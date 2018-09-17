Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: $1 Cheeseburgers, Pastrami Pizza, and the Flan Croughnut

This week, Michael Schwartz's Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust will return to all Genuine Pizza and Harry's Pizzeria locations, BurgerFi will offer $1 cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales Wednesday to the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and the Salty Donut will launch a flan croughnut.

New York's Katz's Deli Pastrami Comes to Genuine Pizza. If you've never had a chance to try the world-famous pastrami at Katz's Deli, there's good news: Find it at Genuine Pizza. The Katz’s pastrami pizza on rye crust, which chef/owner Michael Schwartz created last summer through a partnership with the deli, is now available at all Genuine Pizza locations through September 30. Think of it as Schwartz's take on a pastrami sandwich-inspired pizza. Staying true to the classic, the pie will top a rye crust with sauerkraut, Gruyère cheese, and a mustard-based sauce. Available through September 30, at various locations; genuinepizza.com.

Courtesy of BurgerFi

$1 Burgers for National Cheeseburger Day at BurgerFi. Tuesday, all BurgerFi locations in South Florida will offer $1 cheeseburgers with the purchase of a regular-priced cheeseburger. Burgers feature two beef patties with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and BurgerFi sauce. Tuesday, September 18, at various locations; burgerfi.com.