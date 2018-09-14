The Salty Donut Debuts Limited-Edition Flan Croughnut

Next Tuesday, September 18, two of the Salty Donut's most popular flavors will become one.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the shop will unveil the flan croughnut, a doughnut/croissant hybrid (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut).

It's made with 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other creations. Each croissant-like treat is rolled in light sugar and filled with Cuban custard and a splash of Havana Club rum reduction. The filling is made from real flan, which is prepared and baked in-house. The doughnut is then topped with crunchy caramel and dusted with edible gold dust ($5.50).