The Salty Donut Debuts Limited-Edition Flan Croughnut

Next Tuesday, September 18, two of the Salty Donut's most popular flavors will become one.
To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the shop will unveil the flan croughnut, a doughnut/croissant hybrid (not to be confused with the trademarked Cronut).
It's made with 24-hour brioche dough similar to that used in the Salty's other creations. Each croissant-like treat is rolled in light sugar and filled with Cuban custard and a splash of Havana Club rum reduction. The filling is made from real flan, which is prepared and baked in-house. The doughnut is then topped with crunchy caramel and dusted with edible gold dust ($5.50).
Plus, each croughnut includes a mini bottle of Havana Club rum and a cocktail recipe card by Chat Chow's Gio Gutierrez.
Get a one-day sneak peek of the doughnut through UberEats, which will delivery preview boxes beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, September 17. Each box will contain two flan croughnuts and two café con leche doughnuts ($20). Otherwise, the croughnut will be available at the Wynwood shop beginning the following day.
In addition to partnering with Gutierrez, the shop is also collaborating with three other local influencers: the Fashion Poet's Annie Vazquez, Martha of Miami's Martha Valdes, and Marvin Tapia. They're responsible for repping the flan croughnut through Instagram posts and themed merchandise such as T-shirts ($20) and hats ($18), which will be available for purchase in the store.
As for the Salty Donut's highly anticipated second location, co-owner Amanda Pizarro expects the shop to open sometime this fall. Located in South Miami adjacent to the former Fox's Sherron Inn, an icon that closed in 2015 after operating nearly 70 years, the shop will occupy about 1,300 square feet and offer a spacious outdoor courtyard and an open kitchen so fans can watch the doughnut-making process.
The flan croughnut will be available through September 30. There is no limit per order.
The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. Tuesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. till the doughnuts are sold out, Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. until sold out.
