the croughnut will be available at the Wynwood shop beginning September 18. Through September 30, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.
Support Nicklaus Children's Hospital at Chipotle. Wednesday, dine out for a cause at Chipotle. From open till close, 50 percent of every purchase at all locations in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County will support the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Wednesday, September 19, at various Chipotle locations; chipotle.com.
Bourbon Month Pappy Van Winkle Pairing Dinner at Rusty Pelican. To celebrate Bourbon Month, enjoy a five-course bourbon meal at the Rusty Pelican on Wednesday or Thursday night. Chef Jimmy Pastor will be responsible for the menu, which will be paired with pours of 10-, 12-, 15-, and 23-year Pappy Van Winkle. Top it off with sweet Buffalo Trace cream. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 20, at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. The evening is priced at $258 per person. Call for reservations.
Beer-Pairing Dinner at Point Royal. Thursday, Point Royal's Brewmaster Club Series will return.This month, the event will feature suds from Civil City Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Jupiter, enjoy a five-course seated dinner paired with various styles of beer. 7 p.m. Thursday, September 20, at Point Royal, 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com. Tickets cost $93 via showclix.com.
