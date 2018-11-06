Election Day 2018: Vote and Get Free Food and Drinks

Today is Election Day, and if you haven't voted early, it's time to get out and make your voice heard.

If you need incentive, there are several establishments offering free food and drink to those who perform their civic duties.

New Times has also published a handy voting guide called 2018 Anti-Endorsements: Don't Vote for These Psychos or Amendments This Tuesday, in case you need assistance navigating around the ballot.

Can't get to the polls because your car broke down or the bud is running slow? Uber is offering free rides to the polls today and Lyft is offering 50 percent off your ride.

Ariete. Receive a free frita when you show off your "I voted" sticker. 3540 Main Hwy., Miami; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com.

Beaker & Gray. Avua Cachaca and Cocktail & Son's #DAIQtheVote, a countrywide initiative to get people to vote, is offering a free mini daiquiri shot today to all voters, starting at 6 p.m. 2637 N. Miami Ave.,

Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Bodega South Beach. The South Beach taco shop is celebrating selling its 2 millionth taco by giving away free tacos from noon to 5 p.m. Feel free to grab one for energy on your way to the polls. 1220 16th St., Miami Beach;

305-704-2145; bodegasouthbeach.com.

Corner Bakery Cafe. Show your "I voted" sticker and get a free coffee. Various locations. cornerbakerycafe.com.

Corsair Kitchen + Bar. Show off your "I voted" sticker and get 15 percent off your dinner bill (exclusive of alcohol). 9999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6800; corsairmiami.com.

Parliament Espresso & Coffee Bar at Brightline's MiamiCentral Station. This newly opened coffee bar is offering a complimentary drip coffee to anyone who shows an "I voted" sticker. Open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 604 NW First St., Miami; 305-521-4800; gobrightline.com/miami.

Pizzafiore. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., show your "I voted" sticker and get a free slice of pizza when you buy one. 703 71st St., North Miami Beach; pizzafiore.com.