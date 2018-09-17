 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan CroughnutEXPAND
Courtesy of Genuine Hospitality

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan Croughnut

Clarissa Buch | September 17, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Michael Schwartz's Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust will return to all Genuine Pizza and Harry's Pizzeria locations, BurgerFi will offer $1 cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales Wednesday to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Salty Donut will launch a flan croughnut.

New York's Katz's Deli Pastrami Comes to Genuine Pizza. If you've never had a chance to try the world-famous pastrami at Katz's Deli, there's good news: Find it at Genuine Pizza. The Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust, which chef/owner Michael Schwartz created last summer through a partnership with the deli, is now available at all Genuine Pizza locations through September 30. Think of it as Schwartz's take on a pastrami sandwich-inspired pizza. Staying true to the classic, the pie will top a rye crust with sauerkraut, Gruyère cheese, and a mustard-based sauce. Available through September 30, at various locations; genuinepizza.com.

Related Stories

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan Croughnut
Courtesy of BurgerFi

$1 Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day at BurgerFi. Tuesday, all BurgerFi locations in South Florida will offer $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a regular-priced cheeseburger. Burgers feature two beef patties with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi sauce. Tuesday, September 18, at various locations; burgerfi.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan CroughnutEXPAND
Photo by Danielle Margherite

Limited-Edition Flan Croughnut at the Salty Donut. Tuesday, September 18, two of the Salty Donut's most popular flavors will become one. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the shop will unveil the flan croughnut, a doughnut-croissant hybrid not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut. With a croissant-like consistency, each one is rolled in light sugar and filled with a Cuban flan custard and a splash of Havana Club rum reduction. The doughnut is then topped with crunchy hard caramel and dusted with edible gold dust ($5.50). Plus, each croughnut includes a complimentary mini bottle of Havana Club rum and a cocktail recipe card by Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez. Get a sneak peek of the doughnut through a one-day-only preview box on UberEats, which will be available at 11 a.m. Monday, September 17. Inside, enjoy two flan croughnuts and two cafe con leche doughnuts ($20). Otherwise, the croughnut will be available at the Wynwood shop beginning September 18. Through September 30, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan CroughnutEXPAND
Courtesy of Chipotle

Support Nicklaus Children's Hospital at Chipotle. Wednesday, dine out for a cause at Chipotle. From open till close, 50 percent of every purchase at all locations in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach County will support the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Wednesday, September 19, at various Chipotle locations; chipotle.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan CroughnutEXPAND
Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Bourbon Month Pappy Van Winkle Pairing Dinner at Rusty Pelican. To celebrate Bourbon Month, enjoy a five-course bourbon meal at the Rusty Pelican on Wednesday or Thursday night. Chef Jimmy Pastor will be responsible for the menu, which will be paired with pours of 10-, 12-, 15-, and 23-year Pappy Van Winkle. Top it off with sweet Buffalo Trace cream. 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 19 and Thursday, September 20, at the Rusty Pelican, 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne. 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. The evening is priced at $258 per person. Call for reservations.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan Croughnut
Photo by CandaceWest.com

Beer-Pairing Dinner at Point Royal. Thursday, Point Royal's Brewmaster Club Series will return.This month, the event will feature suds from Civil City Brewing, a family-owned brewery in Jupiter, enjoy a five-course seated dinner paired with various styles of beer. 7 p.m. Thursday, September 20, at Point Royal, 3555 South Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8750; pointroyal-fl.com. Tickets cost $93 via showclix.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >